We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie has revealed her newborn essentials following the birth of her son.

Princess Eugenie has revealed her newborn essentials following the birth of her son

The young royal left The Portland Hospital for Women last week with husband Jack Brooksbank after giving birth to their first baby

This royal news comes after Prince William’s lovely words to Kate Middleton after their break up are revealed

Princess Eugenie has revealed the baby car seat newborn essential that her son cannot live without.

For many parents, deciding which is the best baby car seat to bring your beloved new arrival home in can be a tough decision.

The royal, who gave birth to a baby boy with husband Jack Brooksbank left the Portland Hospital for Women on 12th February after giving birth to a baby boy three days earlier at 8.55am weighing in at 8lbs 1oz.

And while we eagerly await the news of whether they’ve chosen a popular baby name, there’s one key thing that Eugenie has given an insight into and that’s her preferred choice of car seats.

The Princess was spotted riding in the back of her car, driven by husband Jack, with her newborn baby at her side in a Cybex infant car seat as she waved at the cameras outside.

Princess Eugenie baby car seat: Cybex Gold Aton 5 Infant Car Seat, for £126.95 at Amazon.com



The newborn car seat is available in granite black, blue, pink or grey, comes with a special newborn insert, and is suitable for babies 0-13kg from birth to approximately 18 months.

New mum Eugenie, 30, wore a camel coat and tartan Hill House dress for the special day as Jack carefully drove his wife and son out of the hospital car park.

As Princess Eugenie reveals baby car seat we learn she opted for a different car seat from cousin Prince William and his wife Kate, who used an award-winning Britax Baby-Safe Infant Carrier to carry the eldest son Prince George out of the hospital at the Lido Wing, as he drove Duchess Kate and their newborn home.

In sharing her first picture of her first-born son, Eugenie uploaded a snap of his tiny hands, as both she and Jack held them and captioned it simply with three blue heart emojis.

Video of the Week

The new royal baby came before Harry and Meghan announced that they were expecting their second child.

And Princess Eugenie reveals her baby car seat, she previously revealed one of her other purchases, a pair of teddy bear baby slippers from John Lewis that are priced at just £8 when she announced her pregnancy on Instagram.