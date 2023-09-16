Names starting with Z, we share 200+ boy and girl names from Zora to Zephyr, what's not to love?

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Names starting with Z can be so unusual and fun. We know that choosing the perfect name can be a tricky task especially if you have your heart set on certain initials or letters. We've researched 200 baby names beginning with Z - enjoy scrolling.

Whether you're after a popular baby name or an unusual choice, we've got hundreds of options to choose from below for boys and girls. Plus check out our top names from the last 100 years for a classic, timeless moniker.

Keep scrolling to find 200 gorgeous baby names beginning with 'Z', including famous 'Z' names and unusual female names beginning with 'Z'. Plus, we've got tips on what to avoid when choosing a baby name and how much time you have to decide before registering your baby's name.

Dad Rocco tells us, "When my wife and I found out we were having a boy, we thought choosing a name would be easy, but we struggled to agree on any name except those starting with the letter Z. We debated options like Zachary, Zayden, Zander, and Zion but didn't love any of them. Finally, we came across Zephyr and both loved the unique sound and meaning. The Z name helped us find the perfect fit for our son after a long naming journey, and now that he's here we can't picture him as anything but Zephyr."

Names starting with Z

Names for boys beginning with the letter 'Z'

Zaccai Origin: Hebrew | Style: Biblical | Pronunciation: zuh-KY| Meaning The name Zaccai is of Hebrew origin and is relatively rare. It is derived from the Hebrew name Zakkai, which means pure or innocent. This name conveys the idea of someone who is morally upright and free from guilt or wrongdoing. Zaccai can also be seen as a variant or alternate spelling of Zakkai. Zachariah Origin: Hebrew | Style: Biblical | Pronunciation: zak-uh-RYE-uh | Meaning: From the Hebrew name Zechariah which means Yahweh remembers. In the bible, Zechariah was a prophet and the father of John the Baptist. Zacharias Origin: Hebrew | Style: Biblical | Pronunciation: zak-uh-RYE-uhs | Meaning: The name Zacharius is a variant spelling of the name Zacharias or Zechariah. Zachary Origin: Hebrew | Style: Biblical | Pronunciation: ZAK-uh-ree | Meaning: Zachary is a variant of the name Zechariah and shares the same fundamental meaning. It has been a popular name for centuries due to its biblical origins and positive connotations of divine remembrance and protection. Zachary is the only Z-name that has been consistently in the top 100 baby boys’ names from the ONS since 2006. Zachery Origin: Hebrew | Style: Biblical Variant | Pronunciation: ZAK-uh-ree | Meaning: Zachery is essentially an alternate spelling of Zachary, and both names carry the same biblical and spiritual significance. Zack Origin: Hebrew | Style: Biblical Short Form | Pronunciation: ZAK | Meaning: A shortening of Zachery, Zacharias or even Issac or Isaiah, Zack carries the meaning of God's saving grace or salvation. Zackary Origin: Hebrew | Style: Biblical Variant | Pronunciation: ZAK-uh-ree | Meaning: Zachary is essentially an alternate spelling of Zachery, and both names carry the same biblical and spiritual significance. Zackery Origin: Hebrew | Style: Biblical Variant | Pronunciation: ZAK-uh-ree | Meaning: Zackery is an alternate spelling of Zachery or Zackary, and both names carry the same biblical and spiritual significance. Zade Origin: Persian | Style: Exotic | Pronunciation: ZAYD | Meaning: The Persian name Zade is often used as a suffix in Persian names, and its meaning is related to lineage or offspring. It indicates someone who is born of or descended from a particular person or family. Zaden Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: ZAY-den | Meaning: A modern invented name that builds on the popularity of Jaden, Aiden and Braden. It could also be used as a modern spelling of Zaidan or Zaiden, which means to grow or prosper. Zadian Origin: American | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: zay-DEE-en | Meaning: An invented modern name. Zafar Origin: Arabic | Style: Muslim | Pronunciation: ZAH-far | Meaning: Zafar means victory or triumph in Arabic. It signifies success and achievement. Zaid Origin: Arabic | Style: Muslim | Pronunciation: ZAYD | Meaning: Zaid means growth, abundance, or to prosper in Arabic. It is derived from the Arabic root word z-w-d, which is associated with growth and progress. Zaidan Origin: Arabic | Style: Muslim | Pronunciation: zay-DAHN | Meaning: Variant of the name Zaid meaning to increase, or to grow. Zaiden Origin: Arabic | Style: Muslim | Pronunciation: ZAY-den | Meaning: Variant of the name Zaid meaning to increase, or to grow. Zaidyn Origin: Arabic | Style: Muslim | Pronunciation: ZAY-den | Meaning: Variant of the name Zaid meaning to increase, or to grow. Zainal Origin: Arabic | Style: Muslim | Pronunciation: ZAY-nahl | Meaning: Zainal means beauty or adornment in Arabic. It conveys a sense of attractiveness and elegance. Zaine Origin: Arabic | Style: Muslim | Pronunciation: ZAYN | Meaning: Beautiful or grace, Zaine can also be spelt as Zain. Zain Origin: Arabic | Style: Muslim | Pronunciation: ZAYN | Meaning: Meaning: Beautiful or grace, Zain can also be spelt as Zaine. Zaire Origin: Arabic | Style: Place | Pronunciation: zah-EAR | Meaning: Named after the African country Zaire, which was formerly known as the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The country was renamed Zaire in 1971 and retained that name until 1997. The name Zaire is derived from the Kikongo word nzere or nzadi, which means the river that swallows all rivers. It refers to the Congo River, one of the world's largest rivers, which flows through the region.