We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

All the best Black Friday Beats headphones deals are finally here – with up to 55% off the newest styles and designs in the Amazon sale.

Founded in 2006 and bought by tech mega giant Apple in 2014, Beats have been on the constant up over the last couple of years. Famous for their premium sound output, they bring a professional-level of sound quality to the everyday user. Available in a great variety of styles – from the over-ear headphones that have ultimate sound-cancelling abilities to gym-friendly in-ear, wraparound headphones – there will be a model to suit everyone. And this Black Friday, Amazon are offering well over half price off their most iconic model.

Want more amazing tech deals on over the shopping weekend? Check out the amazing Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals and the brand new deal to get a set of Apple Airpod headphones for under £100.

Best Black Friday Beats headphones deals

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones – £299.95 £149 (SAVE £150.95)

This is the very best deal we’ve seen on Beats headphones this year! These over-ear headphones are fully noise-cancelling and available with a 22-hour battery life, plus a 10-minute charging option for 3 hours battery life. View at amazon For a 50% discount, they’re also available in a bright, full red for an even bolder style.

More Black Friday Beats headphones

Along with the much-loved over-ear headphones, other styles of Beats headphones are also on sale.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones – £219.95 £135.77 (SAVE £70.95)

These Powerbeats are ideal for the gym or going out for a run with their water and sweat-resistant feature and their wrap-around design. The in-ear piece keeps noise to a minimum so you can concentrate and they have a battery life of 9-hours before charging. View at amazon

Beats Studio Buds – £129 £99 (SAVE £30.99)

These low-key Beats Buds offer a quality acoustic platform for a strong, balanced sound. They have noise-cancelling abilities with two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency Mode. Also available in black and white at a discount. View at amazon

Beats Ep Wired On-Ear Headphones – £89.95 £73.84 (SAVE £16.11)

There’s just under £20 off these classic Beats headphones. With an aluminium headband and on-ear pads, they’re a solid and reliable option. These headphones are designed for everyday use – for everything from working from home to being out and about. View at amazon

And for more Black Friday deals on luxury products, be sure to check out the Black Friday KitchenAid deals (perfect for Christmas!) and the Black Friday coffee machine deals.

But best be quick – these deals are only available for a limited time!