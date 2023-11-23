<div class="boxout fancy-box"><h5 class="boxout__title">LEGO BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2023</h5><div class="boxout__body fancy_box_body"><figure class="van-image-figure "><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="KPhB7P5nXYwymCcoGCyWDg" name="Lego Black Friday Deals Goodto Image FINAL.png" caption="" alt="A collage of Lego items beside the words Black Friday Lego deals, the Goodto edit" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/KPhB7P5nXYwymCcoGCyWDg.png" mos="" link="" align="" fullscreen="" width="" height="" attribution="" endorsement="" class="pinterest-pin-exclude"></p></div></div><div class="credit">(Image credit: Future)</div></figure><div class="boxout__text"><p><strong>1.</strong> <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="#section-where-to-shop">Quick links: Where to shop</a><br>\n<strong>2.</strong> <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="#section-best-deals">Editor's picks</a><br>\n<strong>LIVE:</strong> <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="#live">Latest updates&nbsp;</a></p></div></div></div><p><strong>LEGO <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.goodto.com/tag/black-friday" data-auto-tag-linker="true">Black Friday</a> deals are here and there's no better time to snap up some pre-Christmas bargains on the best-selling toy of all time, whether you're after a Lego advent calendar Black Friday deal or the latest Lego Harry Potter set.&nbsp;</strong></p><p>It's officially Black Friday 'eve' which means the biggest sales event of the year kicks off tomorrow, Friday 24th November. Early Black Friday sales have been coming thick and fast for days now with hefty discounts on everything from the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.goodto.com/family/toys/best-black-friday-toy-deals" target="_blank">best Black Friday toy deals</a> including <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.goodto.com/family/toys/best-toy-i-own-on-sale-for-black-friday" target="_blank">&pound;80 off the best toy I've ever owned</a>.&nbsp;</p><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-nest" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p>But it's not always easy to tell a true Black Friday deal from a dud. So, to make it as easy as possible for you to snap up savings and spot when something is - and isn't - at its lowest price ever, we've created this live Lego Black Friday deals hub. Led by me, consumer editor and mum of three Heidi Scrimgeour, and harnessing the parenting know-how and editorial expertise of the Goodto.com team, we'll be bringing you all the best Lego Black Friday deals as we find them. We'll be sniffing out price drops and lightning deals from a wide variety of retailers including Lego, Amazon, John Lewis, Very, Marks and Spencer, and more.

Scroll down for our top picks from all the Lego Black Friday deals live right now and stay tuned for more LEGO Harry Potter deals, the top LEGO Star Wars discounts, the lowest prices on LEGO Marvel sets, and the juiciest offers on LEGO Ninjago, LEGO Minecraft and LEGO Technic - plus everything in between. 

Where to shop

LEGO: shop new sets, special offers, and member rewards
Amazon: Up to 44% off selected LEGO including Harry Potter and Star Wars
John Lewis: Black Friday deals include 35% off and 2 for £15 on selected items
Very: Save on LEGO Superheroes, Harry Potter LEGO, and more 

