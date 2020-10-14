Buy in bulk and make HUGE savings on these cleaning products and dishwasher tablets

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Take advantage of these Prime Day discounts to stock up your cleaning cupboard – there are bargains galore to be had on cleaning gear.

Who doesn’t love a bargain on cleaning products? You don’t have to be a Mrs Hinch fan to appreciate the absolute joy of a well-stocked cleaning cupboard.

True, stocking up on dishwasher tablets and cleaning products isn’t the most exciting shopping spree we can think of, but savvy shoppers know that bulk-buying household cleaning products makes sense. Why spend more on such things when you can save some cash to put towards more exciting purchases? Happily, Amazon has slashed the price on a range of household cleaning products, so we’re filling our trolley with all the antibacterial surface wipes and dishwasher tablets we can fit under the sink.

Amazon Prime Day cleaning products at a glance:

You can’t really have too many packets of these antibacterial surface cleaning wipes in the house. Dettol say they kill 99.9% of bacteria, and they’re safe to use to clean everything from baby equipment to food preparation areas. They’re thick and moisture-rich, unlike some wipes, and they come in a resealable airtight pack that stops them from drying out.

Sign up to a free, 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, which you can cancel before the 30 days is over if you change your mind.

Amazon is making it even easier to save money on household cleaning products, offering discounts on a selection of cleaning products from many well-known brands. These multipacks of cleaning products are only at this price for Prime Day – so don’t hang around if you want to snap them up and save some cash for more frivolous purchases.