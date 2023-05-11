50% off these kids' jelly shoe bestsellers - plus everything else we're buying in the Kidly sale



To celebrate turning 7 years old, British online kidswear store Kidly is running a 7-day sale with up to 50% off their seven most popular brands - including their best-selling jelly shoes!



If you’re the proud owner of a 0-5-year-old (or closely related to one...) and you haven’t yet come across Kidly, you’re seriously missing out. Started in 2015 by James Hart - the first person to be employed by Asos - Kidly stocks cool, Instagrammable brands like Liewood, Janod, and Little Dutch, as well as its own in-house brand, Kidly Label, which features OEKO-TEX certified clothing and uses organic or sustainable materials.



I like to think of myself as an early adopter when it comes to Kidly, having stumbled across it back in the day when I was looking for cute, sustainable toys and clothing for kids - that didn't cost a fortune. Whether I'm shopping for kidswear staples - like the best kids wellies (opens in new tab) - or seeking inspiration for toys (opens in new tab) to give as birthday gifts, Kidly is one of my go-to online shopping spots for all things kids.

Plus, standard delivery is free when you spend £50 and you can return orders within 365 days for a full refund.

Kidly's 7th Birthday Sale - our top picks

Scroll down to shop the best of the Kidly 7th birthday sale for up to 50% off a range of cool kids' toys and clothing.

(opens in new tab) 1. Kidly Label Jelly Sandal, £14 £7 (opens in new tab) A number one bestseller for Kidly, these jelly sandals are as practical as they are cute, thanks to the covered toes and the comfy, cushioned insole - which you can remove for fast drying after a paddle. I love the buckle design for a smart look but it's actually a velcro fastening so kids can get them on and off with ease.

(opens in new tab) 2. Wood & Silicone Ring Teether | £12 £6 (opens in new tab) Made from silicone and untreated beech wood that's free from chemicals and won't splinter, this easy-grip teether is antibacterial and safe to use from birth. It would also make a cute new baby gift as it comes in its own cotton storage bag.

(opens in new tab) 3. 2-Pack Tights | £8 £6.50 (opens in new tab) It might not be tights weather but this is a great opportunity to stock up on some staple winter woollies for kids. These soft, ribbed tights contain recycled cotton and have an elasticated waist that Kidly says stays put, no matter how much of a wriggler your little one is.

(opens in new tab) 4. 3-Pack Weaning Spoons £8 | £6.50 (opens in new tab) Can you ever have too many spoons when you're weaning? I don't think so. Made from premium silicone that's buttery soft to the touch, these weaning spoons are gentle on sore gums but also safe to pop in the microwave and dishwasher for easy cleaning.

(opens in new tab) 5. 4-Pack Eco Spoons & Forks £8 £6.50 (opens in new tab) For little foodies who are ready to move on to scooping and spearing their food, these easy-grip spoons and forks are recyclable and biodegradable, and made from plant-based material with no BPAs or phthalates. You can also pop them in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.



(opens in new tab) 6. Flower Sustainable Sunglasses | £14 £7 (opens in new tab) Have you ever seen anything cuter than a little cutie in a pair of flower shades? But they don't just look cool - these scratch-resistant frames are made from 100% recycled polycarbonate, while the polarised lenses provide category 3 UV400 protection to keep little eyes safe in the sun.

(opens in new tab) 7. Swimming Ring £12 £8.50 (opens in new tab) Forget garish swim gear for kids - Kidly has you covered with something a little more stylish. Plus you can team this KIDLY Label swimming ring with matching swimwear for the ultimate in cool when it comes to poolside coords.



(opens in new tab) 8. Inflatable Pool £22 £15.50 (opens in new tab) Whether you pop it up for cooling down on a hot summer's day or just use it for some sensory water fun, this compact inflatable pool is 79 cm in diameter which means it's quick to inflate but also super easy to empty and deflate when it's time to exit the pool.

(opens in new tab) 9. Mesh Beach Shoes £16 £14.50 (opens in new tab) Lightweight and breathable, these beach shoes have cushioned insoles, grippy soles, and great flexibility for busy feet. The fabric dries quickly and the velcro strap makes them easy for little ones to put on and take off by themselves.

(opens in new tab) 10. Swimming Armbands £12 £8.50 (opens in new tab) With trendy colours and a stylish scalloped design, these cute armbands are easy to pop on and off no matter whether your little one is wet or dry. Match them with Kidly's coordinating

range which includes swimwear, the swim ring, paddling pool, and a bucket and spade set.

(opens in new tab) 11. Jorn Beach Puzzle £28 £22.50 (opens in new tab) This is what happens if you cross a bucket and spade with a shape sorter! The eco-friendly lidded bucket is made from wheat straw plastic and comes with eight animal-shaped moulds that youngsters can use for water play or in the sand, plus you can 'post' them through the relevant shaped hols in the lid of the bucket.

(opens in new tab) 12. Emotions Magnetic Game £27 £19 (opens in new tab) Oh, how I wish a game like this had been around when my teens were toddlers! Designed to help little ones name and understand their feelings, it comes with 10 emotional states for them to choose from, including joy, fear, sadness, and anger, plus a mirror so that they can try to mimic the relevant facial expressions!

(opens in new tab) 13. Toy Cash Register With Scanner £21 £19 Kids never tire of playing shops but this toy cash register takes things to the next level with its elegant design - and a scanner and payment card included.

(opens in new tab) 14. JabadabadoTapas Board £24 £17 (opens in new tab) Confession: I want this wooden grazing board toy as a cool little ornament in my office, never mind for kids to play with! It comes with salami, cheese, and grapes which attach to the board with velcro, so kids can have fun using the wooden knife to 'cut' everything up for a picnic.

(opens in new tab) 15. Inflatable Sprinkler £30 £24 (opens in new tab) This is WAY bigger than you might expect and it comes with a repair kit include, so it's great value, especially in the sale, for a garden toy. It fits most domestic hoses so it's quick and easy to get the water play started.

(opens in new tab) 16. Fruity Blender £39 £27.50 (opens in new tab) My daughter has this toy and it's one of her all-time favourite play items - she has returned to it again and again since toddlerhood and still won't let me get rid of it, even though she's nearly 10 years old! At this price, it's brilliant value for an 'investment' toy that can be used for years and even passed down when (if?!) it's eventually outgrown. You get the blender and jug plus a wooden ice cube tray with four cubes, various fruit pieces, and some utensils.

