Names that start with T: From Truly to Tate we’ve found 200+ baby names beginning with T

Names that start with T can be fun, original or classic - play around with the letter, we've found 200 for you to scroll through

Grace Holliday
By Grace Holliday
published

Names that start with T vary hugely from fun and fantastic to classic and traditional, with inspiration from Taylor Swift to Tess of The D'urbervilles, Troy Bolton to Tan France.

The letter T offers a small but perfectly formed selection of cool baby names. Last year, a list of the most popular baby names in the UK and Wales saw T names appearing just seven times in the boys' list, and in the girls' list, only once. Safe to say, if you want a little one who will stand out from the crowd, and it’s more unpopular baby names you’re craving, T is a great place to start. 

For boys, Theodore placed 11th on the most popular name list, with Theo just behind it at #15, while the adorable Teddy, an increasingly popular moniker for both Theodore and Edward, came in at #26. Stephanie Lowe, family editor at Goodto.com, tells us; "Our son's name is actually Edward, but he quickly, and permanently, became a Ted." So, whether you’re prepping for the arrival of your firstborn, or already have a child with a letter T name and are looking for unique baby names to match, you’ve come to the right place. 

Names that start with T

Lilia E. Corrigan is a children’s therapist and the founder of Heart Baby Names; she gave us the low-down on all there is to know on baby names beginning with T. "Names like Tully have come onto her radar recently thanks to pop culture presence. Tully is traditionally a male Irish name that means peaceful, and appeared on the US top 1000 charts for the first recorded time last year in 2022, at #922 for girls.

The success of the television show Firefly Lane likely has something to do with this, as one of the main characters is named Tallulah and goes by Tully. “Other T names for girls that I’ll be keeping an eye on into 2024 are Tia, Taylor (following Taylor Swift's Eras tour this year), Tayla, Tatum, Teagan, Tessa and Taya,” Lilia says. 

100 girl names beginning with T

  1. Tianna
    Origin: Latin Pronunciation: Tee-AH-nuh Meaning: alternative spelling of Tiana, meaning ‘joy’.
  2. Taylor
    Origin: English  Pronunciation: TAY-luh Meaning: a clothes tailor, from the Latin ‘to cut’, 
  3. Tyler
    Origin: English Pronunciation: TY-ler Meaning: a maker of tiles 
  4. Theadora
    Origin: Greek  Pronunciation: Thea-DAWR-ah  Meaning: adapted from Thedoros, which means ‘gift of god’
  5. Tia
    Origin: Spanish  Pronunciation: TEE-ya  Meaning: Aunt 
  6. Tilly
    Origin: English  Pronunciation: TIL-ee  Meaning: diminutive of Matilda, which means ‘battle strength’
  7. Tillie
    Origin: English  Pronunciation: TIL-ee  Meaning: Same meaning as above, just different spelling. A diminutive of Matilda, which means ‘battle strength’
  8. Tahmina
    Origin: Persian  Pronunciation: Tah-ME-nah, Meaning: Brave and valiant
  9. Teagan
    Origin: Welsh, Pronunciation: TEH-gan, Meaning: Variant of Tegan, which means ‘darling’
  10. Thandie
    Origin: Southern African, Pronunciation: Tan-DEE, Meaning: diminutive of Thandiwe, which means ‘loving one’.
  11. Trinity
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TRIN-ih-tee, Meaning: The Father, The Son and The Holy Spirit of Christianity 
  12. Tiara
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: Tee-AH-ruh, Meaning: Semi-circle crown
  13. Tess
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEH-S, Meaning: diminutive of Theresa, which means ‘harvester’
  14. Tessa
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEH- suh, Meaning: diminutive of Theresa, which means ‘harvester’
  15. Talia
    Origin: Hebrew Pronunciation: TAH-lee-ah Meaning: Gentle dew from heaven.
  16. Thea
    Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: THEE-ah, Meaning: adapted from Thedoros, which means ‘gift of god’
  17. Tiana
    Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: Tee-AH-nuh, Meaning: Joy
  18. Tuti
    Origin: Indonesian Pronunciation: Too-tee, Meaning: an unusual girls name 
  19. Temperance
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEM-pur-ence, Meaning: Moderation and self-control 
  20. Tabitha
    Origin: Hebrew, Pronunciation: TAH-buh-tha, Meaning: A gazelle 