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zak Origin: Hebrew | Style: Nickname | Pronunciation: ZAK | Meaning: often used as a short form or nickname for longer names such as Zachary or Zachariah. The meaning of Zak is closely related to the meanings of these longer forms of the name – Yahweh remembers. Zakaria Origin: Arabic | Style: Muslim | Pronunciation: zah-kuh-RYE-uh | Meaning: From the Hebrew name Zachariah or Zechariah which means Yahweh remembers. In the bible, Zechariah was a prophet and the father of John the Baptist. Zakariah Origin: Arabic | Style: Muslim | Pronunciation: zah-kuh-RYE-uh | Meaning: Variant spelling of the Hebrew name Zachariah or Zechariah which means Yahweh remembers. Zakariya Origin: Arabic | Style: Muslim | Pronunciation: zah-kar-EE-yah | Meaning: Variant spelling of the Hebrew name Zachariah or Zechariah which means Yahweh remembers. Zakary Origin: Hebrew | Style: Biblical Variant | Pronunciation: ZAK-uh-ree | Meaning: Zakary is essentially an alternate spelling of Zachery or Zackary, and all three names carry the same biblical and spiritual significance of Yahweh remembers. Zaki Origin: Arabic | Style: Nickname | Pronunciation: ZAH-kee | Meaning: Zaki is a meaningful and culturally significant name in Arabic-speaking regions, symbolising purity, innocence, and virtue. Zakir Origin: Arabic | Style: Muslim | Pronunciation: zah-KEER | Meaning: Derived from the Arabic verb zakara, which means to remember or to mention, it’s a name given to a baby in the hope that they will be mindful of God or who remembers God. Zakkai Origin: Hebrew | Style: Biblical Variant | Pronunciation: zah-KAI | Meaning: Innocent, pure, or blameless. It conveys the idea of someone who is morally upright and free from guilt or wrongdoing. Zakki Origin: Arabic | Style: Muslim | Pronunciation: ZAK-ee | Meaning: Intellectual or curious. Zakkiyah Origin: Arabic | Style: Muslim Feminine | Pronunciation: zak-KEE-yah | A variant of the name Zakia or Zakiyah, which means pure, innocent, or virtuous in Arabic. It conveys the idea of someone who is characterised by moral and spiritual purity. Zakriyya Origin: Arabic | Style: Muslim | Pronunciation: zak-ree-YAH | Meaning: Variant of the name Zechariah meaning Yahweh remembers. Zander Origin: Greek | Style: Modern Short Form | Pronunciation: ZAN-der | Meaning: Short and modern form of Alexander, meaning defender or protector. Zane Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: ZAYN | Meaning: Considered a modern variant of the Hebrew name John , which means God is gracious. Often chosen for its modern and trendy sound rather than a specific historical or traditional meaning. Zaydrian Origin: Arabic | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: ZAY-dree-an | Meaning: A modern name derived from Zayd, meaning growth or increase in Arabic, combined with the popular suffix -ian. Zayzel Origin: Modern | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: ZAY-zel | Meaning: An inventive and contemporary name with no widely recognised meaning. Zaythan Origin: Modern | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: ZAY-than | Meaning: A creative modern name with no widely recognised traditional meaning. Zayven Origin: Modern | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: ZAY-ven | Meaning: A contemporary and unique name choice, influenced by modern naming trends. Zayvion Origin: Modern | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: ZAY-ve-on | Meaning: A modern and creative name, chosen for its contemporary sound. Zayvius Origin: Modern | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: ZAY-vee-us | Meaning: A modern and unique name choice with a contemporary sound. Zayd Origin: Arabic | Style: Muslim | Pronunciation: ZAYD | Meaning: Variant of the name Zaid meaning to increase, or to grow.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zaydan Origin: Arabic | Style: Muslim | Pronunciation: zay-DAHN | Meaning: Alternative modern spelling of the names Zaiden or Zaden meaning to increase, to grow or to prosper. Zayde Origin: Yiddish | Style: Nickname | Pronunciation: ZAY-duh | Meaning: Zayde can also be associated with the Yiddish and Ashkenazi Jewish tradition, where it is often used as a term of endearment for a grandfather. In this sense, Zayde conveys a sense of respect and affection for an older family member. Zayden Origin: Arabic | Style: Muslim | Pronunciation: ZAY-den | Meaning: Alternative modern spelling of the names Zaiden or Zaden meaning to increase, to grow or to prosper. Zayit Origin: Hebrew | Style: Hebrew | Pronunciation: ZAY-eet | Meaning: Zayit is a Hebrew name that means olive. Olives hold cultural and religious significance in the Middle East. Zaylen Origin: American | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: ZAY-len | Meaning: Often chosen for its contemporary and stylish sound, it follows the trend of names ending with the -len or -lyn sound, which has become popular in recent years. Zayn Origin: Arabic | Style: Muslim | Pronunciation: ZAYN | Meaning: In Islamic culture, the name Zayn is held in high regard and is chosen with the hope that the person bearing the name will be blessed with beauty, grace, and charm. Zayn Malik is a British singer and songwriter who gained fame as a member of the boy band One Direction and has gone on to enjoy solo success. Zayne Origin: American | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: ZAYN | Meaning: Alternative spelling of Zayne, meaning beauty or grace in Arabic. Zayvier Origin: American | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: zay-VEER | Meaning: Alternative spelling of Xavier which is of Basque origin and means new house or new home. Zbigniew Origin: Slavic | Style: Slavic | Pronunciation: ZBEEG-nyev | Meaning: Zbigniew is a Slavic name that means to dispel anger or to conquer anger. It reflects the idea of overcoming negative emotions and fostering peace. Zdravko Origin: Slavic | Style: Slavic | Pronunciation: ZDRAV-koh | Meaning: Zdravko is a Slavic name that means healthy or well. It conveys the idea of good health and vitality, making it a positive and meaningful choice Zech Origin: English | Style: Nickname | Pronunciation: ZEK | Meaning: Shortened version of Zechariah or Zachariah, meaning Yahweh remembers. Zechariah Origin: Hebrew | Style: Biblical | Pronunciation: zek-uh-RYE-uh | Meaning: From the Hebrew name Zechariah which means Yahweh remembers. In the bible, Zechariah was a prophet and the father of John the Baptist. Zed Origin: Hebrew | Style: Nickname | Pronunciation: ZED | Meaning: A diminutive or nickname for Zedekiah meaning justice of the Lord. Zedekiah Origin: Hebrew | Style: Biblical | Pronunciation: zed-i-KYE-uh | Meaning: From the Hebrew name Tsidhqiyahu meaning justice of the Lord. In the Old Testament, Zedekiah was the last king of Judah before the Babylonian conquest. Zee Origin: English | Style: Nickname | Pronunciation: ZEE | Meaning: A nickname or a shortened form of longer names that start with the letter Z, such as Zachary or Zeke. The meaning of Zee would then be related to the meaning of the longer name from which it is derived. Zeek Origin: English | Style: Nickname | Pronunciation: ZEEK | Meaning: A nickname or a shortened form of longer names that start with the letter Z, such as Zachary or Zeke, or other names such as Ezekiel, which means God strengthens in Hebrew. Zeff Origin: Hebrew | Style: Hebrew | Pronunciation: ZEV | Meaning: An alternative spelling of Zev which means wolf, an animal known for its strength, independence, and keen instincts. Zeke Origin: Hebrew | Style: Biblical Variant | Pronunciation: ZEEK | Meaning: A nickname or a shortened form of Ezekiel, which means God strengthens in Hebrew. Zekiel Origin: Hebrew | Style: Biblical Variant | Pronunciation: ZEK-ee-el | Meaning: A variant of Ezekiel, which means God strengthens in Hebrew. Zenkai Origin: Japanese | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: ZEN-kai | Meaning: Zenkai is a modern Japanese name that combines zen, meaning virtuous or good and kai meaning ocean or sea. The name Zenkai can be interpreted as virtuous sea or good ocean.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zenji Origin: Japanese | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: ZEN-jii | Meaning: This name combines zen meaning good or virtuous and ji meaning cure or healer. It can be interpreted as a name for a virtuous and healing person Zeno Origin: Greek | Style: Ancient | Pronunciation: ZEE-noh | Meaning: An ancient Greek name possibly meaning gift of Zeus. Zeno was a philosopher in ancient Greece. Zen Origin: Japanese | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: ZEN | Meaning: From the Japanese word for meditation. It refers to a state of calmness and focus. Zentaro Origin: Japanese | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: zen-TAH-ro | Meaning: Zen means good or virtuous, and taro is a common suffix in Japanese names for boys. Zentaro can be seen as a name for a virtuous and strong individual. Zenshiro Origin: Japanese | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: zen-SHEER-ro | Meaning: Zen means good or virtuous, and shiro is a common suffix in Japanese names for boys. Zenshiro can be seen as a name for a virtuous individual. Zephyr Origin: Greek | Style: Mythological | Pronunciation: ZEF-er | Meaning: In Greek mythology, Zephyr was the gentle and mild west wind, associated with the arrival of spring and the blossoming of flowers. Zephyr was often depicted as a kind wind, bringing warmth and life to the earth after the cold winter months. Zephyrin Origin: Greek | Style: Ancient | Pronunciation: ZEF-uh-rin | Meaning: Derived from the Greek name Zephyrus, meaning west wind or gentle breeze. Zephaniah: Origin: Hebrew | Style: Biblical | Pronunciation: zef-uh-NYE-uh | Meaning: From the Hebrew name Tsefanyah meaning Yahweh has hidden. In the Old Testament this is the name of a prophet and minor king. Zephyrus Origin: Greek | Style: Mythological | Pronunciation: ZEF-uh-rus | Meaning: In Greek mythology, Zephyrus was the west wind, often associated with gentle breezes and the arrival of spring. Zerach Origin: Hebrew | Style: Biblical | Pronunciation: ZEH-rak | Meaning: Zerach means shining or radiant in Hebrew. It is derived from the Hebrew word z-r-ch, which conveys the idea of brightness or radiance. In the Old Testament of the Bible, Zerach is mentioned as the son of Judah and Tamar. Zethan Origin: Modern | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: ZETH-an | Meaning: A creative modern name with no widely recognised traditional meaning. Zethiel Origin: Modern | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: ZETH-ee-el | Meaning: A modern and unique name choice with a contemporary sound. Zeus Origin: Greek | Style: Mythological | Pronunciation: ZYOOS | Meaning: From the Greek god considered the ruler of the heavens. Zeus was considered the ruler of Mount Olympus and the most powerful deity in the Greek pantheon. Zev Origin: Hebrew | Style: Hebrew | Pronunciation: ZEV | Meaning: Wolf, an animal known for its strength, independence, and keen instincts. Zhi Origin: Chinese | Style: Chinese | Pronunciation: ZHEE | Meaning: Zhi is a Chinese name that can mean various things depending on the characters used. Common meanings include wisdom and