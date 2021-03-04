We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lidl has launched a fabulous new 'at-home' spa range with products from just £1.49.

It comes after the budget supermarket was selling an anxiety-busting Silentnight weighted blanket, for £30 less than its retailing price.

The spa collection, which launches in-store today, Thursday 4th March, features something for everyone to soothe away lockdown stress – whether it’s a hot bath, steamy shower, or pedicure pampering you prefer.

Bubble bath fans will be spoilt with this Bath Mat with Integrated Pillow (£4.99) – a handy device that features a padded headrest meaning bath time has never been more relaxing. Perfect for giving that added comfort when delving into your latest book.

If your hands and feet are in need of a little TLC then look no further than Lidl’s Manicure and Pedicure Set (£12.99) which features seven interchangeable high-quality attachments made from sapphire and felt.

If you want the full summer-ready feet spa treatment, then splash out a little more and get the Foot Spa Massager (£19.99), complete with rollers for reflexology massage and the perfect upgrade to any pedicure. It features a keep-warm function for maintaining a pleasant water temperature and three interchangeable pedicure attachments: callus remover, brush, and massage attachment.

For anyone looking to create a relaxing atmosphere for their home pamper session, Lidl’s Salt Crystal Lamp (£9.99) is a great buy. Handcrafted from solid salt crystal, the lamp is believed by many to have healing properties and emits a relaxing and warm glow.

Or if you simply want to add a spa-like feel to your everyday beauty regime then why not pick up a pack of Lidl’s Reusable Makeup Remover Pads – they’re an absolute steal at just £2.49! The handy pads are not only sustainable but easy to use, simply run under warm water and rub over the face to remove makeup hassle-free while saving the environment.

Lidl’s full list of at-home spa products:

Manicure & pedicure set – £12.99

Foot Spa Massager – £19.99

Bath Mat with Pillow – £4.99

Salt Crystal Lamp – £9.99

Reusable Makeover Remover Pad – £2.49

Makeup Organiser – £1.49

Cosmetic Mirror – £4.99

Multi-Function Hot Air Styler – £11.99

Nose & Ear Hair Trimmer – £2.99

Vanity Case – £14.99

Bathroom Essentials Set – £7.99

So check out then chill out with Lidl’s range of personal care products landing in-store from Thursday 4th March.