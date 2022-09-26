GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Many people will be wondering how much does it cost to run a washing machine and how can you lower the cost, especially with energy bills set to remain high for the next two years.

Millions of families have been worried about how much their energy bills will cost (opens in new tab) for most of 2022, especially since the energy price cap (opens in new tab) rose by 54% in April 2022. At the end of August it was announced that the cap would increase again, by a staggering 80% from 1 October. But thankfully, the Government has intervened. From the start of October, the Energy Price Guarantee will be in force. This is effectively an energy bill freeze (opens in new tab) that will be in place for two years.

Average annual energy bills based on typical use will be £2,500 until the end of September 2024. Without the Energy Price Guarantee, average bills based on typical use would have been £3,549 from October, with a likely chance of that figure rising again in 2023.

Even though bills won't rise as much as originally feared, they will still be more expensive than the end of 2021, so it's important to understand how to save energy in homes (opens in new tab) and keep your bills as low as possible.

Goodto.com's Money Editor Sarah Handley (opens in new tab)says: "Your washing machine is one of those appliances where with a couple of small changes you could significantly reduce how much energy you use, reducing your bill in the process."

How much does it cost to run a washing machine?

A washing machine costs between 16p and 31p to run per load. That works out as between £33.32 and £64.60 per year. This is based on a 8kg drum washing machine (suitable for medium-sized families) with an energy rating of between A and D that's used an average of four times per week (opens in new tab).

Your exact running costs will depend on the model of your washing machine, its energy rating and how often you use it.

Below we have looked at examples of 8kg washing machines with different energy ratings to see how the costs compare.

Cost per use Cost per month Annual cost A-rated washing machine 16p £2.78 £33.32 B-rated washing machine 19p £3.29 £39.44 C-rated washing machine 29p £4.96 £59.50 D-rated washing machine 31p £5.38 £64.60

Appliances, like washing machines, are categorised by energy efficiency ratings from A to G, with A being the most energy efficient and G being the least efficient.

The better rated washing machines use less energy to do their job which means they don't cost as much to run. Lower rated washing machines use more energy and so cost more to run. But higher rated washing machines cost more to buy.

Ben Gallizzi (opens in new tab), energy expert at Uswitch.com, said: “More efficient washing machines may be more costly, so you need to weigh up whether the savings from lower running costs are worth the extra expense.

"Work out your budget and see what rating you can go for. If a C rating or D rating is in your budget, then that’s a lot better than an E of F rating."

How to cut the cost of running your washing machine

There are many ways to cut the running costs of your washing machine, from cutting down on the number of washes you do and making sure you only wash full loads to using your machine's eco mode or choosing a lower temperature.

A spokesperson at OVO Energy said: “We suggest running washing machines as little and at the lowest temperature as possible to reduce energy consumption.”

Make sure you wash full loads

Washing small loads multiple times a week is an expensive way to use your washing machine. It uses the same amount of energy (and water), and therefore costs the same, to run a half-full washing machine than it does to run the appliance with a full load.

If you can, wait until you have a full load before you put the washing on to keep costs as low as possible (unless your washing machine has a half-load setting). You might even find you can reduce the number of washes you need to do per week. This not only reduces your energy consumption and keeps your bills as low as they can be, but also reduces wear and tear on your washing machine, which means it's likely to last longer before it needs to be replaced.

But it is important not to overload your machine, and that could cause damage to the drum and make it less efficient.

Wash your clothes at a lower temperature

Washing your clothes at a lower temperature can help you cut back on energy costs. Lower temperatures use less energy and while older models are likely to have an option to wash at 30°C, a 20°C option has been a compulsory design feature on newer models since 2013 thanks to the European Union’s Ecodesign initiative (opens in new tab).

The Energy Saving Trust (opens in new tab) says that washing at lower temperatures is particularly worth considering with clothing that is not heavily soiled.

You'll also find that many laundry detergents are now much more effective at cleaning clothes at lower temperatures, so there's no need to worry about your clothes not being clean enough. You might also find that liquid detergents are more effective when washing at lower temperatures rather than powder alternatives.

“People can save about a third off their washing machine bill by running it at 30°C rather than 40°C, and most appliances have eco settings that consume less energy and save you money,” says Uswitch's energy expert Ben Gallizzi.

According to Which? (opens in new tab) making that switch from 40°C to 30°C will cut your energy usage by 38% a year, while going from 30°C to 20°C will cut your energy usage by 62%.

Wash on eco mode

Using your washing machine's eco mode can be a really useful way to cut your running costs. Eco modes usually mean using less water and washing at a lower temperature than your machine's standard or default settings.

According to Currys (opens in new tab), 90% of a washing machine's energy consumption comes from heating up the water for washing. But while an eco mode might use less water and wash at a lower temperature, it tends to be a longer cycle to clean your clothes effectively. So while the eco mode might not save time, it will save energy.

But if you are trying to remove some really tough stains, it's worth doing those on a regular cycle for the most effective clean.

Even if you only use the eco mode occasionally, rather than for every wash, it'll have a positive effect on the amount of energy you use.

Maintain your washing machine

Maintaining your machine is key to keep it working at its most efficient level. And there are various points to keep an eye on:

Avoid overloading the machine - it could cause damage and result in a less-effective clean

Clean filters on a monthly basis

Check pockets before putting the clothes in the drum - check for loose change, tissues and plastic which can get caught in the machine

Too much detergent can cause clogs and make your washing machine less effective, so make sure you follow the instructions on the packaging for how much to use.

Think about how often you wash certain items

Some clothes do not need to be washed every time you wear them so try to be mindful about only washing items when necessary.

Laundry detergent brand Persil (opens in new tab) advises you should wash a pair of jeans after four to five washes, unless they look or smell dirty.

When it comes to towels, bath towels can be washed once a week, while hand towels should be washed every two to three days. Face and tea towels should be washed after each use.

Bedsheets should be washed every week or at least every two weeks.

It's likely that most clothing doesn't need to be washed after each wear, so trying airing items instead. But if anything looks or smells dirty, then it's destined for the laundry basket.

What to look for if you need to buy a new washing machine

If you need to buy a new washing machine, then it makes sense to buy the most energy efficient model you can afford to keep running costs as low as possible.

Check the energy efficiency rating

“If you’re buying a new washing machine, compare energy efficiency labels on any models you’re considering. An F-rated device uses about 60% more energy than an A-rated model, which adds up to a lot of money over the course of a year,” Uswitch's Ben Gazzelli adds.

Check the modes

When buying a new washing machine, it’s important to look at what modes it offers. Make sure it suits your needs well, as well as being energy efficient. Some good ones to look out for are eco mode and quick wash, which can wash loads in around 30 minutes.

If you need to wash delicates, a hand wash feature would be useful to look out for.

The size of the drum is just as important

Choose a drum size that suits the size of your household. A 6kg drum is usually sufficient for someone who lives alone, 7kg-9kg drums are great for couples and medium-sized families, while a 10kg drum size or more is better suited to large families.

