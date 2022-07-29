Boots Baby Event: up to 15% off ALL these baby essentials

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Boots Baby Event is back - with a cracking sale where you can save up to 15% when you spend £30 on selected baby and child products.

Boots shoppers can get up to 15% off thousands of popular baby products. There are heaps of items in the sale and all the big brands are included, from Pampers and Cow&Gate to Mam and Tommee Tippee.

We've browsed all of the offers in the Boots baby event (opens in new tab) to find the best deals for you. These are the some of the best bargains we recommend taking advantage of before items sell out...

(opens in new tab) Water Wipes Biodegradable 9pk - was £21.99, now £18.69 (opens in new tab) You can't go wrong with this bulk deal on the world's purest baby wipes. They're 100% biodegradable and contain only 99.9% water and a drop of fruit extract.



(opens in new tab) Pampers Baby Dry Nappy Pants - £10 (opens in new tab) Save on Pampers nappies with the 6 for £32 deal at Boots right now, available online only. Stock up on the next size up and you can nab up to 15% off when you spend £30 or more too!

(opens in new tab) Milton Anti-Bacterial Surface Spray - was £2.50, now £2.00 (opens in new tab) Peace of mind in a spray bottle - this sterilising spray is clinically proven to kill a wide range of bacteria and fungi and provides fast and effective germ-killing for use all around the home. You can also save 20% on selected Milton products (opens in new tab) at Boots right now.

(opens in new tab) Anthelios Dermo-Pediatrics Lotion SPF50+ 100ml - £16 (opens in new tab) Save on sun cream with this brilliant offer during the Boots Baby Event - perfect for stocking up ready for the next heatwave.

(opens in new tab) Mummy & Daddy Sleepsuits - was £14, now £4.20 (opens in new tab) You can never have too many sleepsuits and these are a serious bargain. Stock up on some in the next size up, ready for your baby's next growth spurt!

(opens in new tab) Nala's Baby Nighttime Oil - £5.50 (opens in new tab) Make bedtime more relaxing with this gentle nighttime oil approved by paediatricians and dermatologists - we love it! Suitable for sensitive skin and babies prone to eczema, it contains coconut oil, apricot and lavender to leave your baby's skin silky soft.





(opens in new tab) Bugaboo Fox 3 Seat & Carrycot Pushchair - was £1,115.00, now £1.003.50 (opens in new tab) If you're in the market for a super stylish pram that will take you from your baby's birth all the way through to toddlerhood, we think you'd be mad not to snap up this offer up - you'll save £111.50 and bag more than 4,000 Boots Advantage Card points!

(opens in new tab) iCandy Peach Stroller and Carrycot Navy Twill Phantom - was £999, now £665.93 (opens in new tab) One of the most popular pushchairs ever, this is a steal and will earn you 2,660 Advantage Card points - think of all the nappies and wipes you could use those on!

There are bargains galore to be had during the Boots Baby Event so it's well worth making a list of all the items you're likely to need over the next little while and then stocking up while you can take advantage of these savings.

The Boots Baby Event sale is the perfect time to save on all the essentials that you need with a baby in the house. There are savings of up to 15% to be had on absolutely everything from nappies and wipes to formula milk and feeding kit.

If you're pregnant and preparing for a new baby, the Boots Baby Event sale gives you the chance to make savings while you stock up on all the everyday items that your little one will need.

Or use the sale to save some serious cash on the more expensive bits of baby gear on your shopping list - car seats, prams and pushchairs are all included in the Boots baby event!

And talking of advantage - make sure you use your Boots Advantage Card (opens in new tab) so you can get every drop of deal goodness from this shopping event.

