We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Calling all coffee-lovers! Amazon has an amazing deal on Nespresso’s Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine right now - and it comes with 12 Nespresso Coffee pods!

Right now Amazon has incredible deals on items like electric blankets, instant pots, and even air fryers, and right now Amazon has slashed the price of this Nespresso Coffee Machine.

If you’re a lover of fresh, artisan coffee you’re in luck! The Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Machine is discounted from £179.99 to just £64.80, making it better than half price. The machine makes five sizes of coffee capsules, Alto, Mug, Gran Lungo, Double Espresso, and Espresso.

It promises a freshly brewed, perfect coffee every time, with a dreamy frothy crema, and is easy to use. You just press one button and the clever machine starts to prepare your brew. All you need to do is make sure the water tank is full and your preferred coffee capsule is loaded.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus XN903840 Coffee Machine

Nespresso Vertuo Plus XN903840 Coffee Machine

The ultimate kitchen essential for any coffee fan, and the perfect gift as it’s reduced from £179.99 to just £64.80! View Deal

The best part of this irresistible deal is that the machine comes with a welcome pack with 12 pods of coffee, from Intenso pods to double espresso pods.

You can start every morning off in style with this sleek, black machine that will make you the perfect, foamy barista-style coffee.

Having earned its place as one of the most popular coffee machines on the market, the Vertuo has racked up a hefty amount of rave reviews on Amazon.

‘I love this coffee machine. It makes tasty Nespresso coffee, the cup holder is adjustable so you can move your cup closer to reduce any splashback. Totally would recommend it,’ one shopper wrote.

Another said, ‘Excellent item. Really easy and simple to set up and use. Coffee flavours are delicious and the water temperature is perfect! Would 100% recommend it!!!’

And a third penned, ‘What a lovely coffee machine, it’s easy to use, it’s easy to clean and makes a really decent coffee, in my opinion somewhat better than some high street coffee shops and the range of coffee pods is brilliant.’

This coffee machine is the perfect investment if you love your morning coffees, and like to experiment with flavours and coffee styles. Don’t miss out on this incredible deal!