Best deals All the pieces can be combined with other Lego Harry Potter sets for endless creative play beyond the festive season and there's &pound;8 off with this deal.&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.very.co.uk/lego-harry-potter-advent-calendar/1600892791.prd">View Deal</a></aside><aside id="e677c265-cf04-47d1-bd8c-d47b14841d99_0" class="hawk-nest" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/sQa67v2nUKWKdJfNUFYNdb-200-100.png" data-link="https://www.amazon.co.uk/LEGO-75301-Skywalkers-Fighter-Princess/dp/B08G4GP34B?th=1" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-name="Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing | was&nbsp;" data-show-fallback="button" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/sQa67v2nUKWKdJfNUFYNdb-200-100.png.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing |&lt;/strong&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.amazon.co.uk/LEGO-75301-Skywalkers-Fighter-Princess/dp/B08G4GP34B?th=1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;nofollow&quot;&gt;was&amp;nbsp;&lt;del&gt;&pound;44.99&lt;/del&gt;&amp;nbsp;now&amp;nbsp;&lt;strong&gt;&pound;35.99 at Amazon&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt;\n&lt;p&gt;Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter is one of our top Lego Black Friday deals because the iconic Lego Star Wars set has been reviewed by almost 10,000 shoppers who have awarded it an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars. Factor in a discount of 20% and it's a brilliant buy.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/LEGO-75301-Skywalkers-Fighter-Princess/dp/B08G4GP34B?th=1">View Deal</a></aside><aside id="50df57ac-7880-4107-86ee-5e369ef52c84_0" class="hawk-nest" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/JrqugS4cyCbG2FF2W9uCLb-200-100.png" data-link="https://www.amazon.co.uk/LEGO-76421-House-Elf-Decoration-Collection/dp/B0BPCBLRHB/ref=sr_1_4?th=1" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-name="now &pound;18.49 at Amazon" data-show-fallback="button" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/JrqugS4cyCbG2FF2W9uCLb-200-100.png.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;LEGO Harry Potter Dobby the House-Elf | &lt;/strong&gt;was &lt;del&gt;&pound;24.99&lt;/del&gt;&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.amazon.co.uk/LEGO-76421-House-Elf-Decoration-Collection/dp/B0BPCBLRHB/ref=sr_1_4?th=1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;nofollow&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;now &pound;18.49 at Amazon&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt;\n&lt;p&gt;This Lego version of everybody's favourite House Elf is number three on Amazon's list of most gifted building and construction toys - and has racked up an average of 4.9 out of 5 stars in customer reviews! With Amazon knocking 26% off the price, this is my favourite Lego Black Friday deal under &pound;20.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/LEGO-76421-House-Elf-Decoration-Collection/dp/B0BPCBLRHB/ref=sr_1_4?th=1">View Deal</a></aside><aside id="07e81b31-30e4-4196-9601-7e9424953f05_0" class="hawk-nest" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/uaL98kj3Z6D272r2CBibWm-200-100.png" data-link="https://www.very.co.uk/lego-disney-princess-moanas-wayfinding-boat-43210/1600830090.prd" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-name="now &pound;22 (SAVE 25%) at Very" data-show-fallback="button" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/uaL98kj3Z6D272r2CBibWm-200-100.png.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;LEGO Disney Princess Moana's Wayfinding Boat |&lt;/strong&gt; was &lt;del&gt;&pound;30&lt;/del&gt;&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.very.co.uk/lego-disney-princess-moanas-wayfinding-boat-43210/1600830090.prd&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;nofollow&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;now &pound;22 (SAVE 25%) at Very&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt;\n&lt;p&gt;Moana might not be the first character that springs to mind when you think about Black Friday Lego offers but fans of the adventurous Disney Princess will no doubt be delighted with this buildable playset that comes with a Moana Lego minifigure. With 25% off, I'm delighted with the price, too!&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.very.co.uk/lego-disney-princess-moanas-wayfinding-boat-43210/1600830090.prd">View Deal</a></aside><aside id="7f01500b-b946-48c2-aab7-46c1ffd4a9ba_0" class="hawk-nest" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/Q5FJdaSCcVoyGrdrXrhATi-200-100.png" data-link="https://www.amazon.co.uk/LEGO-60374-Command-Ultramodern-Emergency/dp/B0BBRXYTGB/ref=sr_1_13_sspa?th=1" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-name="now &pound;36.99 (SAVE 26%) at Amazon" data-show-fallback="button" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/Q5FJdaSCcVoyGrdrXrhATi-200-100.png.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;LEGO City Fire Command Unit Set | &lt;/strong&gt;was &lt;del&gt;&pound;49.99&lt;/del&gt;&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.amazon.co.uk/LEGO-60374-Command-Ultramodern-Emergency/dp/B0BBRXYTGB/ref=sr_1_13_sspa?th=1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;nofollow&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;now &pound;36.99 (SAVE 26%) at Amazon&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;strong&gt; &amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt;\n&lt;p&gt;The Lego City range was my son's first encounter with a lifelong love of Lego (he's 18 now!) so you can trust me when I say there truly is no better Christmas gift. Children love the challenge of building an emergency vehicle - especially one with a working winch and toy fire drone that launches LEGO water and foam pieces. And the fun only starts when they've built it.&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/LEGO-60374-Command-Ultramodern-Emergency/dp/B0BBRXYTGB/ref=sr_1_13_sspa?th=1">View Deal</a></aside><aside id="ef5b4700-2448-4d74-9698-3bf1ae00a9e2_0" class="hawk-nest" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/Fd6kfp97TYTDMWVWuZH3VF-200-100.png" data-link="https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B09BNWZF68/ref=sspa_dk_rhf_search_pt_sub_3/?th=1" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-name="now &pound;44.99 (SAVE 25%) at Amazon" data-show-fallback="button" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/Fd6kfp97TYTDMWVWuZH3VF-200-100.png.