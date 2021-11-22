We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Black Friday Apple Watch deals have landed on Amazon already and there’s been a better time to take advantage of some serious discounts ahead of the festive season.

Black Friday 2021 is now just days away and major deals have already begun to drop as shoppers prepare to treat themselves and their loved ones this year. From picking up one of the top Christmas toys for kids, to checking out the best Black Friday perfume deals or Shark Black Friday deals for something for yourself or your home, there’s plenty of discounts around. Now the Black Friday Apple Watch deals have started on Amazon just in time to get ahead for Christmas.

Available in a range of stunning colours and with different capabilities, there’s an Apple Watch to suit everyone. Here’s our pick of the best early Black Friday Apple Watch deals to help you bag the perfect one for a fraction of the cost.

Black Friday Apple deals at a glance

Black Friday Apple Watch deals 2021