Best Cyber Monday bread maker deals 2020

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Knowing where to get the best bread makers online and how to shop for the best Cyber Monday bread maker deals can make all the difference when it comes to snapping up the best Cyber Monday discounts this year.

Online shopping has seen a huge surge this year because of the pandemic and lockdown. So, you can expect even more people that before to take part in the Cyber Monday sales .

There are so many different brands and stores that will offer deals and discounts, it’s important to know which ones are offering the best Cyber Monday bread maker deals – and will save you the most money on your purchase!

Robert Dyas, Amazon, Argos, Asda, John Lewis, Curry’s and Lakeland all sell bread makers and all take part in Black Friday every year.

We’re keeping an eye on all of them this year, so we can bring you the best Cyber Monday bread maker deals, right here on this page, as and when they happen.

Best Cyber Monday Bread Maker Deals

Tower 2lb 550W Gluten Free Digital Bread Maker – £69.99 £59.99

Featuring 12 automatic programmes, which offer a variety of options for baking white bread, French bread, wholemeal bread, and even a function to make a loaf in under an hour! What’s not to love? View Deal

Panasonic SD-2500WXC Compact Breadmaker with Gluten Free Programme – £119.95 £99.99

With ten bread and dough modes, you can make all sorts of loaves include Gluten Free bread. In addition, there’s three different loaf sizes to choose from. View Deal

Panasonic SD-ZB2502BXC Breadmaker – S/Steel – £179.99 £149.99

This handy bread maker has 27 programmes including white bread, french bread, whole-wheat, quick bread, sweet bread, gluten free, rye bread, speciality and even pizza base. View Deal

Tower T11005 Bread Maker with 19 programmes – Stainless Steel – £99 £89

With 19 programmes to help you create delicious bread, and a viewing window to keep an eye on things, this helps simplify baking. It bakes a maximum loaf size of 1kg. View Deal