will. Zidane Origin: Arabic | Style: Muslim | Pronunciation: zee-DAHN | Meaning: To grow or increase. Zidane has gained international recognition through Zinedine Zidane, a retired French football player and one of the most iconic figures in the history of the sport. Ziemowit Origin: Slavic | Style: Slavic | Pronunciation: ZYEH-moh-veet | Meaning: Ziemowit is a Slavic name that means lord of the earth or master of the world. It reflects a sense of power and authority. Ziggy Origin: American | Style: Nickname | Pronunciation: ZIG-ee | Meaning: Usually a nickname for names starting with Z, like Ezekiel or Siegfried. Ziggy gained popularity as a given name or nickname inspired by the stage name of the iconic British musician David Bowie, who adopted the alter ego Ziggy Stardust for concept album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars in the early 1970s. Zinoviy Origin: Slavic | Style: Slavic | Pronunciation: zi-NOH-vee | Meaning: Zinoviy is a Slavic name that means life of Zeus or gift of Zeus. It has ancient and mythological connotations. Zion Origin: Hebrew | Style: Ancient | Pronunciation: ZYE-on | Meaning: From Mount Zion near Jerusalem. Zion symbolises the Promised Land and the spiritual and national homeland of the Jewish people.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ziven Origin: Slavic | Style: Slavic | Pronunciation: ZEE-ven | Meaning: A Slavic name that means vivacious or full of life. Zivko Origin: Slavic | Style: Slavic | Pronunciation: ZIV-koh | Meaning: Zivko is a Slavic name that means alive or lively. It conveys the idea of vitality and being full of life. Ziyad Origin: Arabic | Style: Muslim | Pronunciation: zee-YAHD | Meaning: Associated with growth and prosperity Ziyad conveys the idea of someone who is thriving, growing, or experiencing abundance. Ziyon Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: zee-YAWN | Meaning: Variant of Zion, meaning the Promised Land and the spiritual and national homeland of the Jewish people. Zlatan Origin: Slavic | Style: Slavic | Pronunciation: ZLAH-tahn | Meaning: Zlatan is a Slavic name that means golden or golden-haired. It symbolises beauty and brightness. Zlatko Origin: Slavic | Style: Slavic | Pronunciation: ZLAHT-koh | Meaning: Zlatko is a Slavic name that means little golden one or young golden one. It's a diminutive form of Zlatan and carries similar golden connotations. Zola Origin: Italian | Style: Ancient | Pronunciation: zoh-LAH | Meaning: Derived from the Italian word zolla, which means clod or earth. It’s also a name with a connection to literature and culture, particularly through the legacy of Émile Zola, a famous French novelist and playwright. Zohaib Origin: Arabic | Style: Muslim | Pronunciation: zo-HAYB | Meaning: Zohaib is derived from the Arabic word zuhayb, which means radiant or shining. It conveys the idea of someone who possesses brightness, radiance, or a shining presence. Zoltan Origin: Hungarian | Style: Eastern European | Pronunciation: ZOHL-tawn | Meaning: Zoltan means life or alive in Hungarian. It is derived from the Hungarian word zolt, which conveys the idea of vitality and being full of life. Zora Origin: Slavic | Style: Eastern European | Pronunciation: ZO-rah | Meaning: Zora means dawn or daybreak in Slavic languages. It’s a name with a poetic and nature-inspired feel, often chosen for its association with the early morning light and the concept of a new day filled with possibilities. Zoran Origin: Slavic | Style: Eastern European | Pronunciation: ZO-rahn | Meaning: A name that is used in various Slavic-speaking regions and is chosen for its nature-inspired and optimistic connotations related to the dawn. Zoravar Origin: Armenian | Style: Armenian | Pronunciation: ZOR-uh-var | Meaning: Zoravar is an Armenian name that means warrior or hero. It symbolizes bravery and valour. Zorawar Origin: Indian | Style: Sikh | Pronunciation: zor-uh-VAAR | Meaning: Interpreted to mean brave warrior or fearless fighter. It is derived from two Punjabi words: zor, which means strength or power, and war, which means warrior. Zorobabel Origin: Hebrew | Style: Biblical | Pronunciation: zoh-RO-buh-bel | Meaning: A variant of Zerubbabel, a biblical name that means sown in Babylon in Hebrew. Zubair Origin: Arabic | Style: Muslim | Pronunciation: zoo-BAYR | Meaning: Strong or powerful in Arabic. It is derived from the Arabic word zubr, which conveys the idea of physical strength and power. Zubair ibn al-Awwam was one of the early converts to Islam and a close companion of the Prophet Muhammad. Zuberi Origin: African | Style: Muslim | Pronunciation: zoo-BEH-ree | Meaning: Zuberi means strong or powerful in Swahili. It is derived from the Swahili word zuberi, which conveys the idea of physical strength and resilience. Zuriel Origin: Hebrew | Style: Biblical | Pronunciation: ZOO-ree-el | Meaning: Zuriel means my rock is God or God is my strength in Hebrew. It is derived from the Hebrew words tsur (rock) and El (God). Zuriel appears in the Old Testament of the Bible as the name of several individuals associated with leadership, service, and their faith in God. Zylan Origin: American | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: ZYE-lin | Meaning: An invented modern name chosen for its contemporary and stylish sound. Zyon Origin: American | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: ZYE-on | Meaning: Modern spelling variant of Zion. Zion symbolises the Promised Land and the spiritual and national homeland of the Jewish people. Zyrus Origin: American | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: ZYE-rus | Meaning: An invented modern name.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Names for girls beginning with the letter 'Z'

