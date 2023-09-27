Nintendo Switch vs OLED - which is better value for money and the best option for your child?

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Nintendo Switch vs OLED debate won't be new to a lot of parents. In an attempt to provide children with the best toys to help them develop their imagination and dexterity, many parents will have been considering the Nintendo Switch as a gift for their child.

And it's not surprising. After all, it's the third best selling console of all time, behind the Sony Playstation 4 and the Nintendo GameBoy, according to The Verge. The original Nintendo Switch was released on 3 March 2017, while a newer version, the Nintendo Switch OLED was released in October 2021. To give context to just how popular these consoles are, figures from Nintendo show that between April and July 2023, a total of 3.91 million Nintendo Switch devices (including the Switch, Switch Lite and Switch OLED) were sold globally, compared to around 3.4 million in the same period in 2022.

But with 2.83 million of those sales attributed to the OLED version of the Switch, which version should you buy? Here, we highlight the difference between the two consoles (without all the confusing technical jargon), and explain which is better value for money, and which you should buy your child.

Nintendo Switch vs OLED: is there a big difference?

What is a Nintendo Switch? The Nintendo Switch is a games console that lets you play either connected to a TV, or as a handheld device thanks to the built-in screen. There are also different versions of the Switch, including the Switch Lite and the Switch OLED.

The main differences between the Nintendo Switch and the OLED come down to the screen, the speakers and the built in storage capacity. And of course price.

While the Switch has an LCD screen, the OLED version has an OLED screen (which is what you'll now find as standard when it comes to TVs, smartphones and tablets), and offers a crisper, brighter display that looks good from all angles. If this all sounds a bit too technical, Business Insider has a really good explanation of the main differences between the screen types. It says: "On a technical level, LCD screens work by illuminating all the pixels with a backlight; on an OLED screen, each individual pixel creates its own light. This means that when an OLED wants to show the color black, it can completely turn off its pixels to erase all light, while most LCDs can only dim the lights."

The screen on the OLED version is also bigger than the screen on the original Switch. It's got a 7in screen, compared to the 6.2in screen on the original Switch.

While the Nintendo Switch has a smaller screen than the OLED version, when connected to a TV or monitor via the dock, there is no difference in picture quality between the original Switch and the OLED (Image credit: Alamy)

The speakers are better on the OLED version too, and while the original Switch offers 32 gigabytes (GB) of internal storage, the OLED version has 64GB. This means you can download and store more games on the OLED model than you can on the original Switch. Although you can use physical game cartridges in both models, or expand the storage up to two terabytes (1,000 gigabytes equals one terabyte) using a micro SD card, like this Nintendo Switch-compatible one from Amazon.

The OLED version is arguably sturdier than the original version too - which could be great for parents who are worried about the console getting damaged easily. The Switch OLED unit is made from a magnesium alloy which is stronger than the plastic used for the original Switch. The OLED also has a wider kickstand, which is more solid than the kickstand on the original Switch.

When it comes to price, while the Switch has an RRP of £259.99, the OLED is £50 more at £309.99. But you can currently find the OLED considerably cheaper on Amazon. Black Friday is also just round the corner so it's worthwhile seeing if you can snap up your Switch of choice when those deals land.

What's the same on the Nintendo Switch and OLED?

While there are some differences between the two Nintendo models, a lot remains the same. Each uses the same controllers and plays the same games. They also have the same graphics card and internal processor, so while the OLED screen might be bigger and brighter, you won't find that the OLED is faster than the Switch, or that the graphic capabilities are vastly different. If you already have a Switch and tend to use the dock to play using a monitor or TV screen, you won't notice a difference in picture quality between the original and the OLED.

The battery life is also the same for both models - between four and nine hours on a single charge (although older models will see that lifespan decrease as time goes on).

You can play the same games on both consoles too - there aren't any games that are exclusive to one console.

The original Switch and the OLED (pictured) have the same internal processor and graphics card, which means each console offers the same level of performance (Image credit: Alamy)

Why is Nintendo Switch OLED more expensive than the Switch?

The Nintendo Switch OLED is more expensive than the original Switch because of its extra features and the fact that it's a newer release, having gone on sale almost four years after the original, on 8 October 2021.

But rumours are rife of a Nintendo Switch 2 coming in the near future, which is likely to pip the OLED model to the post as the most expensive console of the bunch.

Which is better value for money - Nintendo Switch or OLED?

If you are buying a Nintendo Switch console for the first time, then the OLED is better value for money, even more so if you manage to pick it up for less than the RRP of £309.99. It's got a bigger screen, better sound and more built-in storage capacity.

But if your child already has a Nintendo Switch, the differences aren't worth the cost to upgrade to the OLED model. The devices have a lot of core things in common, such as the processor (which is like the brain of the console) and the graphics card. These determine performance, and are identical in each model.

As there aren't currently any games that are exclusive to the OLED, and that the differences are largely cosmetic, you can hold fire if your child already has a Switch.

Which Nintendo Switch should I buy my child?

When choosing which Nintendo Switch model to buy your child, it's worth considering your budget, the age of your child before you decide and how they will play with the Switch.

If your child only wants to use the Nintendo Switch as a handheld console, then you might find that the Nintendo Switch Lite is all you need, and you can currently find this for under £200 at Amazon, Currys and Argos. But if your child is likely to play handheld and connected to a TV, then the OLED model is a good choice if you don't already own the original Switch.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a cheaper alternative to the original Switch or OLED models, but play is only possible on the handheld console - it can't be connected to a TV or monitor (Image credit: Alamy)

We spoke to dad-of-two Pete, whose daughters (aged five and eight) each have a Switch, to see how he chose which model to get: "My eldest daughter uses my original Switch, which impressively still has a good three hour battery life, despite it being six and a half years old and having a lot of use. And in my opinion this is the best model for kids under 10 as I don't think they would notice or appreciate the slightly better screen on the OLED version enough to warrant a higher price tag.

"My youngest daughter has the Nintendo Switch Lite as she'll only be using it as a handheld device, and we already have capacity to play using the TV using the dock for my eldest daughter's Switch."

For great value for money, it's also worth knowing how to find cheap LEGO, and the discount codes you can use to get more money off.