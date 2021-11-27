Save up to half price at Waterstones and Amazon with these incredible Black Friday book deals

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There’s no better time than now to re-stock your bookshelves as Black Friday book deals from Amazon and Waterstones are now live.

So whether you’re looking for a deal on the new Sally Rooney novel to make sure you get your secret Santa the perfect present, an inspiring non-fiction read to see you through to the new year, or you’re looking for a new cookbook to squirrel away with over the festive season, there’s sure to be something for you. Black Friday deals on books seem to be bigger than ever this year, offering up to 50% off some of this year’s major new titles and some classic favourites.

And if you’re looking for more great discounts ahead of Christmas shopping season, be sure to check out the Black Friday perfume deals on offer this year. There’s also some great savings on kitchen appliances and stoneware gifts with Black Friday Le Creuset deals and Black Friday KitchenAid deals.

Black Friday fiction book deals

Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney – £16.99 £8.49 (SAVE £8.50)

If you missed the wave of hype around Normal People author Sally Rooney’s latest novel, now’s your chance to see what it’s all about – with 50% off from Amazon. The novel, written in Rooney’s iconic style, follows the lives, loves and losses of four young people living in Dublin and the west of Ireland. View at amazon Better Off Dead by Lee Child – £20 £10 (SAVE £10)

For fans of Jack Reacher, this book needs no introduction. It’s the second in the popular thriller series, co-written by Lee Child and his brother Andrew. A must-read for action-lovers, it’s full of suspense, drama and all the bad guys you love to hate. Now 50% at Waterstones. View at waterstones

Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell – £4.50 £8.99 (SAVE £4.50)

Hamnet was the Women’s Prize for Fiction Winner 2020 – and deservedly so. It’s a real emotional page-turner that resurrects the story of Hamnet Shakespeare, the playwright’s only son. The ideal book to settle in with over Christmas, it’s a story after which the famous play Hamlet is named. View at amazon Dune by Frank Herbert – £18.84 £25 (SAVE £6.16)

Available in this stunning purple cover, this pivotal work of science fiction is now over £6 off. The plot follows battles for control over the desert planet Arrakis and its precious resource, ‘spice’. Made into a film this year starring Timothée Chalamet, it’s one of 2021’s best picks for Christmas. View at amazon

Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult – £16.99 £8.49 (SAVE £8.49)

While many of us don’t want to read a fiction book about current events, this one should be an exception. Wish You Were Here follows the story of a young woman who after carefully planning her whole life, has it thrown completely off course by the pandemic and ends up on a romantic holiday alone. View at waterstones Black Friday non-fiction book deals

This Is Going To Hurt by Adam Kay – £8.99 £4.50 (SAVE £4.49)

Both hilarious and heartbreaking in equal measure, this Adam Kay’s story of being a junior doctor working in the NHS. Well before coronavirus, Adam’s story covers the gruelling 97-hour work weeks, life and death decisions and constant tsunami of various bodily fluids that medical professional deal with every day. View at amazon

Dreams From My Father by Barack Obama – £25 £12.50 (SAVE £12.50)

This beautifully bound book by former President Barack Obama was actually written 15 years before he went into the White House. It not only outlines his own personal journey but also his thoughts on family, heritage and understand the past. Having sold over 1 million copies in the UK already, it’s not one to miss. View at waterstones Stronger: Changing Everything I Knew About Women’s Strength by Poorna Bell – £16.99 £11.63 (SAVE £5.36)

GoodtoKnow‘s top recommendation for Black Friday is Poorna Bell’s hugely inspiring latest book. As well as offering insight into her own life as an incredible powerlifter, this book aims to kickstart a vital conversation about women’s fitness that stays well away from talk about weight loss. View at amazon All In It Together: England In The Early 21st Century by Alwyn Turner – £20 £13.99 (SAVE £6.01)

One for the lovers of history and politics! Historian Alwyn Turner takes readers through the era of Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and David Cameron to tell a story of the last 20 years. Includes everything from austerity, Brexit and coronavirus to the Olympics, Bake Off and Lily Allen. View at amazon

Ultimate Travel List by Lonely Planet – £19.99 £14.99 (SAVE £5)

There are over 500 different entries in this luxury book. Inside, experiences range from hiking through the vast granite pillars of Torres del Paine in South America to exploring the desert in search of the ancient city of Petra. This book covers everything that the aspiring traveller needs for their next adventure. View at amazon For more great non-fiction reads, head over to the Waterstones Black Friday sale before it ends! There’s up to 50% off across the whole site, including biographies. And for more deals with next-day delivery, shop the Amazon Black Friday book deals on the site today.

Black Friday cookbook deals

Comfort MOB by Ben Lebus – £7.50 £18.99 (SAVE £11.49)

This book will be a foodie’s best friend when it comes to making delicious, hearty recipes over the Christmas period. It’s the latest book in MOB Kitchen’s range, packed full of 100 unique meals. You can make loads of flavour-filled dishes – from Garlic Chicken Pie to Halloumi and Peach Burger. View at amazon

Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love by Yotam Ottolenghi – £25 £10.50 (SAVE £14.50)

Now 58% off, Yotam Ottolenghi’s new book takes food-lovers into his own kitchen. There are dishes that pack a real punch (like we’d expect), but also offer more flexibility and a chance to put your own unique spin on every meal. Includes a guide to the best-ever hummus, one-pan tandoori chickpeas and a dreamy tomato salad. View at amazon

Wagamama Your Way by Wagamama – £20 £6 (SAVE £14)

If you know someone who can’t live without a Wagamama Katsu Curry, then this really is the perfect present. With over 72 recipes inside, divided up into different sections like ‘fast+easy’, ‘bowls of goodness’ and ‘ways to wok’, it’s great for those looking to bring some of the restaurant’s magic into their own kitchens. View at amazon

A Cook’s Book by Nigel Slater – £25 £20 (SAVE £5)

Celebrity chef Nigel Slater shares his all-time favourite recipes in this wonderfully colourful recipe book. From the first jam tart he made to his best dishes today, A Cook’s Book has 200 recipes for you to try. View at waterstones