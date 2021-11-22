We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon is offering a huge saving for the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner in this early Black Friday deal.

This price drop from Amazon is one you don’t want to miss if you’ve been hoping for a Shark Black Friday deal.

Black Friday 2021 is set to be bigger than ever this year, with bargains galore on everything from this year’s top Christmas toys to epic Black Friday LEGO deals. There are serious savings to be made on Black Friday Nutribullet deals and some sweet-smelling Black Friday perfume deals.

Normally £369.99, this much-coveted Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner is now just £141 at Amazon.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright – £228.99 £369.99 SAVE £141.00 | Amazon

The perfect Shark vacuum cleaner for pet-friendly homes. The handy lift-away feature makes light work of vacuuming the stairs and under furniture. View Deal

Shark vacuum cleaners have a cult-like following and it’s easy to see why. These high-performing vacuum cleaners give other popular brands a run for their money when it comes to suction power, reliability and innovative technical design.

Perfect for homes with pets, this is a top-performing corded vacuum. It has a clever lift-away feature that will make light work of cleaning hard-to-reach areas like stairs and soft-furnishings. That’s also a super handy feature for vacuuming under the sofa or beneath the bed, too.

It fares well in consumer reviews, particularly because it copes equally well with both hard floors and carpets. DuoClean technology means there are two brush-rolls the floorhead so you whizz between the lounge and kitchen and from the bedrooms to the bathrooms without fiddling around with different attachments.

We know what you’re thinking. You were wondering about going for a cordless Shark. They have their place – I own one and love it – but I’m tempted to add this vacuum cleaner to my arsenal of cleaning gadgets because of its power. There are times where you just want the unapologetic suction power of a plug-in vacuum cleaner. And there’s no chance of the battery running out on you when you’ve only hoovered half the stairs.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner

The anti-hair wrap functionality is what most appeals to me about this Shark vacuum cleaner. This could be a game-changer when you’re in Mrs Hinch mode. Especially in a house full of long-haired lovelies and several furry friends. The cleverly-designed bristle guard separates and removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean – no more untangling enough hair to make a wig when you’ve finished vacuuming the house!

Still not sure? Don’t take my word for it – the consumer reviews for this are cracking. A whopping 15,934 people have rated it 4.7 out of 5 stars and one Amazon reviewer wrote:

‘This is the best cleaner I have ever bought – and there have been a few! Our dog and two cats can cause domestic havoc and nothing seemed to clear up before we found Sharkie! Wonderful. Our rugs came up like new. The amount of hair and dust was visible – and so much! We are ashamed to say that we are quite excited to run the cleaner around. Works just as well on hard floors and finds dirt I didn’t know was there. It is a little heavy so not really suitable for anyone with disabilities but if you want a clean home – this is it!’

Yep. We’re sold.