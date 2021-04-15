We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.





M&S has launched S’mores brownies that you can cook on the BBQ and in your oven and they look incredible.

With Summer on its way we’re all gearing up for BBQ feasts, and cold drinks in the sun. So far M&S is supplying everything we could dream of for a summer out of lockdown.

From new hard seltzers, passion fruit martini gin to Colin the Caterpillar Cake jars. Meanwhile, Morrisons have brought out the ultimate BBQ food box.

Now M&S has announced the ultimate dessert treat, ‘Gimme S’more Brownies.’

You guessed it, they are gooey s’more-inspired brownies with chunks of biscuit and fluffy marshmallows.

BBQs are an essential part of summer, and these new heavenly brownies are sure to be a sell-out treat. Especially now with the lockdown roadmap allowing us to have outdoor gatherings.

The S’more brownies come in an easy and convenient cooking tray and are designed to be either cooked on the BBQ or grilled in an oven.

They cost £4.50 and take just eight minutes to cook and serve four people. M&S are calling them the ‘ultimate in ooey, gooey chocolate indulgence’.

The brownies are also part of the 3 for £10 deal on their BBQ range, so you can buy sausages, burgers, and now brownies – what a combo!

Natalie Tate, Product Developer for the Gimme S’more Brownie said, “This first to market innovation is the ultimate indulgent treat for your barbeques this summer – because let’s be honest, it is not just about burgers and bangers. Super quick and easy to heat – this crowd-pleasing Gimme S’more Brownie is impossible to say no to.”

Customers are already desperate to try the, one commented on M&S’s announcement saying, ‘think some product testing is needed 👀.’

Another wrote, ‘I think I have just discovered my new favourite thing!!! 😍’

And a third couldn’t contain their excitement saying ‘OH MY??!!!???? 😍😍😍😍😍’

Bring on the sun and BBQs, we can’t wait to try these!