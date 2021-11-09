Amazon’s top 10 toys for Christmas: Paw Patrol, LEGO and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon’s top 10 Christmas toys list is sure to save you hours of Christmas shopping.

Christmas 2021 is coming and we’re certainly getting into the spirit of things. Yet alongside the merriment of the festivities comes the annual hunt for the best presents for kids. And it’s often no easy task, especially when little ones overload their Christmas list with the majority of this year’s top Christmas toys.

Thankfully Amazon have come to the rescue – giving us their top 10 toys of 2021. The online retailer has sorted and sifted through thousands to give us some of the hottest new products, plus classics like LEGO and Polly Pocket. With their selection set to fly off shelves in December, we recommend getting in there quick and adding to your basket before it’s too late.

Amazon’s top 10 Christmas toys for 2021:

1. LEGO 71387 Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course

Age suitability: 6 years +

Your little one’s face will be a picture when they rip this open on Christmas morning. One of the best toys for 8-year-olds – build the course and watch their delight as the Luigi figure gives instant expressive reactions via the LCD screen and speaker. Their task is to earn those coveted gold coins by helping Luigi complete spinning seesaw and flying challenges. And you can expect to see a few of their other famous pals along the way. It’s nice to see that a classic like Lego has remained such a hit amongst kids – with several of their products also featuring in the most popular toys list for 2021 too.

Amazon says: “Parents will feel a sense of nostalgia as old favourites are given a new twist – Super Mario’s Luigi Starter Course brings all the excitement from the digital-world into the real-world for family or solo play.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £36.98



2. Pictionary Air Harry Potter Family Drawing Game

Age suitability: 8 years +

This special Harry Potter themed game is one of those Christmas games for the family that all members will enjoy playing. It’s super simple – split into two Hogwarts teams and get drawing. Each player will first need to download the free Pictionary Air app where they’ll sketch something from the Wizarding World. Connect the app to your TV and watch as their creations come to life on screen. An interactive and magical edition of the original game – we think it’s definitely one of the best toys for 9-year-olds.

Amazon says: “Fantasy continues to be a fan favourite as Harry Potter features on this year’s list with Pictionary Air Harry Potter, this magical twist on the classic drawing game is available exclusively on Amazon.co.uk.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £23.75

3. Polly Pocket Rainbow Funland Theme Park

Age suitability: 4 years +

Little faces will certainly light up when they find this magical and multi-coloured Polly Pocket under their tree – one of the best toys for 4-year-olds. The 30-piece play set promises all the fun of the fair with rides like the Ferris wheel and unicorn carousel to explore. And they’ll certainly enjoy taking a spin on the epic rainbow roller coaster. Perfect for unicorn fans and those who love theme parks.

Amazon says: “Polly Pocket Rainbow Funland Theme Park also makes the list, offering theme park fun including a roller coaster, unicorn carousel and Ferris wheel, exclusively available on Amazon.co.uk.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £48.99

4. L.O.L. Surprise! Movie Magic Studios

Age suitability: 4 years +

The L.O.L Surprise phenomenon shows no signs of slowing down for Christmas 2021. And young fans of the brand will be blown away by this Movie Magic Studios set. It features 12 dolls kitted out in glamorous movie star styles. Plus 4 cinematic stages and a movie theater to stage several scenes in.

VIEW AT AMAZON |£104.99

5. Fisher-Price Linkimals Cool Beats Penguin

Age suitability: 9 months +

Fifth on Amazon’s top 10 toys list is this sweet Fisher Price penguin. The artic animal makes a great toy for 1-year-olds as it sings fun songs and flashes fun coloured lights that will get your baby moving. The pint-sized penguin also reads out letters, numbers and shapes too – to help them build key skills.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £26.00

6. Spidey and His Amazing Friends Marvel Web-Quarters Playset

Age suitability: 3 years +

Little ones can live their best comic life through this super Spidey set. It boats some cool climbing webs and a spiral slide to use in their fight against the bad guys. Plus there’s mission instructions provided via the Web-Ster AI command center – telling them exactly how to trap the enemy in the in-built web jail. A fun find and one of the best toys for 3-year-olds.

Amazon says: “Young Marvel fans can imagine joining Spidey on one of his many adventures with this fun-packed playset.” VIEW AT AMAZON | £67.33

7. Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle

Age suitability: 4 years +

Meet Shelbert – your child’s new best friend. This dinky dinosaur needs to be fed his favourite Magic Turtle Food before being taken to the toilet. Kids will love watching his neck wiggle and wobble as he gobbles down his meal. And there’s plenty of noises that come out of his mouth too including the catchy ‘Uh Oh, Gotta Go!’ song that’ll have them singing along.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £32.99

8. Batman Bat-Tech Bat Cave

Age suitability: 4 years +

Some serious adventures will be had in this incredible DC Comics Bat-Tech cave. Little minds will be blown away by the gadgets and secrets of this 84cm cave. Think a Batcomputer, evidence lab and even a hidden escape door. A great toy for 5-year-olds and fans of the DC Comic universe.