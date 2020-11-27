Save on Lego sets this Black Friday, which are perfect for Christmas presents!
There’s plenty of great Lego Black Friday deals 2020 to shop this year, including offers on Star Wars and Marvel sets, as well as Technic cars building kits and Lego City play sets.
Black Friday is a great time to save on Lego, and makes for a great gift. Like always, Lego crops up a lot in this year’s top Christmas toys list. Lego is an enduringly popular toy and it always keeps the kids entertained over the festive season.
There’s plenty of great Lego Black Friday deals this year too, so you can save on those Christmas gifts the kids will love. From rally cars to Batman toys and Lego Creator kits. We’re sure you’ll find something for your little ones this festive season!
Best Lego Black Friday deals 2020:
- LEGO 42109 Technic CONTROL+ App-Controlled Top Gear Rally Car – £74.99 (SAVE £50)| Amazon
- LEGO 75253 Star Wars BOOST Droid Commander 3 Robot Toys in 1 Set – £110.99 (SAVE £69) | Amazon
- LEGO 42098 Technic Car Transporter with Lego car – £86.99 (SAVE £53)
- LEGO Hidden Side 70424 Ghost Train Express Construction Set – £46.99 (SAVE £23)
- LEGO 76160 DC Batman Mobile Bat Base Batcave Truck Toy – £63.99 (SAVE £16) | Amazon
- LEGO Star Wars Poe Dameron’s X-wing Fighter Building Set – £74.23 (SAVE £15.76)
- LEGO Disney Frozen II Elsa’s Jewellery Box Creation with Princess Elsa Mini Doll – £39.97 (SAVE £9.97)
- LEGO 60262 City Airport Passenger Airplane – £59.39 (SAVE £30.60)
- LEGO Trolls World Tour Poppy’s Hot Air Balloon Adventure Playset – £20.99 (SAVE £9) | Amazon
- LEGO 60262 City Airport Passenger Airplane – £59.39 (SAVE £30.60)
- LEGO 31108 Creator 3in1 Caravan Family Holiday Toy – £49.99 (SAVE £25) | Amazon
- LEGO 75318 Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Baby Yoda Figure – £61.95 (SAVE £8.04)
- LEGO 70436 Hidden Side Phantom Fire Engine 3000 Toy – £54.94 (SAVE £5,05)
LEGO 42109 Technic CONTROL+ App-Controlled Top Gear Rally Car
£124.99 £74.99 (SAVE £50) | Amazon
Save an impressive £50 on this Top Gear inspired rally car, which can be controlled via a smartphone app. It’s sure to delight petrolheads this festive season!
LEGO DC Batman Mobile Bat Base Batcave Truck Toy
£79.99 £63.99 (SAVE £16) | Amazon
Perfect for a superhero lover, this DC Batman Mobile Bat Base set has everything they need to recreate their favourite scenes from the franchise.
LEGO Trolls World Tour Poppy’s Hot Air Balloon Adventure Playset
£29.99 £20.99 (SAVE £9) | Amazon
This Trolls inspired playset is a must-have for fans of the films, and features a hot air balloon and Poppy, Branch, Biggie and Mr Dinkles.
LEGO 60262 City Airport Passenger Airplane
£89.99 £59.39 (SAVE £30.60) | Amazon
This toy plane set has everything your child needs to create their own epic holidays, complete with with passengers, pilot, airport and accessories.
LEGO 31108 Creator 3in1 Caravan Family Holiday Toy
£74.99 £49.99 (SAVE £25) | Amazon
This 3-in-1 playset has everything they need to create a dream caravan holiday, including minifigures, accessories and camper van.
LEGO 75318 Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Baby Yoda Figure – £61.95 (SAVE £8.04) | Amazon
Fans of The Mandalorian on Disney+ will no doubt be fans of ‘The Child’ AKA ‘Baby Yoda’. The adorable cosmic figure has won legions of fans and he’s just as cute in Lego form.
LEGO 60262 City Airport Passenger Airplane – £59.39 (SAVE £30.60) | Amazon
Jet off on a Lego adventure with this popular passenger plane play set. Suitable for ages 6+, the set also features a terminal building with luggage conveyor and control tower, an airport truck with car elevator and a red convertible automobile car.
LEGO 42098 Technic Car Transporter with Lego car –
£139.99 £87.09
2-in-1 sets comes with a truck with adjustable vehicle decks, and a blue car. With 2,493 pieces, it includes a range of realistic features.
LEGO Star Wars Poe Dameron’s X-wing Fighter Building Set –
£89.99 £74.23
X-wing fighter with three mini-figures, Poe Dameron, Knight of Ren and Jannah.
LEGO Hidden Side 70424 Ghost Train Express Construction Set –
£69.99 £46.99
Construction set featuring ghost train with wings, and app that makes mini figures come ‘alive’.