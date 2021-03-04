The UK’s best selling concealer is just £6 right now

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The UK’s favourite Maybelline concealer is just £6 on Amazon right now, and the reviews really do speak for themselves.

Now the online giant is providing all our beauty bargain dreams, the UK’s favourite Maybelline Concealer is just £6 and selling fast.

Maybelline Instant Anti Age Eraser Eye Concealer

Maybelline’s most popular concealer offering is currently available at Amazon for £6 instead of £8.99 – and we can’t recommend it enough! View Deal at Amazon

The Maybelline Instant Anti Age Eraser Eye Concealer has reached number one bestseller on Amazon and boasts age-defying results. There are 19 shades to choose from and it’s multi-purpose and ultra-blendable.

Maybelline says the concealer covers up dark circles, erases fine lines and blemishes, and leaves your skin illuminated. The ingredients include goji berry and haloxyl that the brand says slows down the sign of ageing.

The concealer has a staggering 29,000 reviews and 73% are five stars.

Customers can’t get enough and it’s a favourite amongst beauty influencers and YouTubers alike.

Beauty fans are raving about the easy-to-use applicator, creamy and light formula, and its ability to brighten dark circles.

One fan wrote, ‘It’s amazing – brightens any areas of discoloration and dark under eyes, hides eye bags as if by magic and covers up any spots and pimples perfectly.’

Another left a five-star review and said, ‘This is my holy grail concealer and I will stick with it. Goes on easily, blendable brightens, and conceals. I don’t even wear foundation most of the time as concealing my under the eye, laugh lines, and corner of mouth does the job.’

One more beauty enthusiast chipped in to say, ‘I looooove how the bottle works so you get every last bit of the product. I can’t fault it, especially not for the price! I would recommend it!’

The reviews are full of people saying they will never use another concealer again – get on the hype while it’s at this incredible low price!