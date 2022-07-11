This Morning's 'Coupon Queen' Holly Smith reveals her genius tip to save money on Amazon Prime Day

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

'Coupon Queen' Holly Smith has shared her genius way to stop you from overspending on Amazon Prime Day 2022 (opens in new tab) .

As the world gears up to learn how to get the best deals for Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) - for one of the busiest shopping days in the calendar year (July 12th) - there's a simple but effective hack to help you save money without even trying.

This Morning's resident money saver Holly Smith advises shoppers to add the things they want to their baskets TODAY and check back tomorrow to see if a discount has been applied to the items in their basket when the sales start on 12th July at 00.01am (GMT).

She told This Morning viewers, "My little tip for the Prime event is if there is something you want on Amazon, put it in your basket now because when you have items in your Amazon basket, it will notify you when the price drops so then you can just check out quick and easy - it saves you from searching through all the deals."

Holly Willoughby (opens in new tab) added, "Oh that's clever and it also stops you from buying stuff you don't need. You knew you wanted it because it was in there."

Holly Smith continued, "Yeah so you just put in what you need because then you're not going to impulse buy and then if the price drops you can just check out straight away."

And if you're looking for some bargains, Amazon is promising members its best ever deals with discounts of up to 50% on its widest selection of products to date.

The 48-hour event kicks off on 12th July at 00.01am (GMT) and runs through to 23.59pm on 13th July for Prime members in the UK.

Among the savings included are on must-have brands such as Philips, Bosch, Elemis, Rimmel, Urban Decay, Garnier, Miele, Samsung, and Shark; styles from fashion brands including Amazon Essentials, Puma, and Swarovski; and Amazon’s lowest prices ever on select products from Sony and Bose.

Experts have also shared their tips on how you can reduce your compulsive buying behaviour following research by Private Rehab Clinic Delamere (opens in new tab)...

1. Avoid temptation

If you’ve found that certain online shopping apps are increasing the temptation to splurge, delete them from your phone, or other devices. When you remove the opportunity for one-click buying, you can limit the impulse to shop, all while saving money.



Online shopping may feel like a fun way to unwind in the evening or on your lunch break, so it's important to cut out all temptation. You can do this by installing a blocker app on your computer or phone so that you can’t gain access to certain websites.



Or you can set a screentime limit on your phone so that you can’t access certain apps during your ‘trigger times’.

2. Set limits of your credit and debit cards

Used responsibly, credit cards have a whole host of benefits, including, earning users rewards, helping them build a credit history and for security. But when used recklessly, they can become a source of debt, stress, and temptation for those with a shopping addiction.



Cancelling credit cards will help you gain control over your shopping habits and limit any compulsive spending. Start by paying off any outstanding debt on your credit card. For some people cancelling credit cards is not an option, so alternatively, put a spending limit on them.



If you find that you are more tempted to spend money when you see sales emails pop up in your inbox, then it's time to click ‘unsubscribe’. Brands will often promise one-time offers enticing you to purchase more goods. Remove yourself from the mailing list, this will limit your exposure to ‘special offers’ and cut back on your spending.

4. Replace shopping with a new hobby

Once you remove shopping from your day-to-day life, boredom might set in if you don’t have things to fill your time. It's important to find healthy and fun activities to help stop you from slipping back into old habits and to have a distraction when you have the impulse to shop.



Baking, walking, painting, learning a new language or sport are just a few of the different ways you can try out a new hobby without breaking the bank.

5. Keep on track of your money

You may not be completely aware of how much money you’re actually spending and what is triggering your compulsive buying behaviour. By keeping track of your outgoings you can find patterns in your spending. Identifying where these shopping triggers come from can help you to avoid certain situations where you would be motivated to shop.

You can download apps like Yolt or Plum to help you keep on track of your spending.

6. Set saving goals

Identify realistic goals you would like to achieve. Whether that’s taking a trip to your favourite city, donating more money to charity or setting aside money for a new car, if you have a goal you want to accomplish, this will remind you how important it is to not be spending. Whenever you feel the urge to buy something, take a moment to think about your life goal.

7. Change your environment

Our environment plays a huge role in our behaviour. If you want to curb your shopping addiction, pay attention to your current surroundings and see how they could be influencing your spending. While we don’t have full control over our environment, we do have some control over certain aspects of our lives, for example, the places that we visit.

Start by creating ‘no visiting zones’ for places you want to avoid, such as shopping centres, stores and other settings that tempt you to shop. You might also find temptation in reading magazines, newspapers, watching television shows or scrolling on social media, so eliminating these from your environment is important to recovery.

8. Seek professional help

Opening up and asking for support from loved ones and professionals may feel challenging or unsafe due to the shame and social stigma associated with addiction. But having a strong support system around you can make the recovery process easier.



Professional support will help you identify the root cause of your problems, identify any potential triggers and help you develop coping mechanisms to help you or your family.

For more information contact the National Debt Line (opens in new tab) for help or advice.