Names that start with T: From Truly to Tate we’ve found 200+ baby names beginning with T
Names that start with T can be fun, original or classic - play around with the letter, we've found 200 for you to scroll through
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Names that start with T vary hugely from fun and fantastic to classic and traditional, with inspiration from Taylor Swift to Tess of The D'urbervilles, Troy Bolton to Tan France.
The letter T offers a small but perfectly formed selection of cool baby names. Last year, a list of the most popular baby names in the UK and Wales saw T names appearing just seven times in the boys' list, and in the girls' list, only once. Safe to say, if you want a little one who will stand out from the crowd, and it’s more unpopular baby names you’re craving, T is a great place to start.
For boys, Theodore placed 11th on the most popular name list, with Theo just behind it at #15, while the adorable Teddy, an increasingly popular moniker for both Theodore and Edward, came in at #26. Stephanie Lowe, family editor at Goodto.com, tells us; "Our son's name is actually Edward, but he quickly, and permanently, became a Ted." So, whether you’re prepping for the arrival of your firstborn, or already have a child with a letter T name and are looking for unique baby names to match, you’ve come to the right place.
Names that start with T
Lilia E. Corrigan is a children’s therapist and the founder of Heart Baby Names; she gave us the low-down on all there is to know on baby names beginning with T. "Names like Tully have come onto her radar recently thanks to pop culture presence. Tully is traditionally a male Irish name that means peaceful, and appeared on the US top 1000 charts for the first recorded time last year in 2022, at #922 for girls.
The success of the television show Firefly Lane likely has something to do with this, as one of the main characters is named Tallulah and goes by Tully. “Other T names for girls that I’ll be keeping an eye on into 2024 are Tia, Taylor (following Taylor Swift's Eras tour this year), Tayla, Tatum, Teagan, Tessa and Taya,” Lilia says.
100 girl names beginning with T
- Tianna
Origin: Latin Pronunciation: Tee-AH-nuh Meaning: alternative spelling of Tiana, meaning ‘joy’.
- Taylor
Origin: English Pronunciation: TAY-luh Meaning: a clothes tailor, from the Latin ‘to cut’,
- Tyler
Origin: English Pronunciation: TY-ler Meaning: a maker of tiles
- Theadora
Origin: Greek Pronunciation: Thea-DAWR-ah Meaning: adapted from Thedoros, which means ‘gift of god’
- Tia
Origin: Spanish Pronunciation: TEE-ya Meaning: Aunt
- Tilly
Origin: English Pronunciation: TIL-ee Meaning: diminutive of Matilda, which means ‘battle strength’
- Tillie
Origin: English Pronunciation: TIL-ee Meaning: Same meaning as above, just different spelling. A diminutive of Matilda, which means ‘battle strength’
- Tahmina
Origin: Persian Pronunciation: Tah-ME-nah, Meaning: Brave and valiant
- Teagan
Origin: Welsh, Pronunciation: TEH-gan, Meaning: Variant of Tegan, which means ‘darling’
- Thandie
Origin: Southern African, Pronunciation: Tan-DEE, Meaning: diminutive of Thandiwe, which means ‘loving one’.
- Trinity
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TRIN-ih-tee, Meaning: The Father, The Son and The Holy Spirit of Christianity
- Tiara
Origin: English, Pronunciation: Tee-AH-ruh, Meaning: Semi-circle crown
- Tess
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEH-S, Meaning: diminutive of Theresa, which means ‘harvester’
- Tessa
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEH- suh, Meaning: diminutive of Theresa, which means ‘harvester’
- Talia
Origin: Hebrew Pronunciation: TAH-lee-ah Meaning: Gentle dew from heaven.
- Thea
Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: THEE-ah, Meaning: adapted from Thedoros, which means ‘gift of god’
- Tiana
Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: Tee-AH-nuh, Meaning: Joy
- Tuti
Origin: Indonesian Pronunciation: Too-tee, Meaning: an unusual girls name
- Temperance
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEM-pur-ence, Meaning: Moderation and self-control
- Tabitha
Origin: Hebrew, Pronunciation: TAH-buh-tha, Meaning: A gazelle
- Tatiana
Origin: Roman, Pronunciation: TAH-tee-ah-nuh, Meaning: adapted from the name Tatius, a 3rd century Roman saint
- Taliah
Origin: Hebrew Pronunciation: TAH-lee-ah, Meaning: alternative spelling of Tahila, which means ‘morning dew’
- Taffy
Origin: Welsh, Pronunciation: TA-fee, Meaning: a diminutive form of a Dafydd (David).