  1. Tatiana
    Origin: Roman, Pronunciation: TAH-tee-ah-nuh, Meaning: adapted from the name Tatius, a 3rd century Roman saint 
  2. Taliah
    Origin: Hebrew Pronunciation: TAH-lee-ah, Meaning: alternative spelling of Tahila, which means ‘morning dew’ 
  3. Taffy
    Origin: Welsh, Pronunciation: TA-fee, Meaning: a diminutive form of a Dafydd (David).
  4. Talitha
    Origin: Hebrew Pronunciation: TAH-leeth-ah, Meaning: alternative to Tahlia, which means ‘morning dew’ 
  5. Treasure
    Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TRE-shah Meaning: from the Greek word Thesauros, meaning ‘treasure, collection’
  6. Thalia
    Origin: Hebrew Pronunciation: TAH-lee-ah, Meaning: alternative spelling of Tahila, which means ‘morning dew’ 
  7. Theodora
    Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: Thea-DAWR-ah, Meaning: adapted from Thedoros, which means ‘gift of god’
  8. Theodosia
    Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: THE-oh-dor-sha, Meaning: adapted fromTheodosios, which means ‘gift of god’
  9. Tania
    Origin: Russian, Pronunciation: TAN-yuh, Meaning: a diminutive of Tatitian, which is adapted from the name Tatius, a 3rd century Roman saint 
  10. Tanya
    Origin: Russian, Pronunciation: TAN-yuh, Meaning: Same as above, just different spelling. A diminutive of Tatitian, which is adapted from the name Tatius, a 3rd century Roman saint 
  11. Taniyah
    Origin: Russian, Pronunciation: TAN-ee-yuh, Meaning: a diminutive of Tatitian with a slight which is adapted from the name Tatius, a 3rd century Roman saint 
  12. Teresa
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEH-ree-sah, Meaning: alternative spelling of Theresa, which means ‘harvester’
  13. Theresa
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEH=ree-sah, Meaning: Same as above just different spelling; Harvester
  14. Taliyah
    Origin: Hebrew Pronunciation: TAH-lee-ah, Meaning: alternative spelling of Tahila, which means ‘morning dew’ 
  15. Tahlia
    Origin: Hebrew Pronunciation: TAH-lee-ah, Meaning: Morning dew 
  16. Tegan
    Origin: Welsh, Pronunciation: TEH-gan, Meaning: Darling
  17. Theo
    Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: Theo, Meaning: adapted from Thedoros, which means “gift of god” 
  18. Teshi
    Origin: African, Pronunciation: TEH-she, Meaning: Cheerful, full of laughter 
  19. Tulip
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: CHEW-lip Meaning: the Tulip flower 
  20. Tula
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: CHOO-lah Meaning: Variation of Tulip, the flower 

  1. Tru
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: CHROO: Meaning: Variation of True, meaning ‘honest, faithful, genuine’
  2. True
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: CHROO: Meaning: Honest, faithful, genuine
  3. Truth
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: CHROO-th: Meaning: Variation of True, meaning ‘honest, faithful, genuine’
  4. Truly
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: CHROO-lee, Meaning: From Old English ‘trēowlīce’ meaning ‘faithfully’.
  5. Trudy
    Origin: Dutch, Pronunciation: CHROO-dee, Meaning: From Old English ‘trēowlīce’ meaning ‘faithfully’.
  6. Tory
    Origin: English Pronunciation: TOR-ee, Meaning: Diminutive of Victoria, meaning ‘victory’,
  7. Tori
    Origin: English Pronunciation: TOR-ee, Meaning: Diminutive of Victoria, meaning ‘victory’,
  8. Tetty
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TET-ee, Meaning: Diminutive of Charlotte, meaning ‘free’
  9. Therese
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEH-reez, Meaning: an alternative to Theresa, which means ‘harvester’
  10. Tiffany
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TIH-fa-nee, Meaning: Medieval form of the name Theophania, a name for girls born on the Christian festival of Epiphany. 
  11. Twinkle
    Origin: American, Pronunciation: TWIN-kul, Meaning: To light up
  12. Tatum
    Origin: English Pronunciation: TAY-tum, Meaning: Cheerful, spirited
  13. Tallulah
    Origin: Native American, Pronunciation: TAH-loo-lah, Meaning: Leaping water 
  14. Taytum
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAY-tum, Meaning: an alternative to Tatum, meaning ‘cheerful, spirited’
  15. Tara
    Origin: Irish, Pronunciation: TAH-ra, Meaning: Tower, hillside 
  16. Tenley
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEN-lee, Meaning: Settlement, woodland, clearing 
  17. Tinley
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TIN-lee, Meaning: A variation of Tenley, meaning ‘settlement, woodland, clearing’ 
  18. Tala
    Origin: Native American, Pronunciation: TAH-la, Meaning: Wolf 
  19. Toni
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TOE-nee, Meaning: Diminutive of Antonia, from the Roman surname Antony
  20. Tamara
    Origin: Russian, Pronunciation: Ta-MAH-rah, Meaning: Palm tree

