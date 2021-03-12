We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

B&M has stocked up on electrical patio heaters and they're a 'must buy' for £45

B&M has stocked up on electric patio heaters as part of its garden range and shopper have branded them a ‘must buy’ for £45.

The budget store has upped its game when it comes to furnishings, having wowed shoppers with its amazing Next furniture dupes, now the store is adding to its impressive outdoor furnishings and appliances.

And while many people will have snapped up some of its incredible firepits and log burners for under £100, others are able to keep warm for less with these low-cost electric patio heaters.

One shopper uploaded the in-store find to the B&M Stores Bargain’s and More Facebook group and captioned it, ‘Bargain of the year’, and fans of the store were equally impressed with the find.

One tagged a friend and put, ‘This would keep you warm on your new patio furniture,’ another said, ‘think a must buy haha’ and a third boasted, ‘I am ahead of the game. I have one.’

The post has had hundreds of likes and tonnes of comments with people tagging their B&M shopper friend or family member.

The product is similar to other patio heaters on the market but is considerably cheaper, with others priced at £129.99.

And with many shoppers already owning the B&m sell-out egg chair which was back by popular demand for 2021, the patio heaters are the perfect accompaniment on these cooler nights and the perfect setting for an outdoor hottub.

The patio heater is available in-store only and you will have to check with your local store for stock details.

The Al Fresco Living heater itself claims to ‘add warmth and atmosphere’. It features three heat settings that can be operated by easy-to-use controls. The device can either be free-standing or wall mountable and features a tilting head and adjustable height if used free-standing.

But be quick, as they’re expected to prove popular, with shoppers already asking which stores have them in stock.