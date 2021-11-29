We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Family games really don’t get much better than Throw Throw Burrito by Exploding Kittens – and now you can snap it up with 40% off at Amazon in this late Black Friday / Cyber Monday deal.

By now you’ll probably have got your toy advent calendars ordered and bagged a few Cyber Monday toy deals from this year’s top Christmas toys list. But if you haven’t yet bought a family game to enjoy throughout this year’s festivities, there’s just enough time left to grab one of the best family games of all time, Throw Throw Burrito.

Suitable for kids aged seven and over and for 2-6 players, this is a hilarious family game that everyone can play. Billed as the world's first dodgeball card game, the object of the game is to collect matching cards quicker than your fellow game players, whilst throwing and dodging squishy burritos. Yep, really. You earn points by collecting cards in this family game – but you lost points every time you get hit by a squishy burrito. So if it all gets a bit much on Christmas Day, you can declare it time for a family game. And you'll have the perfect excuse to throw things at the most annoying family members!

A brilliant twist on Russian roulette, this family game will have you all laughing. Avoid getting the Exploding Kitten card and if you don’t explode by the end of the game, you win! View Deal

This is a twist on the classic fill-in-the-blank game. You get 10 white answer cards and each player takes turns to ask the questions on the blue cards. The funniest answer wins, and the player with most amusing answers at the end is the champion. View Deal