- Talitha
Origin: Hebrew Pronunciation: TAH-leeth-ah, Meaning: alternative to Tahlia, which means ‘morning dew’
- Treasure
Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TRE-shah Meaning: from the Greek word Thesauros, meaning ‘treasure, collection’
- Thalia
Origin: Hebrew Pronunciation: TAH-lee-ah, Meaning: alternative spelling of Tahila, which means ‘morning dew’
- Theodora
Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: Thea-DAWR-ah, Meaning: adapted from Thedoros, which means ‘gift of god’
- Theodosia
Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: THE-oh-dor-sha, Meaning: adapted fromTheodosios, which means ‘gift of god’
- Tania
Origin: Russian, Pronunciation: TAN-yuh, Meaning: a diminutive of Tatitian, which is adapted from the name Tatius, a 3rd century Roman saint
- Tanya
Origin: Russian, Pronunciation: TAN-yuh, Meaning: Same as above, just different spelling. A diminutive of Tatitian, which is adapted from the name Tatius, a 3rd century Roman saint
- Taniyah
Origin: Russian, Pronunciation: TAN-ee-yuh, Meaning: a diminutive of Tatitian with a slight which is adapted from the name Tatius, a 3rd century Roman saint
- Teresa
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEH-ree-sah, Meaning: alternative spelling of Theresa, which means ‘harvester’
- Theresa
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEH=ree-sah, Meaning: Same as above just different spelling; Harvester
- Taliyah
Origin: Hebrew Pronunciation: TAH-lee-ah, Meaning: alternative spelling of Tahila, which means ‘morning dew’
- Tahlia
Origin: Hebrew Pronunciation: TAH-lee-ah, Meaning: Morning dew
- Tegan
Origin: Welsh, Pronunciation: TEH-gan, Meaning: Darling
- Theo
Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: Theo, Meaning: adapted from Thedoros, which means “gift of god”
- Teshi
Origin: African, Pronunciation: TEH-she, Meaning: Cheerful, full of laughter
- Tulip
Origin: English, Pronunciation: CHEW-lip Meaning: the Tulip flower
- Tula
Origin: English, Pronunciation: CHOO-lah Meaning: Variation of Tulip, the flower
- Tru
Origin: English, Pronunciation: CHROO: Meaning: Variation of True, meaning ‘honest, faithful, genuine’
- True
Origin: English, Pronunciation: CHROO: Meaning: Honest, faithful, genuine
- Truth
Origin: English, Pronunciation: CHROO-th: Meaning: Variation of True, meaning ‘honest, faithful, genuine’
- Truly
Origin: English, Pronunciation: CHROO-lee, Meaning: From Old English ‘trēowlīce’ meaning ‘faithfully’.
- Trudy
Origin: Dutch, Pronunciation: CHROO-dee, Meaning: From Old English ‘trēowlīce’ meaning ‘faithfully’.
- Tory
Origin: English Pronunciation: TOR-ee, Meaning: Diminutive of Victoria, meaning ‘victory’,
- Tori
Origin: English Pronunciation: TOR-ee, Meaning: Diminutive of Victoria, meaning ‘victory’,
- Tetty
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TET-ee, Meaning: Diminutive of Charlotte, meaning ‘free’
- Therese
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEH-reez, Meaning: an alternative to Theresa, which means ‘harvester’
- Tiffany
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TIH-fa-nee, Meaning: Medieval form of the name Theophania, a name for girls born on the Christian festival of Epiphany.
