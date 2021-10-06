The Yankee Candle Advent Calendar is on sale at Amazon right now

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Yankee Candle Advent Calendar is currently on sale at Amazon – so it’s the perfect time to get prepped for December if you are candle obsessed.

With autumn well and truly here that means Christmas is just around the corner and what better way to get into the Christmas spirit than snapping up one of the best advent calendars money can buy?

If you’re after a non-chocolate advent calendar this year and you’re a candle fan always on the hunt for the best Yankee Candle deals, look no further than the Yankee Candle Advent Wreath.

Right now you can find both the 2020 and 2019 Yankee Calendars discounted! Each calendar has 24 windows with a tea light in each, that burns for up to six hours!

Yes, that’s right, a tea light for every day of the Christmas countdown, meaning from the 1st to the 24th of December your home will smell beautifully festive!

Yankee Candle Advent Calendar Wreath

Yankee Candle Advent Calendar 2020 Wreath

Reduced from £24.99 to £21.95 this is the perfect Advent Calendar if you’re not a lover of chocolate and want to make your home as festive as possible! View Deal

In the Yankee Wreath calendar, you get three tea lights for each of the eight scents which include all your festive faves: Singing Carols, Holiday Hearth, Surprise Snowfall, Pecan Pie Bites, Christmas Magic, Christmas Cookie, Snowflake Cookie, and of course, Cinnamon Stick.

You also get your very own glass Yankee tea light holder to safely burn and store each of your tea lights.

Yankee Candle 2019 Advent Calendar Gift Set

Like in the 2020 calendar you get three tea lights for every scent. In this version, you get: After Sledding, Candlelit Cabin, Christmas Magic, Evergreen Mist, Christmas Cookie, Pomegranate Gin Fizz, Snowflake Cookie, and Cinnamon Stick.

Yankee Candle 2019 Advent Calendar Gift Set

On sale for £19.49 down from £24.99, you’ll love the heavenly range of scents, from sweet Christmas Cookie to fresh Evergreen Mist! View Deal

Amazon shoppers adore these advent calendars and have left plenty of great reviews.

One wrote, ‘Bought as a present for a Yankee candle lover. They adored it. Better than having chocolates & the tea lights are enough to let them try the different candles.’

Another said, ‘I love my Yankee advent. Not being a chocoholic, this suits me down to the ground. It’s the 3rd year running I have had a Yankee Advent and I haven’t been disappointed.’

And a third wrote, ‘This was the first time I bought a candle calendar and I will definitely be buying another one next year. Once you open the box, like a book, you can smell the beautiful scent from within.’

This makes the perfect early Christmas gift or a gift to yourself to really enjoy and soak in the Christmas countdown and will keep you feeling cozy this December.