  1. Tamia
    Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: TAH-me-ah, Meaning: Chipmunk
  2. Theia
    Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: THEE-ah Meaning: adapted from Thedoros, which means ‘gift of god’
  3. Teigan
    Origin: Welsh, Pronunciation: TEH-gan, Meaning: Variant of Tegan, which means ‘darling’
  4. Teegan
    Origin: Welsh, Pronunciation: TEH-gan, Meaning: Variant of Tegan, which means ‘darling’
  5. Toby
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TOE-bee, Meaning: God is good
  6. Taryn
    Origin: American, Pronunciation: TAH-rin, Meaning: Of the Earth 
  7. Tahani
    Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: Ta-HAR-nee, Meaning: Congratulations
  8. Taylee
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAY-lee, Meaning: Variant of Taylor, meaning a clothes tailor, from the Latin ‘to cut’ 
  9. Tarana
    Origin: African, Pronunciation: Tah-RAH-na, Meaning: Born during the day 
  10. Terra
    Origin: Italian, Pronunciation: TE-rah, Meaning: Earth
  11. Tayla
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAY-lee, Meaning: Variant of Taylor, meaning a clothes tailor, from the Latin ‘to cut’ 
  12. Tracey
    Origin: Pronunciation:  TRAY-cee, Meaning: alternative to Theresa, which means ‘harvester’
  13. Trace
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TRAYCE Meaning: Brave
  14. Tammy
    Origin: Russian, Pronunciation: TAM-ee, Meaning: abbreviation of Tamara, which means ‘palm tree’
  15. Tamar
    Origin: Russian, Pronunciation: TAM-ee, Meaning: abbreviation of Tamara, which means ‘palm tree’
  16. Teyana
    Origin: Various, Pronunciation: Meaning, an alternative pronunciation to Tiana, a short form of Christiana, meaning Christian, or Tatiana, meaning ‘Roman saint’
  17. Treva
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TREE-vah, Meaning: Prudent
  18. Tarub
    Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: TAH-rub, Meaning: Joyful 
  19. Tana
    Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TAH-nah, Meaning: Star of fire goddess 
  20. Tate
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAYT, Meaning: Cheerful 

  1. Tanvi
    Origin: Sanskrit, Indian, Pronunciation: TAN-vee, Meaning: Slender, delicate
  2. Tova
    Origin: Hebrew, Pronunciation: TOE-va, Meaning: Good, pleasing
  3. Tanner
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAN-er, Meaning: Leather worker, person who tans hides
  4. Teddi
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TED-ee, Meaning: Diminutive of Edward, or Theodore
  5. Talulah
    Origin: Native American, Pronunciation: TAH-loo-lah, Meaning: Alternative spelling of Tallulah, meaning ‘leaping water’ 
  6. Tyla
    Origin: English Pronunciation: TY-lah, Meaning: alternative spelling of Tyler, meaning ‘a maker of tiles’
  7. Tyra
    Origin: Scandinavian, Pronunciation: TIE-rah, Meaning: God of battle 
  8. Tali
    Origin: Hebrew Pronunciation: TAH-lee, Meaning: abbreviation of Tahila, which means ‘morning dew’ 
  9. Talya
    Origin: Hebrew Pronunciation: TAH-lee-ah, Meaning: alternative spelling of Tahila, which means ‘morning dew’ 
  10. Trisha
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TRI-sha, Meaning: Noble
  11. Trish
    Origin: Pronunciation: TRISH, Meaning: Diminutive of Trisha, meaning ‘noble’
  12. Tacey
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAY-cee, Meaning: Fruitful 
  13. Tille
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TIL-ee, Meaning: diminutive of Matilda, which means battle strength
  14. Tulsi
    Origin: Hindi, Pronunciation: TUL-see, Meaning: Holy basil
  15. Tamsin
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAM-zin, Meaning: Twin
  16. Tina
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEE-nah, Meaning: Diminutive of Christina, meaning ‘follower of Christ’
  17. Trixie
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TRICKS-ee, Meaning: Diminutive of Beatrix, meaning ‘voyager, traveller’
  18. Twiggy
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TWIG-ee, Meaning: Slender, slim
  19. Tawny
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAW-nee, Meaning: Golden brown
  20. Tusa
    Origin: Native American, Pronunciation: TOO-sa, Meaning: Prairie Dog