- Twinkle
Origin: American, Pronunciation: TWIN-kul, Meaning: To light up
- Tatum
Origin: English Pronunciation: TAY-tum, Meaning: Cheerful, spirited
- Tallulah
Origin: Native American, Pronunciation: TAH-loo-lah, Meaning: Leaping water
- Taytum
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAY-tum, Meaning: an alternative to Tatum, meaning ‘cheerful, spirited’
- Tara
Origin: Irish, Pronunciation: TAH-ra, Meaning: Tower, hillside
- Tenley
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEN-lee, Meaning: Settlement, woodland, clearing
- Tinley
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TIN-lee, Meaning: A variation of Tenley, meaning ‘settlement, woodland, clearing’
- Tala
Origin: Native American, Pronunciation: TAH-la, Meaning: Wolf
- Toni
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TOE-nee, Meaning: Diminutive of Antonia, from the Roman surname Antony
- Tamara
Origin: Russian, Pronunciation: Ta-MAH-rah, Meaning: Palm tree
- Tamia
Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: TAH-me-ah, Meaning: Chipmunk
- Theia
Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: THEE-ah Meaning: adapted from Thedoros, which means ‘gift of god’
- Teigan
Origin: Welsh, Pronunciation: TEH-gan, Meaning: Variant of Tegan, which means ‘darling’
- Teegan
Origin: Welsh, Pronunciation: TEH-gan, Meaning: Variant of Tegan, which means ‘darling’
- Toby
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TOE-bee, Meaning: God is good
- Taryn
Origin: American, Pronunciation: TAH-rin, Meaning: Of the Earth
- Tahani
Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: Ta-HAR-nee, Meaning: Congratulations
- Taylee
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAY-lee, Meaning: Variant of Taylor, meaning a clothes tailor, from the Latin ‘to cut’
- Tarana
Origin: African, Pronunciation: Tah-RAH-na, Meaning: Born during the day
- Terra
Origin: Italian, Pronunciation: TE-rah, Meaning: Earth
- Tayla
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAY-lee, Meaning: Variant of Taylor, meaning a clothes tailor, from the Latin ‘to cut’
- Tracey
Origin: Pronunciation: TRAY-cee, Meaning: alternative to Theresa, which means ‘harvester’
- Trace
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TRAYCE Meaning: Brave
- Tammy
Origin: Russian, Pronunciation: TAM-ee, Meaning: abbreviation of Tamara, which means ‘palm tree’
- Tamar
Origin: Russian, Pronunciation: TAM-ee, Meaning: abbreviation of Tamara, which means ‘palm tree’
- Teyana
Origin: Various, Pronunciation: Meaning, an alternative pronunciation to Tiana, a short form of Christiana, meaning Christian, or Tatiana, meaning ‘Roman saint’
- Treva
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TREE-vah, Meaning: Prudent
- Tarub
Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: TAH-rub, Meaning: Joyful
- Tana
Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TAH-nah, Meaning: Star of fire goddess
- Tate
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAYT, Meaning: Cheerful
- Tanvi
Origin: Sanskrit, Indian, Pronunciation: TAN-vee, Meaning: Slender, delicate
- Tova
Origin: Hebrew, Pronunciation: TOE-va, Meaning: Good, pleasing
- Tanner
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAN-er, Meaning: Leather worker, person who tans hides
- Teddi
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TED-ee, Meaning: Diminutive of Edward, or Theodore
- Talulah
Origin: Native American, Pronunciation: TAH-loo-lah, Meaning: Alternative spelling of Tallulah, meaning ‘leaping water’
- Tyla
Origin: English Pronunciation: TY-lah, Meaning: alternative spelling of Tyler, meaning ‘a maker of tiles’
- Tyra
Origin: Scandinavian, Pronunciation: TIE-rah, Meaning: God of battle
- Tali
Origin: Hebrew Pronunciation: TAH-lee, Meaning: abbreviation of Tahila, which means ‘morning dew’
- Talya
Origin: Hebrew Pronunciation: TAH-lee-ah, Meaning: alternative spelling of Tahila, which means ‘morning dew’
- Trisha
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TRI-sha, Meaning: Noble
- Trish
Origin: Pronunciation: TRISH, Meaning: Diminutive of Trisha, meaning ‘noble’
- Tacey
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAY-cee, Meaning: Fruitful
- Tille
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TIL-ee, Meaning: diminutive of Matilda, which means battle strength
- Tulsi
Origin: Hindi, Pronunciation: TUL-see, Meaning: Holy basil
- Tamsin
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAM-zin, Meaning: Twin
- Tina
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEE-nah, Meaning: Diminutive of Christina, meaning ‘follower of Christ’
