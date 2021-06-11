We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon is selling a trampoline sprinkler for just £25 just in time for the summer holidays and the upcoming scorching weather.



With the school summer holidays almost upon us, a long list of activities to do with the kids is must.

From finding the best paddling pools for those boiling hot days or the best deals on Nerf water guns. Now Amazon is offering a trampoline sprinkler for a bargain price, to turn any bouncer into a super fun splash zone.

Amazon really does have summer covered, from their deals on the kid’s edition Kindle to keep your kids reading over the school break to this attachable eight-meter trampoline sprinkler.

It works with any type of trampoline and you can purchase it in different lengths. It also has an adjustable switch that makes it easy to control the water flow.

The INMUA sprinkler is the ultimate sunny day activity, it’s ideal for just playing in the garden or for a birthday party. The sprinkler attaches to the outside of the trampoline so it can’t be pulled or knocked while bouncing and it can lower the temperature in the trampoline by 25 degrees! Perfect for cooling off the kids when the sun makes an appearance.

Best of all the sprinkler has multiple uses. You can use it to water your plants or fill a paddling pool and is designed not to leak.

Amazon customers absolutely love it and have left plenty of rave reviews.

One said, ‘My kids are absolutely besotted with this, and rightfully so, what an amazing product, kids were on the trampoline for ages playing, refreshing as well, seriously need to get one, this is amazing.’

Another wrote, ‘Really good idea, a sprinkler around a trampoline, perfect size,, easy to fit too, all fixings came with it which was great too.’

And a third penned, ‘Best thing I have bought in lockdown. Kept my kids happy for hours on a hot day.’