Zabdiya Origin: Arabic | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: zab-DEE-yah | Meaning: Feminine form of Zabdi, derived from Arabic word for gift. Zabrina Origin: English | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: zah-BREEN-uh | Meaning: Feminine form of Sabrina, referring to the River Severn in England. Also related to the Welsh word for river. Zabryna Origin: Modern | Style: Unique | Pronunciation: zah-BRY-nuh | Meaning: A creative variation of Zabrina, combining elements of Zabdiya and Sabrina. The meaning can be associated with gift and river. Zacensia Origin: Polish | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: zah-CHEN-syah | Meaning: Feminine form of Polish Zacensius, from Latin meaning imperial. Zada Origin: Arabic | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: ZAY-duh | Meaning: Female form of the Arabic name Zaid, meaning abundance or growth. Also seen as meaning lucky. Zadita Origin: Hebrew | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: zah-DEE-tah | Meaning: Feminine form of Hebrew Zadit meaning prey or food. Zaffiya Origin: Arabic | Style: Exotic | Pronunciation: zaf-FEE-yah | Meaning: Elaborated feminine form of Zafirah meaning victorious in Arabic. Zagora Origin: Greek | Style: Geographical | Pronunciation: zah-GOHR-ah | Meaning: From the Greek town meaning great hill. Also morning glow. Zahara Origin: Hebrew | Style: Exotic | Pronunciation: zah-HAH-ruh | Meaning: Feminine form of the Hebrew name Zahar, meaning to shine or flower in Hebrew. Zahida Origin: Arabic | Style: Exotic | Pronunciation: zah-HEE-dah | Meaning: Feminine form of Arabic Zahid meaning abstinent and ascetic. Zahina Origin: Arabic | Style: Exotic | Pronunciation: zah-HEE-nah | Meaning: Feminine form of Zahin, derived from the Arabic word for brilliant or prominent. Zahra Origin: Arabic | Style: Exotic | Pronunciation: ZAHR-uh | Meaning: Feminine form of the Arabic Zahir meaning bright, shining, radiant. Also associated with white or fair. Zaida Origin: Arabic | Style: Exotic | Pronunciation: ZAY-dah | Meaning: Variant of Zaida meaning prosperous in Arabic. Name of several Moorish queens. Zaila Origin: Arabic | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: ZAY-lah | Meaning: Variant of Zayla. Possibly related to the Arabic word for traveller. Zaira Origin: Arabic | Style: Exotic | Pronunciation: zye-RAH | Meaning: Variant of the Arabic name Zahirah meaning visitor or guest. Popular in Spanish-speaking countries. Zakira Origin: Arabic | Style: Exotic | Pronunciation: zah-KEER-ah | Meaning: Feminine form of Zakir, from the Arabic word meaning mindful or memorable. Zali Origin: Australian Aboriginal | Style: Nature name | Pronunciation: ZAH-lee | Meaning: Means water in Australian Aboriginal languages, referring to rivers, creeks, springs. Zalika Origin: Swahili | Style: Exotic | Pronunciation: zah-LEE-kah | Meaning: Feminine form of Zaliko, meaning born during famine in Swahili. Zalina Origin: Arabic | Style: Exotic | Pronunciation: zah-LEE-nah | Meaning: A graceful name of Arabic origin, meaning woman of dignity or noble.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zaltana Origin: Basque | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: zahl-TAH-nah | Meaning: Feminine form of Basque Zaltan, meaning broad valley. Zamina Origin: Arabic | Style: Exotic | Pronunciation: zah-MEE-nah | Meaning: Arabic name meaning intelligent or smart. Zamirah Origin: Arabic | Style: Exotic | Pronunciation: zah-MEER-ah | Meaning: Elaborated feminine form of the Arabic Zamir meaning conscience. Zanara Origin: Modern | Style: Unique | Pronunciation: zah-NAH-rah | Meaning: A creative and melodious name with no specific meaning, offering a fresh and distinctive option for your child. Zaneta Origin: Lithuanian | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: zah-NAY-tah | Meaning: Feminine form of Janus. Meaning God's gracious gift in Lithuanian. Zandra Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: ZAN-drah | Meaning: Modern Greek name, possibly a variant of Alexandra, meaning defender of mankind. Zanipa Origin: Native American | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: zah-NEE-pah | Meaning: Meaning uncertain, possibly derived from the Dakota tribe name. Zanna Origin: Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: ZAN-uh | Meaning: Diminutive of Susanna, meaning lily or rose in Hebrew. Zanobia Origin: Ancient | Style: Mythology | Pronunciation: zan-OH-bee-ah | Meaning: Ancient Roman name possibly meaning gift of Zeus. Name of a 3rd century queen. Zara Origin: Hebrew | Style: Popular | Pronunciation: ZAH-ruh | Meaning: Originated as a form of Sarah, meaning princess in Hebrew. Also interpreted as radiance or blossoming flower. Zareen Origin: Persian | Style: Exotic | Pronunciation: zah-REEN | Meaning: Persian name meaning golden. Zariel Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: ZAR-ee-el | Meaning: Modern Hebrew name meaning God is my rock. Zarifa Origin: Arabic | Style: Exotic | Pronunciation: zah-REE-fah | Meaning: Feminine form of Arabic Zarif meaning delicate or gentle. Zarina Origin: Persian | Style: Exotic | Pronunciation: zah-REE-nah | Meaning: Persian feminine form of Zarin meaning golden in Persian. Zariya Origin: Russian | Style: Exotic | Pronunciation: zah-REE-yuh | Meaning: Feminine form of the Russian name Zarya meaning dawn, sunrise. Can also mean golden in Russian. Zavrina