100 boy names beginning with T

  1. Teddy
    Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TEH-dee, Meaning: abbreviation of Theodore, adapted from Thedoros, which means “gift of god” 
  2. Theodore
    Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: Thea-DAWR, Meaning: adapted from Thedoros, which means “gift of god” 
  3. Theo
    Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: THE-oh, Meaning: adapted from Thedoros, which means ‘gift of god’
  4. Thomas
    Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TOM-ass, Meaning: A twin
  5. Tommy
    Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TOM-mee, Meaning: Diminutive of Thomas, meaning ‘twin’
  6. Titan
    Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TIE-tan, Meaning: Defender
  7. Titus
    Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TIE-tes, Meaning: Title of honour 
  8. Thiago
    Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: TEE-ya-go, Meaning: supplanter
  9. Truth
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TROO-th: Meaning: Variation of True, meaning ‘honest, faithful, genuine’
  10. Theoden
    Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: THEO-den, Meaning: adapted from Thedoros, which means ‘gift of god’
  11. Tiago
    Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: TEE-ya-go, Meaning: Alternative spelling of Thiago, meaning supplanter
  12. Tariq
    Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: TAH-reek, Meaning: Morning star
  13. Tarun
    Origin: Indian, Pronunciation: TAH-run, Meaning: Young male 
  14. Troy
    Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TROY, Meaning: Footsoldier
  15. Taylor
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAY-luh, Meaning: a clothes tailor, from the Latin ‘to cut’, 
  16. Tanweer
    Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: Tan-WEE-ur, Meaning: Radiating, illuminating
  17. Tan
    Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: T-an, Meaning: Diminutive of Tanweer, meaning ’radiating, illuminating
  18. Tyrone
    Origin: Irish, Pronunciation: TIE-rone, Meaning: The land of the Yew Tree 
  19. Tristan
    Origin: Celtic, Pronunciation: TRIS-tan, Meaning: Sorrowful
  20. Tyler
    Origin: English Pronunciation: TY-ler, Meaning: a maker of tiles 

  1. Tucker
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TUH-ker, Meaning: Softener or pleater of cloth
  2. Thaddeus
    Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: THA-dee-us, Meaning: Praise 
  3. Tiberius
    Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: Tie-BEER-ee-us, Meaning: Of of near the Tibet river
  4. Tyrus
    Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: TIE-rus, Meaning: Rock, or person from Tyre
  5. Teo
    Origin: Italian, Pronunciation: TAY-oh, Meaning: Gift of God 
  6. Taj
    Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: TARJ, Meaning: Crown
  7. Turner
    Origin: English Pronunciation: TURN-er, Meaning: Woodworker 
  8. Timothy
    Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TIM-oh-thee, Meaning: To Honor God 
  9. Tu
    Origin: Vietnamese, Pronunciation: TWO, Meaning: Sharp and bright
  10. Ty
    Origin: English Pronunciation: TY, Meaning: Diminutive of Tyler, a maker of tiles 
  11. Tegan
    Origin: Welsh, Pronunciation: TEH-gan, Meaning: Darling
  12. Tobias
    Origin: Hebrew, Pronunciation: Toe-BYE-ass, Meaning: God is good 
  13. Tate
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAYT, Meaning: Cheerful 
  14. Tyson
    Origin: French, Pronunciation: TIE-sun, Meaning: High-spirited, or ember
  15. Tanner
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAN-er, Meaning: Leather worker, person who tans hides
  16. Titus
    Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: TYE-tus, Meaning: Title of honour
  17. Travis
    Origin: French, Pronunciation: TRAV-iss, Meaning: Toll collector 
  18. Tatum
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAY-tum, Meaning: From Tatham, an English village
  19. Truman
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TROO-man, Meaning: Loyal one
  20. Tripp
    Origin: American, Pronunciation: TRIP, Meaning: The third 

