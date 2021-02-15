She’s the first friend you make and your number one supporter – so be sure to spoil your mum to one of our best Mother’s Day gifts this Mothering Sunday.
Whilst we may not be able to see our mums for a Mother’s Day day out this year, we can still show how much we care through an extra-special present or thoughtful Mother’s Day activity.
For someone who is always on-the-go, a little touch of luxury is sure to seal the deal. But an extravagant gift doesn’t always have to mean a bigger price.
From a pretty personalised Mama necklace (£29) to a face mask fit for a goddess (£6.99) we’ve gathered a range of indulgent Mother’s Day gifts that will suit any budget.
Available to order and send online, these hassle-free presents prove that not even the UK’s current lockdown can stop us celebrating our mums.
Indulgent Mother’s Day Gifts:
A fabulous floral-print cushion (£30) or the incredible scented White Company candle (£28) are sure to raise a smile. Whilst the delicious Aluna Coconut Rum (£28.50) might just inspire your mum’s next at-home cocktail? Change up your annual bunch of Mother’s Day flowers with a DIY dried flower bouquet set. Or choose Hotel Chocolat’s special Mother’s Day selection box.
With plenty of present ideas below we’re sure one will make the perfect accompaniment to any home-made Mother’s Day card.
Hotel Chocolat’s Happy Mother’s Day H-box, £13.99
These luxurious assorted chocolates are a delicious way to celebrate the big day! For a moment of indulgence in a busy mum’s schedule.
M&S Suede Mule Slippers, £19.50
Is there any more Mother’s Day-appropriate gift than slippers? And these aren’t just any slippers, they’re M&S slippers. Ok, we know that joke is a little old hat, but seriously, these mule slippers with a wonderfully soft fluffy lining are exceptionally comfy.
White Company Tuberose & Cashmere Candle, £28.00
The White Company candles are iconic - and we particularly love their botanical variations, which look stunning as a table centre-piece. This Tuberose and Cashmere scent is incredibly luxurious with fresh white tuberose and soothing jasmine combined with velvety cashmere woods and warming musk.
Tisserand The Little Box of Relaxation, £13
This little box of calm will help busy mums destress, with three natural essential oils; mind calm, inner harmony and total de-stress.
Aluna Coconut Rum, £24.95
Tired of gin? Try this super light coconut rum instead. Shoppers on the Waitrose website have praised the drink’s delicious taste, recommending it as a shot in hot chocolate, or with soda and lime for a lighter mojito. And it's available in Waitrose!
Mystic Garden Floral Print Cushion, £30
This gorgeous printed cushion from Pink Alligator will bring some comfort and character to any mum's living room.
Lacura Pink Clay & Golden Glow Multi-Mask, £6.99
This fast-acting face mask is the perfect excuse for some me-time. Containing extracts of mangosteen and pomegranate, this facial treatment encourages a healthy glow, leaving skin feeling soft and revitalised.
Mama Rose Gold-Tone Necklace, £29
This Fossil necklace is a great option for fashion-focused mums. This pretty rose gold necklace is understated and will look great with a plain t-shirt.
Box of Six Mixed Tarts, £15
Treat your mum to some decadent letterbox tarts from Costello's Bakery this Mother's Day. The perfect accompaniment to her cuppa.
Sleep Aromatherapy Calm Your Mind Lavender Bath Salts, £4.99
These calming salts will turn any bathroom into a relaxing sanctuary, with soothing lavender and ylang ylang that will help you calm the mind and aid a restful night's sleep.
Luna and Wild’s Letterbox Dried Flower Arranging Kit, £25
Why not swap your annual Mother's Day bouquet for some stunning dried flowers? This luxury letterbox set will teach your mum how to arrange them artfully. They'll also keep for a hell of a lot longer too.
M&S Ombre Mug, £3
This super-affordable mug is a stylish way to enjoy a morning cuppa - alongside breakfast in bed, of course. Also available in a calming grey hue.
Mkouo Ceramic Hanging Flower Pots, £19.99
These sweet plant pots will bring a new lease of life to any bedroom. Tasteful and simple in their design, these are perfect for bringing the outside in - one of the key interiors looks for 2020. Perfect for mums who are ahead of the trends!
Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Nighttime Rescue Lip Oil-Serum, £25
This nightly treat will soothe saw lips with naturally-derived camellia, rose and lavender oils.
Make Box Craft Subscription Box, £24.99 per month
The perfect gift for mums who like to discover new skills. These handy boxes have everything you need to make stunning pieces for the home with easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions.
offer La Roche-Posay Retinol B3 Serum, £28.50
Specifically formulated for those concerned with dehydration, skin irregularities and wrinkles, this high-tech skincare buy is the perfect choice for mums who love trying the latest skincare.
White Company Clayton Bud Vase, £6
This delightful vase is elegant and simple - the perfect way to display a single bud, or small posy. Why not treat her to a few vases, for a stunning table centrepiece?
Cartwright and Butler’s Happy Mother’s Day Gift Selection, £20
This is such a sweet gift for mums, including a range of tasty treats, perfect for tea time.
Accessorize Scarf, £20.00
Cosy yet cute, this soft wool blend scarf is sure to be your mum's new favourite accessory.
Garden Tools In Wood And Copper, £26.95
For the green-fingered mum this Mother's Day we recommend this luxury gardening tools set