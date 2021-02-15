We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

She’s the first friend you make and your number one supporter – so be sure to spoil your mum to one of our best Mother’s Day gifts this Mothering Sunday.

Whilst we may not be able to see our mums for a Mother’s Day day out this year, we can still show how much we care through an extra-special present or thoughtful Mother’s Day activity.

For someone who is always on-the-go, a little touch of luxury is sure to seal the deal. But an extravagant gift doesn’t always have to mean a bigger price.

From a pretty personalised Mama necklace (£29) to a face mask fit for a goddess (£6.99) we’ve gathered a range of indulgent Mother’s Day gifts that will suit any budget.

Available to order and send online, these hassle-free presents prove that not even the UK’s current lockdown can stop us celebrating our mums.

Indulgent Mother’s Day Gifts:

A fabulous floral-print cushion (£30) or the incredible scented White Company candle (£28) are sure to raise a smile. Whilst the delicious Aluna Coconut Rum (£28.50) might just inspire your mum’s next at-home cocktail? Change up your annual bunch of Mother’s Day flowers with a DIY dried flower bouquet set. Or choose Hotel Chocolat’s special Mother’s Day selection box.

With plenty of present ideas below we’re sure one will make the perfect accompaniment to any home-made Mother’s Day card.