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;LEGO 75328 Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet | &lt;/strong&gt;was &lt;del&gt;&pound;59.99&lt;/del&gt;&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B09BNWZF68/ref=sspa_dk_rhf_search_pt_sub_3/?th=1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;nofollow&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;now &pound;44.99 (SAVE 25%) at Amazon&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;strong&gt; &amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt;\n&lt;p&gt;This iconic LEGO Star Wars kit features more than 500 pieces - so it's not one for beginners - but it comes with a brick-built stand and nameplate so fans of the famous bounty hunter can show off their handiwork and display the Mandalorian&rsquo;s helmet once it's built. I know a few dads who would love this for Christmas!&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B09BNWZF68/ref=sspa_dk_rhf_search_pt_sub_3/?th=1">View Deal</a></aside><aside id="fbf91442-a226-40a8-a08c-2932b20c1a33_0" class="hawk-nest" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/k9kDfUqebZDHv26YDCzurH-200-100.png" data-link="https://www.amazon.co.uk/LEGO-41681-Sailboat-Adventure-Building/dp/B08W5GKV3H/ref=sr_1_" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-name="LEGO Friends Friendship Tree House | was &pound;69.99" data-show-fallback="button" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/k9kDfUqebZDHv26YDCzurH-200-100.png.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;LEGO Friends Friendship Tree House | &lt;/strong&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.amazon.co.uk/LEGO-41681-Sailboat-Adventure-Building/dp/B08W5GKV3H/ref=sr_1_&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;nofollow&quot;&gt;was &pound;69.99 &lt;strong&gt;now &pound;51.99 (SAVE 26%) at Amazon&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt;\n&lt;p&gt;This was my daughter's first introduction to playing with Lego - beyond stealing her brother's precious collection - and she was hooked from her first set. The Friendship Tree House would make the perfect pressie for both Lego newbies and those who already love Lego Friends.&amp;nbsp;And the 26% discount turns a 'big' pressie into a more affordable one.&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/LEGO-41681-Sailboat-Adventure-Building/dp/B08W5GKV3H/ref=sr_1_">View Deal</a></aside><aside id="4bdee2ea-8ac9-446e-aae4-6d5a45c128c7_0" class="hawk-nest" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/MwRFFMf2nrBoR4agLZENhE-200-100.png" data-link="https://www.very.co.uk/lego-disney-disney-the-enchanted-treehouse-set-43215/1600870200.prd" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-name="now &pound;119.99 at Very" data-show-fallback="button" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/MwRFFMf2nrBoR4agLZENhE-200-100.png.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;LEGO Disney The Enchanted Treehouse | &lt;/strong&gt;was &lt;del&gt;&pound;149.99&lt;/del&gt;&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.very.co.uk/lego-disney-disney-the-enchanted-treehouse-set-43215/1600870200.prd&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;nofollow&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;now &pound;119.99 at Very&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt;\n&lt;p&gt;A Lego Black Friday deal to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary, this playset features a two-level treehouse and comes with no less than 13 iconic heroine and Princess mini-doll figures included. The huge 40% discount at Very is a pretty a magical saving, too.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.very.co.uk/lego-disney-disney-the-enchanted-treehouse-set-43215/1600870200.prd">View Deal</a></aside><aside id="18a100da-91e4-4d1d-a3bb-d78990d946eb_0" class="hawk-nest" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/6zhH6UJwvEY9LCFrTkS2n9-200-100.jpg" data-link="https://www.amazon.co.uk/LEGO-76419-Hogwarts-including-Locations/dp/B0BV7BYNYD/ref=asc_df_B0BV7BYNYD/" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-name="now &pound;99.99 at Amazon" data-show-fallback="button" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/6zhH6UJwvEY9LCFrTkS2n9-200-100.jpg.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;LEGO 76419 Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds | &lt;/strong&gt;was &lt;del&gt;&pound;149.99&lt;/del&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.amazon.co.uk/LEGO-76419-Hogwarts-including-Locations/dp/B0BV7BYNYD/ref=asc_df_B0BV7BYNYD/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;nofollow&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;now &pound;99.99 at Amazon&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt;\n&lt;p&gt;No roundup of the best Lego Black Friday deals would be complete without a Lego Harry Potter playset - and this one's my fave. Join LEGO Insiders&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;br&gt;\nIf you've got a Lego lover in the house, it's well worth signing up for a Lego Insiders account. It's completely free to join and grants you access to exclusive members-only rewards, discounts, and more.&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.lego.com/en-us/insiders">View Deal</a></aside><h2 class="article-body__section" id="section-lego-black-friday-deals-faq"><span>Lego Black Friday deals FAQ</span></h2><section class="article__schema-question"><h3>When will the best Black Friday Lego deals start?</h3><article class="article__schema-answer"><p>Lots of Lego Black Friday deals are already live - see above for our &nbsp;Shopping Editor's pick of the best deals to shop now. When is Black Friday?

Black Friday officially takes place on Friday 24th November this year. The date is always the Friday after Thanksgiving, which is celebrated in the USA on the fourth Thursday in November every year. 

Many retailers launched early Black Friday deals this year and the sales are set to continue all weekend until Cyber Monday, which is on Monday 27th November, and traditionally marks the end of the biggest retail event of the year.