We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’re on the home-stretch for Christmas and these Black Friday wooden kitchen toy deals will make a welcome find under the tree!

Kids love playing make believe and what better role to step into than chef. We know that play kitchen these days are sleek, packed full with accessories and they can be a pricey buy. So we’ve found the best Black Friday wooden kitchens just for you.

When it comes to buying top toys for Christmas – you can go to supermarkets, Facebook sells or maybe try the Amazon top toys list – but we know that ultimately it’s about saving as much as you can where you can – and that’s where we come in.

We’ve found you the best kids wooden kitchen sets, both in style and accessories as well as price. Be quick some of these are flying out fast.

Black Friday wooden kitchen – the best toy deals

1. Personalised Wooden Kitchen Play Set

Age suitability: 3 years +

As Black Friday deals for kids wooden kitchesn go, this is a biggie! So, get in quick with this bargain. A whopping 50% of such a beautiful personalised (up to 25 characters) play wooden kitchen. Bigger than most play kitchens, this set features a whole kitchen unit with a hob, an oven, a sink and even cupboard space so there’s plenty of items to get the whole family involved Comes complete with 1 x Salt, 1 x Pepper, 1 x Spoon, 1 x Spatula, 1 x Sauce pan with lid, 1 x Oven dish, 1 x Built in chalk board

VIEW AT MY1STYEARS | £150 £75 (SAVE £75)

2. Kidcraft Smoothie Fun Kitchen

Age suitability: 3 years +

The perfect recipe for creative and imaginative fun! There a clickable knobs, and a moveable tap. Plus, the blender really spins. The set comes with bananas to slice with the included knife and cutting board. Good new parents it’s an EZ Kraft Assembly™ for less build time and more play time.

VIEW AT VERY | £89.99 £59.99 (SAVE £30)

3. Kids Concept – Wooden Play Kitchen

Age suitability: 3 years +

The perfect recipe for creative and imaginative fun! With all the classic parts of a kids wooden kitchen there a clickable knobs, and a moveable tap. Plus, the blender really spins. The set comes with bananas to slice with the included knife and cutting board. Good new parents it’s an EZ Kraft Assembly™ for less build time and more play time.

VIEW AT SCANDIBORN | £93.45 £109.95 (SAVE £15.60)

4. Wooden Foldaway Kitchen

Age suitability: 3 years +

This solid wood kitchen is beautifully painted in pastel colours. A great buy if you don’t have lots of space to play with. Simply fold down the hob and sink panel and tuck it away when not in use and then back up again for playtime. It’s packed full of detail, with a pretend sink, a little play hob for when they want to heat up their food and an opening microwave they can put their play food inside.

VIEW AT ASDA | £50 £40 (SAVE £10)

5. Little Tikes Wooden Kitchen with Lights & Sounds

Age suitability: 3 years +

Little Tikes is a brand that has survived so many generations, which is why they’re in our Black Friday kids wooden kitchen round up – they’re a favourite! And now it’s time to get the new generation baking, cooking and washing up as they play ‘house’! Very stylish modern kitchen with exposed wood for the deluxe feel and metro white tiles for an on trend look. Encourages imaginative play. The Little Tikes Wooden Kitchen is made from responsibly sourced materials, as certified by the FSC.

VIEW AT JD WILLIAMS | £89.99 £64.99 (SAVE £25)

6. 8 piece Grey wooden play kitchen

Age suitability: 3 years +

Comes with additional cookware, including spatula and salt and pepper. Also, made from FSC certified wood, very eco friendly. It’s big enough for two children to play with to improve social skills. An all round great toy for building imagination through role play. Order ASAP for Christmas delivery.

VIEW AT ETSY | £99.99 £79.99 (SAVE £20)

7. Miele Licensed Wooden Kitchen

Age suitability: 3 years +

This is an epic bargain for this year’s Black Friday wooden kitchen offer. Sleek in neutral greys and whites, it comes with additional cookware, including spatula and salt and pepper. Also, made from FSC certified wood, very eco friendly. It’s big enough for two children to play with to improve social skills. An all round great toy for building imagination through role play. Order ASAP for Christmas delivery.