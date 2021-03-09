We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton's favourite brand for Princess Charlotte has launched a new version of her famous smocked dress and it's adorable.

Kate Middleton’s favourite brand for daughter Princess Charlotte has launched a new version of her famous smocked dress.

The Duchess of Cambridge has previously dressed Charlotte in outfits from JoJo Maman Bébé and the brand has a cute new version of her sweet outfit.

Kate Middleton’s favourite brand for daughter Princess Charlotte has launched a new version of her famous smock dress style.

JoJo Maman Bébé has launched its spring children’s clothing collection and it features some adorable updates to its popular classic styles similar to those worn by Princess Charlotte – including floral and bird-smocked dresses (RRP £25).

The new smock dress styles feature; smocked detailing to the chest, floral embroidery to the hem, a Peter Pan style collar with floral or bird embroidery. The dress gathers at the waist, has short puff sleeves and button back opening for easy dressing.

Princess Charlotte is mostly pictured in pretty dresses but she also stepped out in a JoJo Maman Bébé blue and white stripy Breton top (£12) when she took part in the Clap for Carers last March and that style has been given a spring update in the form of a dress complete with duck applique, RRP £20.

Speaking about the latest collection, a spokeswoman for JoJo Maman Bébé said, “Smock dresses are a classic staple at JoJo, modernised with beautiful floral prints, broderie anglaise collars and pretty embroidery. The smock dress is perfect to wear every day or for that special occasion. We hope that the JoJo customer will love our fresh new take on this traditional style.”

The website states, ‘The floral smocked dress will ensure your little one looks the part on every special occasion this season. Available in comfy, soft seersucker cotton, it features smocking to the chest and beautiful floral embroidery to the skirt. We love seersucker fabric for its cooling properties – the raised design can help increase airflow, making it ideal for hot weather.’

And a spokeswoman for the brand added, “Our Blue Ditsy Print Smocked Dress always performs well and is our second bestselling woven dress so far this season. And the Pastel Ditsy Print smocked dress is a brand new style for this season, created in our bestselling print, and we hope this will be another bestseller from the collection.”

And Princess Charlotte’s cute yellow sheep cardigan which she was spotted wearing by John Lewis in a photo to mark her second birthday is also available in a similar style but with a twist – it features a sweet duck design and is priced at just £23.

But you’ll have to be quick as the items are selling fast online, as trendsetter Charlotte looks set to be iconic in 2021 too.