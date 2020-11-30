We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cyber Monday is here bringing mega discounts with it and it's the perfect time to save big on stocking fillers ahead of Christmas.

There’s big savings to be had on little gifts and stocking filler presents today thanks to the big Black Friday and Cyber Monday reductions at Very.

There’s nifty gadgets, sweet treats and boozy delights to be saved on to help you buy for all of your nearest and dearest and get prepared for the festive season.

Cyber Monday Stocking Fillers – at a glance:

BaByliss Soft Waves Hair Wand – Very | SAVE £10

Champagne Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial – Very | SAVE £5

Google Nest Mini – Very | SAVE £25

Jimmy Choo Fever Eau de Parfum – Very | SAVE £9

Britney Spears Midnight Fantasy – Very | SAVE £9.99

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Lip Protectant Stick – Very | £5

Sanctuary Spa Beauty Treats – Very | SAVE £8.51

Beats by Dr Dre urBeats 3 Earphones – Very | SAVE £31

Oral-B Vitality Power Handle Cross Action Electric Toothbrush – Very | SAVE £16

Ted Baker Tonic Mini Trio Gift Set – Very | SAVE £4.80

At Very there’s discounts on presents for him and her from the likes of Hotel Chocolat, Ted Baker, Nike, Apple, Babyliss and so many more.

Stocking Fillers for Her

BaByliss Soft Waves Hair Wand

This salon-grade styler provides gorgeous loose waves while being kind to all hair types.

The rounded barrel is perfect for creating a relaxed yet put together look on even long hair and reaches heats of up to 210 degrees.

It’s £29.99 right now instead of £30 and is sure to delight any beauty lover who finds it in their Christmas stocking.

Champagne Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial

Pop a celebratory cork on Christmas Day with this reduced bottle of Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial Champagne.

Perfect for stuffing in the stocking of anyone who enjoys a touch of luxury.

Google Nest Mini

The super smart Google Home Mini has so many incredible functions – you can adjust your smart thermostat, lock your front door, play music from WiFi-connected speakers, and more. Simply say “OK Google” followed by any question or command.

It can set reminders, give you updates on news, weather and sport and so much more.

It’s better than half price at Very right now and a fail-safe Christmas gift for anyone who hasn’t already got their hands on one.

Jimmy Choo Fever Eau de Parfum

A gorgeous fragrance in a beautiful bottle, Jimmy Choo Fever is an ultra floral, feminine scent with top notes of black plumb nectar, heart notes of heliotrope and base notes of roasted tonka bean.

Spritz it to feel instantly empowered by this effortlessly glamourous and instinctively seductive perfume.

Britney Spears Midnight Fantasy

This fruity and ultra-sweet scent would never be unappreciated in the stocking of your teenage girl.

The iconic citrusy fragrance combines a blend of black cherry, framboise and plum as top notes with heart notes of night blooming orchid, iris and freesia, rounded out by base notes of amber, musk, and vanilla.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Lip Protectant Stick

This all-weather treatment stick helps to nourish and re-vitalise even the driest of lips.

The Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream formula is loved by beauty fans around the world for its ability to rehydrate thirsty and chapped skin.

Sanctuary Spa Beauty Treats

This gift set contains body wash, body scrub, hand cream and the Wet Skin Moisture Miracle.

Perfect for relaxing in spa style this Christmas.

Stocking Fillers for Him

Beats by Dr Dre urBeats 3 Earphones

A great gift for any music lover, the urBeats 3 Earphones offer supreme sound quality and an exceptional listening experience every time.

This epic bargain will save you £31 off the original £69 price tag.

Oral-B Vitality Power Handle Cross Action Electric Toothbrush

Provide a loved one with the gift of great oral hygiene this Christmas, with £16 off this Oral-B Vitality Plus Electric Toothbrush.

Also included in the pack are two CrossAction toothbrush heads and a two-pin UK plug toothbrush charger.

Ted Baker Tonic Mini Trio Gift Set

This Ted Baker set of three miniature eau de toilette contains a trio of captivating fragrances for men.

Perfect for those who want to try an array of fragrances before deciding on a big bottle.

Nike Everyday 3pk Socks

During our childhood days, socks were pretty much the most boring present you could receive on Christmas Day. But for an adult, a restock of the sock stash is actually a very handy gift.

You can snap up these stylish Nike everyday socks for just £7 now. A bargain gift they’ll actually use!