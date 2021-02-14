We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby left fans swooning over her duvet set from Dunelm after she shared a glimpse inside her bedroom.

We’re used to seeing Holly on our TV screens on weekday mornings as she stuns in enviable outfits on This Morning.

But followers were treated to a peek inside mum-of-three Holly’s bedroom on Instagram last week, when Holly shared a snap of her ultra cool off duty outfit from M&S.

Then her fans were left heart-eyed over a stunning reversible duvet set from Holly’s very own Dunelm collection, when the high street store posted a photo of the bedding online.

‘Our Tamsin Reversible Bedding collection is beautiful on the inside AND outside… just like @HollyWilloughby 💚,’ the Dunelm Insta account shared alongside a snap of Holly looking cosy under the floral cover.

Commenters were quick to share their adoration or the homeware piece.

‘I love it 😍,’ one simply wrote, while another added, ‘Looks amazing!! 😍’

Holly Willoughby Tamsin Grey 100% Cotton Reversible Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set

‘It’s beautiful, I have it and it’s my favourite bedding ever. It’s a gorgeous pattern but it’s also lovely material to sleep on and to wash. Can’t recommend enough,’ a third chipped in.

‘Yesssss love this and @hollywilloughby,’ a fourth agreed.

The Tamsin Reversible Bedding set starts at £35 and includes a duvet cover and matching pillow cases in a gorgeous design approved by Holly herself.

It comes in single, double, kingsize and super kingsize so you can experience the luxury however spacious your bed.

‘Offering a beautiful floral design with dainty patterned reverse, this duvet cover and pillowcase set from our Holly Willoughby collection is finished in stylish white and grey tones and has been crafted from a luxurious crisp and breathable cotton percale fabric with a 180 thread count for utmost comfort,’ the product description on the Dunelm website reads.