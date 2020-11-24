Trending:

B&M is selling John Lewis style Christmas decorations at a fraction of the price

Your tree can look good for less...
Selina Maycock Selina Maycock
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • John Lewis style Christmas decorations are on sale in B&M for a fraction of the price.

    John Lewis style Christmas decorations are for sale in B&M and they’re a fraction of the price.

    Shoppers who are looking to give their home a festive makeover with a look of luxury can now do so for less – without compromising on the quality – after the budget retailer launches collection that is almost identical to upmarket rival.

    The B&M collection which has taken shoppers by surprise contains pre-lit Christmas trees, faux fur stockings and Santa statues.

    If purchased in the upmarket retailer, the whole range would set shoppers back £476.50 but in B&M they would only spend £212.49.

    Here’s some of the collection so you can see whether you’d like to snap up the similar festive look for less…

    John Lewis pre-lit Christmas tree

    Pre-lit 7ft Christmas tree – John Lewis £229 / B&M £160.

    The bargain B&M version comes equipped with 450 LED lights and is festooned with fake berries and pinecones to give the tree a ‘magical woodland look’.

    Whereas the upmarket John Lewis Delamere Pre-Lit Frosted Berry & Pine Cone Christmas tree will bring the outside indoors this Christmas.

    B&M pre-lit Christmas tree

    B&M 7Ft Snowy tree with glitter berries and pine cones

    Faux Fur Christmas stocking – John Lewis £25 / B&M £3.

    John Lewis Christmas stocking

    The festive stocking from John Lewis comes in three colours – white, fawn or ombre and the B&M version is a great look-a-like – grey or pink, for a bargain of just £3.

    B&M stocking

    B&M Christmas Faux Fur Stocking Group

    Renaissance Santa figure – John Lewis £35 / B&M £15

    John Lewis santa figure

    If you cannot afford the ‘elaborately dressed in silver and gold velvet, with jewel detail on his brocade waistcoat’ then the B&M bargain version of its Deco Shimmer Santa, is perfect alternative. The 45cm-high ornament, which comes snuggly wrapped in a skiing ensemble, can ‘add some sparkling light over the festive period’.

    B&M Santa

    B&M Christmas Deco Sminner Santa

    Christmas Champagne wreath – John Lewis £40 / B&M £20

    John Lewis Wreath

    The luxury wreath is ‘coloured in shades of gold and features berry sprigs and honesty leaves as well as real pine cones, in their natural shade, for attractive contrast’.

    Whereas B&M is offering a striking pre-lit door wreath covered with artificial cones and berries to ‘welcome guests to your very own winter wonderland’.

    B&M wreath

    Copenhagen Christmas Wreath

    Large Faux Fur Polar Bear Figure – John Lewis £40 / B&M £3

    John Lewis Polar Bear

    While the high end version is more than 10 times the price, it does have that extra luxury feel but for a cheaper alternative this Christmas the B&M ornament will bring just as much joy.

    B&M Polar Bear

    B&M Christmas Polar Bear Ornament Standing

    So what are you waiting for? Deck the halls with lots of look-a-like items, Fa la la la la, la la la la!