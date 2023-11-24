When does Black Friday end? Timings of the annual sale event explained

It's that time of year when retailers slash their prices for a limited time, meaning loads of bargains are up for grabs, but when does Black Friday end and how long have you got to take advantage of discounted prices from a host of retailers?

Black Friday is here, with discounts up for grabs left, right and centre. As well as the best Black Friday toy deals and the best perfumes of all time, and thousands of discounts available as part of Amazon's Black Friday event, wherever you shop, you'll find prices slashed on lots of items including clothing, beauty, homewares, tech, baby gear and more.

But with Black Friday deals usually extending well beyond the day itself, it can be unclear how long you actually have to shop before prices return to their pre-sale levels. Plus deals frequently change throughout the sale period, so you might also be weighing up Black Friday vs Cyber Monday and which has the better discounts.

Here's everything you need to know to make sure you can take advantage of lower prices while you can.

When does Black Friday end?

Black Friday itself ends at 11.59pm on 24 November 2023, but while Black Friday is technically just one day, discounts normally continue over the weekend and into Cyber Monday, which this year takes place on 27 November. So in most cases, depending on the retailer, prices will be slashed on a range of products until 11.59pm on 27 November.

Historically, retailers' Black Friday discounts dropped on Black Friday itself, but many start cutting prices much earlier, usually starting in early November. Some retailers even dub the month Black November, offering 30 days of deals and discounts.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that takes place in November each year, but it's only in recent years that it's grown in popularity in the UK. Before that, it was primarily a US-focused sale event, taking place the day after Thanksgiving.

The exact date of Black Friday changes each year, but as Thanksgiving always falls of the fourth Thursday of November, Black Friday is always the day after.

Not every retailer will slash their prices on Black Friday, but many will, including Amazon, Argos, eBay, Asos, Boots and John Lewis.

How long does Black Friday last?

While Black Friday is technically just one day, the discounts usually last longer. However, the exact duration will depend on the retailer. At a minimum, deals tend to be up for grabs for four days, starting on Black Friday, running through the weekend, and ending at the end of the following Monday, which is called Cyber Monday.

But in recent years, retailers have been extending the time frame, often dropping deals in advance of Black Friday itself. With some retailers, this is a couple of days earlier, with others, this could be weeks earlier.

Some retailers might extend the discounts until the end of November too, but most tend to end the sale at the end of Cyber Monday.

