TK Maxx is selling Le Creuset dishes for as little as £12 right now and we can’t believe our eyes.

TK Maxx has huge discounts on array of gorgeous Le Creuset pieces right now.

There’s casserole dishes, square dishes, oval dishes, mugs and teapots to be snapped up with up to 72% off.

The famous French kitchenware brand is iconic for its colourful stoneware dishes and they can be rather expensive when bought full price.

Savvy shoppers were delighted when Aldi launched a pastel pink range of Le Creuset inspired pots and utensils, while Lidl’s rainbow Le Creuset dupes are sell-outs every time there’s a re-stock.

Now, thanks to TK Maxx, those who are lovers of the real deal when it comes to Le Creuset can snap up some more stunning kitchen must-haves that look almost too pretty to cook with.

Le Creuset Blue Eau De Nil Casserole Dish – £24.99

Reduced from its full price of £50 this gorgeous classic Le Creuset piece is an essential for any cook or foodie.

Le Creuset Teal Baking Dish – £12.99

This unbelievable bargain is sure to be snapped up fast – this classic teal and cream baking dish is £39 at full price.

Le Creuset Ink Blue Stoneware Casserole Dish – £29.99

You can get your hands on this timeless ink blue casserole dish for less than £30 instead of £57.

Le Creuset Blue & Cream Square Dish – £14.99

Yet another kitchen must-have for any budding chef with a price slashed seriously low from £38.

Le Creuset Mist Grey Stoneware Oval Dish – £24.99

Reduced from a whopping £60, this sleek yet subtle Le Creuset bargain is a gorgeous addition to any kitchen.

There’s dishes in a range of shapes and sizes, coming in lilac, teal, navy and light blue colours.

The 26x18cm Teal Baking Dish has been priced slashed down to £12.99, taking 67% off the £39 price.

There’s also a 23x23cm Blue & Cream Square Dish on sale for £14.99 instead of £38, a 22x22cm Blue Eau De Nil Casserole Dish priced at £24.99 instead of £50 and a 15x25cm Ink Blue Stoneware Casserole Dish for £29.99 instead of £57.

Unsurprisingly, the bargain Le Creuset finds are selling like the gold dust they are – so you better be quick if you want to get your oven mitts on one.