Origin: Russian | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: zah-VREE-nah | Meaning: Feminine form of Russian Zavrin meaning from beyond the mountains. Zayla Origin: Arabic | Style: Exotic | Pronunciation: ZAY-lah | Meaning: Variant of Zaila, possibly meaning traveller in Arabic. Name of a port city in Somalia. Zaytuna Origin: Arabic | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: zay-TOO-nah | Meaning: Feminine form of Zaytun, the Arabic word for olive tree. Zdenka Origin: Czech | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: ZDEN-kah | Meaning: Feminine form of Czech Zdenek, meaning of Sidon referring to an ancient Phoenician city. Zehra Origin: Turkish | Style: Exotic | Pronunciation: ZEH-rah | Meaning: Turkish form of Zahra, derived from the Arabic word meaning radiant or brilliant.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zelara Origin: Modern | Style: Unique | Pronunciation: zeh-LAR-uh| Meaning: A fusion of Zela and Zahara, creating a distinctive name with a sense of radiance and uniqueness. Zelda Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: ZEL-duh | Meaning: Old German name meaning grey fighting maid or woman warrior. Popularized by novelist Zelda Fitzgerald. Zelia Origin: Greek | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: ZEL-ee-uh | Meaning: Feminine form of Zealos, an epithet of Zeus, meaning zealous in Greek. Zelie Origin: Greek | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: zeh-LEE | Meaning: Variant of Zelia, meaning zealous in Greek. Popularized by French saint Zélie Martin. Zelija Origin: Lithuanian | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: zeh-LEE-yah | Meaning: Lithuanian form of Celia, meaning heaven or sky in Latin. Zelima Origin: Arabic | Style: Exotic | Pronunciation: ze-LEE-mah | Meaning: Feminine form of Arabic Zalim, meaning unjust or tyrant. Zelma Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: ZEL-mah | Meaning: Short form of Selma, originally a German name possibly meaning divine protector. Zemirah Origin: Hebrew | Style: Exotic | Pronunciation: zeh-MEER-ah | Meaning: Variant of the Hebrew name Zemira meaning song or melody. Zena Origin: Greek | Style: Mythology | Pronunciation: ZEE-nuh | Meaning: Short form of Zenobia, meaning of Zeus. In mythology, Zena was an epithet of the goddess Artemis. Zenaida Origin: Spanish | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: zeh-nye-EE-duh | Meaning: Feminine form of Zenaido meaning of Zeus in Greek. The name of a genus of dove. Zendaya Origin: African | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: zen-DAY-uh| Meaning: Popularised by American actress and singer Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman. Her name is said to mean to give thanks in the Shona language of Zimbabwe, though this meaning is unconfirmed. Zenia Origin: Greek | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: ZEE-nee-uh | Meaning: Feminine form of Xenios, meaning stranger or foreigner in Greek. Also related to Zenon, of Zeus. Zephyra Origin: Greek | Style: Mythology | Pronunciation: ZEF-ee-rah | Meaning: Elaborated feminine form of Zephyr, Greek god of the west wind. Zephyrine Origin: Greek | Style: Mythology | Pronunciation: ZEF-uh-reen | Meaning: Feminine form of Zephyros, the Greek god of the west wind. Name of a 3rd-century saint. Zeralda Origin: Italian | Style: Literary | Pronunciation: tse-RAHL-dah | Meaning: Created by Italian author Giambattista Basile for the fairy tale La Gatta Cenerentola. Zerenity Origin: American | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: zeh-REH-nih-tee | Meaning: Invented name possibly derived from serenity. Zerlinda Origin: German | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: tser-LIN-dah | Meaning: Blend of German Zerline and Linda meaning tender and serpent respectively. Zetta Origin: Greek | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: ZET-uh | Meaning: Feminine form of Zeto, the Greek word for seek. Also connected to seven from the Greek word hepta. Zia Origin: Arabic | Style: Short form | Pronunciation: ZEE-uh | Meaning: Short form of Arabic names containing the element zaahir meaning brilliant or shining. Ziana Origin: Arabic | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: zee-AH-nah | Meaning: Probably an elaborated form of Diana, meaning divine in Latin.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zibiah Origin: Hebrew | Style: Biblical | Pronunciation: zih-BYE-ah | Meaning: Variant of Zebia. Mother of King Joash in the Old Testament. Zillah Origin: Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: ZIL-ah | Meaning: Hebrew name meaning shade or tinkling. Mentioned in the Bible as one of the wives of Lamech. Zilpah Origin: Hebrew | Style: Biblical | Pronunciation: ZIL-puh | Meaning: Means frailty, weakness in Hebrew. Zilpah was a handmaid of Jacob and Leah in the Old Testament. Zilpha Origin: Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: ZIL-fah | Meaning: Hebrew name meaning shade or tinkling. Mentioned in the Bible. Zina Origin: Arabic | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: ZEE-nuh | Meaning: Short form of names containing the Arabic element zeenah meaning beauty and grace. Zinnia Origin: Latin | Style: Floral | Pronunciation: ZIN-ee-uh | Meaning: Named after the zinnia flower, which was named for German botanist Johann Zinn. Means coloured in Latin. Zinniana Origin: Latin | Style: Elaborate | Pronunciation: zin-ee-AH-nah | Meaning: Elaborated feminine form of Zinnia, the flower named for German botanist Johann Zinn. Zionna Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: zy-ON-nah | Meaning: Feminine form of Zion, referring to Jerusalem and symbolic of heaven. Zipporah Origin: Hebrew | Style: Biblical | Pronunciation: zi-POOR-uh | Meaning: Derived from the Hebrew Tzipporah, meaning little bird. Zipporah was the wife of Moses in the Old Testament. Zita Origin: Italian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: ZEE-tah | Meaning: Medieval Italian name of uncertain origin and meaning. Name of a 13th century saint. Ziva Origin: Hebrew | Style: Popular | Pronunciation: ZEE-vuh | Meaning: Modern feminine form of Ziv, meaning radiance, brightness or light of God in Hebrew. Zivah Origin: Hebrew | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: zih-VAH | Meaning: A variant spelling of Ziva. Zivanja Origin: Serbian | Style: Exotic | Pronunciation: zee-VAN-yah | Meaning: Serbian name meaning life or existence. Zizi Origin: African | Style: Cute | Pronunciation: ZEE-zee | Meaning: A modern invented name. Used as a cute nickname. Zoa Origin: Greek | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: ZOH-uh | Meaning: Feminine form of Zoe, meaning life in Greek. Short form of names containing Zoe. Zoe Origin: Greek | Style: Popular | Pronunciation: ZOH-ee | Meaning: Means life in Greek. In Greek mythology Zoe was one of the goddesses of life. Zoey Origin: Greek | Style: Modern spelling | Pronunciation: ZOH-ee | Meaning: Modern spelling of Zoe, meaning life in Greek. The Z- spelling became popular in the 1980s. Zofia Origin: Polish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: ZOH-fee-uh | Meaning: Polish form of Sophia meaning wisdom in Greek. The name of 13th century Saint Zofia. Zola Origin: Italian | Style: Literary | Pronunciation: ZOH-luh | Meaning: Derived from the Italian word zolla, meaning clod of earth. Popularized by French novelist Emile Zola.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zophia Origin: Greek | Style: Elaborate | Pronunciation: ZOH-fee-ah | Meaning: Elaborated form of Sophia, meaning wisdom in Greek. Zora Origin: Slavic | Style: Literary | Pronunciation: ZOR-uh | Meaning: Feminine form of Zoran, from the Slavic element zor meaning dawn or daybreak. Made famous by author Zora Neale Hurston. Zoraida Origin: Arabic | Style: Exotic | Pronunciation: zoh-RAY-dah | Meaning: Arabic name meaning radiant or brilliant. Zorina Origin: Slavic | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: zoh-REE-nuh | Meaning: Elaborated feminine form of Zora, derived from the Slavic element zor meaning dawn or daybreak. Zorya Origin: Slavic | Style: Mythology | Pronunciation: ZOR-yuh | Meaning: From Slavic mythology, Zorya was a goddess of the dawn, morning star, and guardian of the Sun. Zosia Origin: Polish | Style: Cute | Pronunciation: ZOH-shuh | Meaning: Cute diminutive of Polish Zofia, meaning wisdom from the Greek Sophia. Zoya Origin: Russian | Style: Popular | Pronunciation: ZOY-uh | Meaning: Russian form of Zoe, meaning life in Greek. Made popular by 20th century Russian ballerina Zoya Pashkova. Zsa Zsa Origin: Hungarian | Style: Celebrity inspired | Pronunciation: ZSAH ZSAH | Meaning: Chosen as a stage name by actress Zsa Zsa Gabor, born Sári Gábor. Likely inspired by her Hungarian heritage. Zubaida Origin: Arabic | Style: Exotic | Pronunciation: zoo-BAY-dah | Meaning: Feminine form of Zubaid, derived from the Arabic word for bestower. Name of wives of caliphs. Zula Origin: African | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: ZOO-luh | Meaning: Means peace in Zulu and other Bantu languages. Also possibly gold. A place name in Ethiopia. Zuleika Origin: Arabic | Style: Exotic | Pronunciation: zoo-LAY-kuh | Meaning: Feminine form of Arabic Zulaykh, meaning brilliant beauty. Popularized by 19th century novel. Zulema Origin: Arabic | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: zoo-LEH-muh | Meaning: Feminine form of the Arabic name Zulaym, meaning healthy and sound. Zumreta Origin: Albanian | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: zoom-REH-tah | Meaning: Albanian name derived from the word for emerald. Zurie Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: ZOOR-ee | Meaning: Feminine form of the Hebrew Zuri, meaning my rock or my strength. Zuzana Origin: Slavic | Style: Exotic | Pronunciation: zoo-ZAH-nah | Meaning: Czech and Slovak form of Susan, originally derived from Hebrew Shoshana. Zuzia Origin: Polish | Style: Cute | Pronunciation: ZOO-zhee-ah | Meaning: Short form of Zuzanna, the Polish form of Susanna. Zyta Origin: Polish | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: ZEE-tah | Meaning: Polish form of Cita, feminine of Citus meaning swift in Latin. Zylphia Origin: American | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: zil-FEE-uh | Meaning: Probably an elaboration of Sylvia. May mean from the forest. Zymone Origin: American | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: zih-MOHN | Meaning: Variant of Simone. Possibly means one who hears. Zypresa Origin: Czech | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: zi-PREH-sah | Meaning: Czech name derived from cypress, the coniferous tree. Zyta Origin: Polish | Style: Rare | Pronunciation: ZEE-tah | Meaning: Polish form of Cita, feminine of Citus meaning swift in Latin.

