LEGO Star Wars Cyber Monday deals: Save up to 25% off iconic sets, including the Millennium Falcon

It’s now Cyber Monday and we know that LEGO Star Wars deals are going to be some of the hottest on offer.
As an ever-popular type of LEGO, seen on the list of top Christmas toys year after year, finding the best Cyber Monday LEGO deals isn’t always an easy task. However, this year everyone from Amazon to Zavvi have knocked serious ££ off their sets in time for the new year.
So whether you’re looking for a build-your-own Yoda or a fierce battle pack, we’ve got you covered with these amazing Cyber Monday deals.
Star Wars LEGO Cyber Monday deals
LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian –
£69.99 £45.99 (SAVE £24)
Save almost £25 on this cute Star Wars The Mandalorian buildable figure on Amazon. It’s been in and out of stock for the whole of the Cyber Monday shopping season so be sure to grab it while it’s here! Suitable for those 10-years and over, it’s the perfect present for any fan.
LEGO Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina –
£307.19 £255.99 (SAVE £51.20)
A real collector’s item, the Mos Eisley Cantina contains well over 3000 pieces. Suitable for those over 18, the set also includes various iconic mini figures.
LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer –
£623.99 £519.99 (SAVE £104)
Another collector’s item, fans can build the iconic Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer from scratch with this set. Contains over 4000 pieces and multiple mini figures.
LEGO Star Wars Armoured Assault Tank –
£34.99£29.98 (SAVE £5.01)
Kids can recreate the exciting 501st Legion versus Battle Droid battles from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars with this amazing Armoured Assault Tank (AAT).
LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Starship –
£44.99 £34.99 (SAVE £10)
This LEGO Starship features an opening miniature cockpit, two rotating dual blaster canons and a compartment for a Carbonite brick. Boba Fett’s Starship, it also has a handle for easy flying with rotating wings and two stud shooters.
LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Starship –
£149.99£99.99 (SAVE £50)
With seven mini figures included, this is the ultimate set for Star Wars fans over 9-years old. It has rotating top and bottom gun turrets, two spring loaded shooters – and so much more.
LEGO Imperial Probe Droid Building Set –
£59.99£48.85 (SAVE £22.60)
If you’re a fan of buildable sets, you’ll love this Imperial Probe Droid display model. Complete with an information plaque, it’s for those 18-years and older.
LEGO Darth Vader’s Castle –
£119.10£104.41 (SAVE £14.69)
Kids over 9-years can build their own Darth Vader’s Castle with this set. It’s complete with five different figures and accompanying ship. So it’s a perfect present for Star Wars fans!
A couple of these sets also made it onto our list of top LEGO sets to buy for Christmas 2021, as they’re packed with so many pieces and are perfect for hours of solo or group play over the holidays.We’ve also covered the best Harry Potter Lego sets. But if Barbie is more to their taste – pick up a bargain in our Cyber Monday Barbie top Christmas toys edit.