  1. Tom
    Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TOM, Meaning: Diminutive of Thomas, meaning ‘twin’
  2. Trevor
    Origin: Welsh, Pronunciation: TRE-vur, Meaning: From the large village
  3. Taddeo
    Origin: Italian, Pronunciation: Tad-EY-oh, Meaning: Diminutive of Thaddeus, meaning gift of God
  4. Trey
    Origin: Italian, Pronunciation: TRAY, Meaning: Three
  5. Trenton
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TREN-ton, Meaning: From or near the river Trent 
  6. Tru
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TROO: Meaning: Variation of True, meaning ‘honest, faithful, genuine’
  7. Tony
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TOE-nee, Meaning: Diminutive of Anthony, meaning ‘priceless one’
  8. Trace
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TRAYCE Meaning: Brave
  9. Tomas
    Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TOM-mee, Meaning: Alternative spelling to Thomas, meaning ‘twin’
  10. Talon
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAH-lon, Meaning: Bird claw
  11. Thatcher
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: THAT-chur, Meaning: Roof thatcher
  12. Truett
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TRUE-ett, Meaning: Dry wood, river bend
  13. Terry
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEH-ree, Meaning: Power of the tribe 
  14. Trent
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TRENT, Meaning: From or near the river Trent 
  15. Tristen
    Origin: Celtic, Pronunciation: TRIS-tan, Meaning: Variation of Tristan, meaning ‘sorrowful’
  16. Terence
    Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: TEH-rens, Meaning: Soft, smooth
  17. True
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TROO: Meaning: Honest, faithful, genuine
  18. Toby
    Origin: Hebrew, Pronunciation: Toe-BEE, Meaning: Diminutive of Tobias, meaning ‘God is good’
  19. Tobiah
    Origin: Hebrew, Pronunciation: Toe-BYE-ah, Meaning: Variant of Tobias, meaning ‘God is good’
  20. Terrell
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEH-rell, Meaning: Variation of Terry, meaning ‘power of the tribe’ 

  1. Tahir
    Origin: Arabic,  Pronunciation: TA-heer, Meaning: Virtuous Torin
  2. Tobin
    Origin: Irish, Pronunciation: TOE-bin, Meaning: Chief
  3. Tahj
    Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: TAHJ, Meaning: Crown 
  4. Terrence
    Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: TEH-rens, Meaning: Variant of Terence, meaning soft, smooth
  5. Tassos
    Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TASS-os, Meaning: Resurrection
  6. Tadaaki
    Origin: Japanese, Pronunciation: TAH-da-key, Meaning: Bright and light
  7. Tam
    Origin: Hebrew, Pronunciation: TAM, Meaning: Innocent and honest
  8. Tarriq
    Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: TAH-reek, Meaning: Morning star
  9. Tamir
    Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: TAH-meer, Meaning: Rich 
  10. Tomer
    Origin: Hebrew, Pronunciation: TOE-merr, Meaning: Palm tree
  11. Thorin
    Origin: Norse, Pronunciation: THO-rin Meaning: Thunder
  12. Tristian
    Origin: Celtic, Pronunciation: TRIS-tee-an, Meaning: Variation of Tristan, meaning ‘sorrowful’
  13. Tyrese
    Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: TIE-reece, Meaning: from the Latin word ‘Terentius’, which means smooth
  14. Tyree
    Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: TIE-ree, Meaning: Diminutive of Tyrese, from the Latin word ‘Terentius’, which means smooth
  15. Teagan
    Origin: Welsh, Pronunciation: TEH-gan, Meaning: Variant of Tegan, which means ‘darling’
  16. Townes
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TOWNS, Meaning: The settlement 
  17. Todd
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TODD, Meaning: Fox 
  18. Trevon
    Origin: Welsh, Pronunciation: TRE-von, Meaning: Variation of Trevor, meaning ‘from the large village’
  19. Taisce
    Origin: Irish, Pronunciation: TASH-ka, Meaning: Treasure
  20. Thor
    Origin: Scandinavian, Pronunciation: THOR Meaning: Thunder

