Black Friday Apple Airpods deals are here early, with Amazon offering epic savings ahead of this weekend’s big discounts, with the original AirPods under £100 now.

The wait is almost over for those looking for the best Black Friday deals this year, as retailers around the world begin to reveal their big reductions on Friday. But you don’t have to wait all week to start buying things on your wish list, as there’s already plenty of early discounts being applied.

The savings will be going on all week and weekend leading onto Cyber Monday.

And there’s so many tech bargains to snap up, including the Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case, priced at just £185 right now, as well as the classic Apple AirPods for just £99.

The AirPods Pro is an update from the original AirPods, with three adjustable silicone tips for a better, more comfortable fit. Each set of the the Apple AirPods Pro’s comes with exceptionally effective active noise suppression and transparency mode. View Deal

Apple’s H1 wireless chip is used in these AirPods, which enables for seamless pairing, connecting, and switching across Apple devices. Siri is also supported, allowing you to use your iPhone’s smart assistant without going into your pocket. View Deal

To offer improved noise cancellation, the AirPods Pro combine two microphones: an outward-facing microphone and an inward-facing microphone. Even better, the transparency mode lets you hear and interact with the world around you without removing your headphones.

You can also use, the force sensor makes it simple to control your entertainment, answer or end calls, and more. The Apple AirPods Pro continue to top Amazon’s wireless headphone category, with an incredible average rating of 4.7 out of 5.

One happy reviewer gushed, “These are brilliant, the noise cancellation is better than expected with a discreet and comfortable fit. Perfect all-rounder.”

“I’ve enjoyed using the original AirPods for the last couple of years, but needed third party silicon tips so that they would stay in my ears (Apple buds never stay in for me) This is the first time Apple buds have fit me properly and the sound quality is on par with other buds of similar price range and better than the old ones. A worthy upgrade to the originals,” another penned.

The Apple AirPods with Charging Case are also available as part of Amazon’s headphone sale. In a Black Friday price cut, the iconic Apple AirPods have dropped below £100 for the first time ever!