How long do you have to decide on a baby name?

In the UK, there is no specific legal requirement that dictates how long parents have to decide on a baby's name. However, you are usually required to register your baby's birth within 42 days (6 weeks) of their birth date. During the birth registration process, you will be asked to provide the baby's full name, and this is when you typically finalise their name officially.

While there is no strict deadline for choosing a name, it's a good idea to decide on a name before the birth registration appointment to avoid any delays in the administrative process. Some parents have a name chosen well in advance, while others may take some time to decide on the perfect name for their child. Ultimately, the timing is up to you, but it's generally best to have a name chosen by the time you register the birth.

What to avoid when choosing a baby name?

The key is finding a name your child won't hate and avoiding a name that may be used to tease them in later life. Focus on something meaningful, classic, or creative without crossing the line into clearly unacceptable or offensive territory. Here are some things to avoid when choosing a baby name:

Obscenities: Names that contain profanity or obscene words are likely to be rejected by registering officers. Avoid anything offensive or vulgar.

Misleading titles: Names that imply a royal or other misleading title (like King, Lord, Princess) should be avoided, as they could be refused.

Impossible to pronounce: Names that are impossible to pronounce or spell will likely encounter issues. Opt for something people can reasonably say and spell.

Numerals: Names that contain numbers or are just numbers (like 5 or VIII) tend to not be allowed. Stick to traditional alphabetical letters.

Potential for embarrassment: Choose something your child won't be relentlessly teased for or find embarrassing later in life. Avoid overly cutesy or silly names.

Trademarked name: Names of trademarks or characters owned by companies may not be permissible. Stay away from trademarked or copyrighted terms.



Once you've nailed your baby name (and if you haven't yet check out the best unisex baby names too) Maybe start checking out the best cot beds and best pushchairs out there, all of our products are rigorously tested by mums and babies - so you know exactly what you're in for.