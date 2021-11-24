Save 30% on LEGO Super Mario Adventures with this Black Friday deal

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Including this LEGO Super Mario starter pack deal, brands have started slashing the prices on loads of sets for the Black Friday weekend.

LEGO is undoubtedly one of the hottest items on the big shopping weekend. Frequently making the list of top Christmas toys for the year, the Black Friday LEGO deals are sought-after every year because there are so many different sets on offer from stores like Amazon and Argos.

This LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Pack is definitely one of the best deals we’ve seen so far this year. Ideal for those just getting into the interactive world of LEGO Super Mario, it’s now £15 off.

Best Black Friday LEGO Super Mario deal

LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Pack – £49.99 £34.98 (SAVE £15.01)

This set includes Pink Yoshi, Boom Boom and Bone Goomba figures. All ready for action from the Start Pipe to the Goal Pole. Bring the game to life with this exciting set! View at amazon

As well as this amazing deal, there are other LEGO Super Mario deals on Black Friday:

LEGO Super Mario Master Your Adventure Maker – £33.39 (SAVE £16.60)

LEGO Super Mario Lakitu World Expansion Pack – £25.99 (SAVE £9)

LEGO Super Mario Boss Sumo Bro Topple Tower Expansion Pack – £18.49 (SAVE £6.50)

Perfect for lovers of the video game, if you want to get into building a whole LEGO Super Mario world, it’s best to start off with the starter pack.

Looking for more exciting LEGO discounts? Check out the Black Friday LEGO Star Wars deals and the Black Friday LEGO Harry Potter deals for this year.

How does LEGO Super Mario work?

LEGO Super Mario brings the fun of the video game into the real world. It encourages real-life, interactive playing using the same characters of Mario, Luigi and others.

The starter packs, including this LEGO Luigi Starter Course, includes a colour sensor. It also has an LCD screen to display all the reactions to moving toys and the action bricks. While Luigi’s speaker plays the immediately-recognisable sounds and music from the video game. It also collects digital coins for spinning seesaw and the flying challenges.

Included in many of the starter packs are figurines so even if you’ve just got the one box, you can start playing right away.

After you’ve got the starter pack, the modular toy can be put with other LEGO Super Mario expansion sets to create a whole world. Together they bring all kinds of unlimited play opportunities for just one person or the whole family.