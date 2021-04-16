We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

B&M is selling the perfect gazebo for outdoor get togethers and it’s only £100.

Thanks to the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, meeting outside following the rule of six is back on the cards.

While non-essential shops have opened their doors once again and pubs and restaurants are able to offer outdoor service, you may still prefer sticking to socialising in your own garden.

And while spring is supposedly here, our famously unpredictable British weather has other ideas as usual and it’s been rather chilly and drizzly lately – with some parts of the UK even getting snow this April.

So it’s pretty vital to be prepared if you’re hoping to host an al fresco meet up, barbecue or garden party in the coming weeks.

Luckily, B&M is offering some outdoor essentials for bargain prices right now.

Over on the B&M Instagram account, a snap of their £100 gazebo, which promises to be 100% shower-proof, was posted and caught the eye of plenty of followers.

‘Make socialising outside in all weather conditions easier than ever with our Luxury Steel Framed Gazebo for only £100,’ the caption beside the snap of the sleek looking gazebo reads.

‘It’s 100% shower-proof and will also provide you with a spot of shade when needed… because we can never be really sure which way this glorious weather will turn 😍!!‘

Hundreds of commenters began tagging their friends below the upload, vowing to get their hands on one at their local B&M store.

‘Love..want..need..thank you please,’ one wrote.

‘Perfect! Just need to find it now 🙈,’ added another.

B&M lovers have been going wild for their mega affordable outdoor heating solutions too – because nobody wants to be shivering away while they enjoy a plate of barbecue food or glass of perfect summer Pimms.

There’s must-buy patio heaters from just £45 and an incredible fire pit and log burner range, with every one priced under £100.

As always, B&M’s latest launches are sure to sell out fast – so head to your nearest branch ASAP if you’re hoping to get your hands on some gadgets to weather-proof your garden.