  1. Tevin
    Origin: American, Pronunciation: TEH-vin, Meaning: Handsome, beautiful 
  2. Tamir
    Origin: Hebrew, Pronunciation: TAH-meer, Meaning: Owner of many palm trees 
  3. Triston
    Origin: Celtic, Pronunciation: TRIS-ton, Meaning: Variation of Tristan, meaning ‘sorrowful’
  4. Trojan
    Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TRO-juhn, Meaning: A person from Troy
  5. Torgyn
    Origin: Scandinavian, Pronunciation: TOR-gin, Meaning: Thor’s roar
  6. Taha
    Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: Ta-Ha, Meaning: The purest 
  7. Tim
    Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TIM, Meaning: Diminutive of Timothy, meaning ‘to honour God’.
  8. Timmy
    Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TIM-ee, Meaning: Diminutive of Timothy, meaning ‘to honour God’.
  9. Tirta
    Origin: Indonesian, Pronunciation: TER-tah, Meaning: Sacred water, or place of pilgrimage
  10. Thompson
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TOM-sun, Meaning: Son of Tom
  11. Timothee
    Origin: French, Pronunciation: TIM-oh-thay, Meaning: One who honours God
  12. Tai
    Origin: Chinese, Pronunciation: TAY, Meaning: Vast, great, extreme
  13. Trygg
    Origin: Scandinavian, Pronunciation: TRIGG, Meaning: True, faithful 
  14. Truitt
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TROO-it, Meaning: Honest, little one
  15. Toddy
    Origin: English, Pronunciation: TODD-ee, Meaning: Fox 
  16. Topher
    Origin: American, Pronunciation: TOE-fer, Meaning: Christ Bearer 
  17. Tige
    Origin: Irish, Pronunciation: TI-ge, Meaning: Powerful cat 
  18. Torrence
    Origin: Irish, Pronunciation: TO-rence, Meaning: Little hills
  19. Tal
    Origin: Hebrew, Pronunciation: TAL, Meaning: Rain, dew
  20. Tad
    Origin: Gaelic, Pronunciation: TAD, Meaning: Gift of God 

When should you decide on a baby name?

Lilia E. Corrigan, of Heart Baby Names, shares her expertise on all things baby names.  “Choosing the right name for your baby is a significant, personal decision. When deciding on the name is personal preference. Some parents discuss names from the early days of dating and settle quickly. Others decide during pregnancy, whilst some wait until the baby is here to decide,” Lila says. 

“When parents approach me with several strong top contending names, I always recommend ‘trying them out’ around the house, referring to baby as those names one at a time, dropping the names into conversation. Write them down on paper with the potential middle name and or surname. Give them a signature! You’re going to be calling the name for the rest of your life, it makes sense to try it out before committing!”

Why is choosing a baby name so important?

“Selecting a name for your child can be an exciting but overwhelming process, as names become fundamental parts of our identities. Names can affect our self-esteem, family, and cultural ties, they are often the first thing someone learns about us. They shape how we not just perceive ourselves, but also how we are perceived by others,” Lila says. 

“Choosing your baby’s name is an amazing opportunity to gift upon them a meaningful identity that they will carry throughout their life. This decision should be made with conscious care, with the intention that this part of your child’s identity will serve them in all aspects of their life.

How do you choose a name you won’t regret?

“Choosing a name for your baby is a heartfelt decision, as it carries such a profound impact on your little one’s life. I have had parents who have approached me with name regret, which often stems from feeling rushed into making a decision before baby is born, or listening to negative opinions from family and friends which has deterred them from using the name that they truly loved. 

Because of this, I always assure parents that baby does not have to be named prior to birth. It is absolutely okay to wait, and see what name they feel like once earth-side! It is also important to explore origins and meanings, to ensure they resonate with family or cultural significance,” Lila says.

“If you wish to avoid names that may become popular on the playground, I always advise exploring naming data to monitor rankings and naming trends. Taking note of how the name flows with middle names and surnames is another factor that I encourage expectant parents to consider, along with choosing a spelling that both resonates with you but isn’t likely to cause your child difficulty or confusion as they move through life.”

How long can a baby go unnamed?

“The time frame of how long you have to name your baby differs globally. In the UK, although your baby’s birth must be registered within 42 days, you have twelve months to register their name. In the Republic of Ireland, you should register baby’s birth and name within 3 months, however you legally have twelve months to do this.”

After a few more ideas? Our baby name generator may be just what you need, or if you can’t decide between two, check out our favourite double barrel baby names.  

