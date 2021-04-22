We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Matalan has launched denim jackets for you and your DOG, and they are EVERYTHING.

Matalan has pulled out all the stops to help pet owners match their beloved pooches this summer by selling matching denim jackets.

First, there was the store’s ‘Mini-Me clothing collection, where children could dress like their parents and now there’s a new range of must-have buys which starts with matching denim jackets for pets, their owners, and children.

So if you love spoiling your pet, after buying them the Aldi stunning scalloped velvet pet bed and treating them to Tesco’s special Meal Deal for pets, they will need to burn off all their energy, and what better way than to go on a stylish walk.

The fashion retailer is selling mid-wash puff sleeve denim jackets for women in sizes eight to 20, children’s denim jacket for girls aged four to 13, and possibly the cutest of them all – a matching denim jacket for dogs which come in sizes small (35cm) and Medium (39cm).

Matalan Denim Jacket for Dogs

Matalan puff sleeve denim jacket for women – £25 at matalan.co.uk



The women’s jacket costs £25 and promises to be a denim jacket with a difference – with its feminine puff sleeves that add extra style points to the throw-on favourite. Cut from mid-wash stretch denim with shape-enhancing panelling, it’ll look gorgeous over dresses on chilly summer nights or thrown on with leggings and a t-shirt for everyday wear.

Girls Denim Jacket (4-13yrs) – £12-£16 at Matalan.co.uk



Meanwhile, the children’s edit priced £12-£16 will add a super cute layer to her look with this timeless denim jacket. Featuring the signature collared button front, the mid-wash design is trimmed with stitched panelling and double front pockets.

Dog Denim Jacket – £9 at Matalan.co.uk



Pet owners will be able to keep their furry friends warm on their next walk with this super-stylish jacket. Made from dark blue denim, it comes complete with popper fastenings and a cute bone motif to the back.

This jacket is sized to fit small to medium-sized breeds, such as Scottish terrier and corgi. More sizes are available. Dimensions: Length 39cm. Neck 31-35cm. Chest 46-51cm.