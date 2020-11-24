We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

John Lewis style Christmas decorations are on sale in B&M for a fraction of the price.

Shoppers who are looking to give their home a festive makeover with a look of luxury can now do so for less – without compromising on the quality – after the budget retailer launches collection that is almost identical to upmarket rival.

The B&M collection which has taken shoppers by surprise contains pre-lit Christmas trees, faux fur stockings and Santa statues.

If purchased in the upmarket retailer, the whole range would set shoppers back £476.50 but in B&M they would only spend £212.49.

Here’s some of the collection so you can see whether you’d like to snap up the similar festive look for less…

The bargain B&M version comes equipped with 450 LED lights and is festooned with fake berries and pinecones to give the tree a ‘magical woodland look’.

Whereas the upmarket John Lewis Delamere Pre-Lit Frosted Berry & Pine Cone Christmas tree will bring the outside indoors this Christmas.

Faux Fur Christmas stocking – John Lewis £25 / B&M £3.

The festive stocking from John Lewis comes in three colours – white, fawn or ombre and the B&M version is a great look-a-like – grey or pink, for a bargain of just £3.

Renaissance Santa figure – John Lewis £35 / B&M £15

If you cannot afford the ‘elaborately dressed in silver and gold velvet, with jewel detail on his brocade waistcoat’ then the B&M bargain version of its Deco Shimmer Santa, is perfect alternative. The 45cm-high ornament, which comes snuggly wrapped in a skiing ensemble, can ‘add some sparkling light over the festive period’.

Christmas Champagne wreath – John Lewis £40 / B&M £20

The luxury wreath is ‘coloured in shades of gold and features berry sprigs and honesty leaves as well as real pine cones, in their natural shade, for attractive contrast’.

Whereas B&M is offering a striking pre-lit door wreath covered with artificial cones and berries to ‘welcome guests to your very own winter wonderland’.

Large Faux Fur Polar Bear Figure – John Lewis £40 / B&M £3

While the high end version is more than 10 times the price, it does have that extra luxury feel but for a cheaper alternative this Christmas the B&M ornament will bring just as much joy.

So what are you waiting for? Deck the halls with lots of look-a-like items, Fa la la la la, la la la la!