Black Friday Apple Watch deals have landed on Amazon already and there’s been a better time to take advantage of some serious discounts ahead of the festive season.
Black Friday 2021 is now just days away and major deals have already begun to drop as shoppers prepare to treat themselves and their loved ones this year. From picking up one of the top Christmas toys for kids, to checking out the best Black Friday perfume deals or Shark Black Friday deals for something for yourself or your home, there’s plenty of discounts around. Now the Black Friday Apple Watch deals have started on Amazon just in time to get ahead for Christmas.
Available in a range of stunning colours and with different capabilities, there’s an Apple Watch to suit everyone. Here’s our pick of the best early Black Friday Apple Watch deals to help you bag the perfect one for a fraction of the cost.
Black Friday Apple deals at a glance
- Apple Watch Series 6 GPS, 44mm Aluminium Case with Sport Band Red – £130 off at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 6 GPS, 44mm Blue Aluminium Case with Deep Navy Sport Band – Regular – £100 off at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular, 44mm Blue Aluminium Case with Deep Navy Sport Band – £60 off at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) – Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band – £30 off at Amazon
- 2021 Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm) – Space Grey Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band – £20 off at Amazon
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case – £20 off at Amazon
- Apple MagSafe Charger – £5.91 off at Amazon
Black Friday Apple Watch deals 2021
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS, 44mm Aluminium Case with Sport Band –
£409 – £279 (SAVE £130)
Coming in a stunning cherry red colour, this Apple Watch allows you to track your daily activity. With a new sensor and app to help you check your blood oxygen level and a swimproof design, you can wear this for every workout.
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS, 44mm Blue Aluminium Case with Deep Navy Sport Band – Regular –
£409 – £309 (SAVE £100)
Take calls and reply to texts from your wrist with this sleek navy blue Apple Watch. With this series 6 model you can even check your heart rhythm with the ECG app as well as track your daily fitness activity.
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular, 44mm Blue Aluminium Case with Deep Navy Sport Band –
£509 – £449 (SAVE £60)
If it’s GPS and Cellular capabilities you want on top of the fitness tracking, then this equally stunning navy Apple Watch has you covered. Now you can call, text and get directions – all without your phone using supported providers O2, Vodafone and EE.
Perfect for anyone who loves tracking their fitness progress or simply wants to check their notifications when they’re out and about, the ever-popular Apple Watch would make for a fabulous Christmas gift for the tech lovers in your life. Available with or without GPS and Cellular, if you choose to go for a model with this additional option, then you can enjoy texting, calling and also even finding directions on the go without the need for your phone.
Whilst with the Apple Watch series 6 with GPS, you can still take calls and reply to texts from your wrist. Not only that, but your fitness progress can be effortlessly tracked throughout the day. The Apple Watch allows you to measure workouts ranging from running and walking to cycling and even swimming, with its swimproof design making this a beautiful and practical poolside accessory.
Simply use the Fitness App to see your trends gathered from your watch to see how each workout compares. And if you’d like to get that bit more specific when it comes to monitoring your health, the Apple Watch series 6 also allows you to measure your blood oxygen with the new sensor and app. You can also check your heart rate via the ECG app for an equally enlightening insight.
So if you’ve had one of these ingenious watches on your wish-list for a while, these early Black Friday Apple Watch deals are well worth checking out!