- Trixie
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TRICKS-ee, Meaning: Diminutive of Beatrix, meaning ‘voyager, traveller’
- Twiggy
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TWIG-ee, Meaning: Slender, slim
- Tawny
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAW-nee, Meaning: Golden brown
- Tusa
Origin: Native American, Pronunciation: TOO-sa, Meaning: Prairie Dog
100 boy names beginning with T
- Teddy
Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TEH-dee, Meaning: abbreviation of Theodore, adapted from Thedoros, which means “gift of god”
- Theodore
Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: Thea-DAWR, Meaning: adapted from Thedoros, which means “gift of god”
- Theo
Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: THE-oh, Meaning: adapted from Thedoros, which means ‘gift of god’
- Thomas
Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TOM-ass, Meaning: A twin
- Tommy
Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TOM-mee, Meaning: Diminutive of Thomas, meaning ‘twin’
- Titan
Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TIE-tan, Meaning: Defender
- Titus
Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TIE-tes, Meaning: Title of honour
- Thiago
Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: TEE-ya-go, Meaning: supplanter
- Truth
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TROO-th: Meaning: Variation of True, meaning ‘honest, faithful, genuine’
- Theoden
Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: THEO-den, Meaning: adapted from Thedoros, which means ‘gift of god’
- Tiago
Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: TEE-ya-go, Meaning: Alternative spelling of Thiago, meaning supplanter
- Tariq
Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: TAH-reek, Meaning: Morning star
- Tarun
Origin: Indian, Pronunciation: TAH-run, Meaning: Young male
- Troy
Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TROY, Meaning: Footsoldier
- Taylor
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAY-luh, Meaning: a clothes tailor, from the Latin ‘to cut’,
- Tanweer
Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: Tan-WEE-ur, Meaning: Radiating, illuminating
- Tan
Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: T-an, Meaning: Diminutive of Tanweer, meaning ’radiating, illuminating
- Tyrone
Origin: Irish, Pronunciation: TIE-rone, Meaning: The land of the Yew Tree
- Tristan
Origin: Celtic, Pronunciation: TRIS-tan, Meaning: Sorrowful
- Tyler
Origin: English Pronunciation: TY-ler, Meaning: a maker of tiles
- Tucker
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TUH-ker, Meaning: Softener or pleater of cloth
- Thaddeus
Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: THA-dee-us, Meaning: Praise
- Tiberius
Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: Tie-BEER-ee-us, Meaning: Of of near the Tibet river
- Tyrus
Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: TIE-rus, Meaning: Rock, or person from Tyre
- Teo
Origin: Italian, Pronunciation: TAY-oh, Meaning: Gift of God
- Taj
Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: TARJ, Meaning: Crown
- Turner
Origin: English Pronunciation: TURN-er, Meaning: Woodworker
- Timothy
Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TIM-oh-thee, Meaning: To Honor God
- Tu
Origin: Vietnamese, Pronunciation: TWO, Meaning: Sharp and bright
- Ty
Origin: English Pronunciation: TY, Meaning: Diminutive of Tyler, a maker of tiles
- Tegan
Origin: Welsh, Pronunciation: TEH-gan, Meaning: Darling
- Tobias
Origin: Hebrew, Pronunciation: Toe-BYE-ass, Meaning: God is good
- Tate
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAYT, Meaning: Cheerful
- Tyson
Origin: French, Pronunciation: TIE-sun, Meaning: High-spirited, or ember
- Tanner
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAN-er, Meaning: Leather worker, person who tans hides
- Titus
Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: TYE-tus, Meaning: Title of honour
- Travis
Origin: French, Pronunciation: TRAV-iss, Meaning: Toll collector
- Tatum
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAY-tum, Meaning: From Tatham, an English village
- Truman
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TROO-man, Meaning: Loyal one
- Tripp
Origin: American, Pronunciation: TRIP, Meaning: The third
- Tom
Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TOM, Meaning: Diminutive of Thomas, meaning ‘twin’
- Trevor
Origin: Welsh, Pronunciation: TRE-vur, Meaning: From the large village
- Taddeo
Origin: Italian, Pronunciation: Tad-EY-oh, Meaning: Diminutive of Thaddeus, meaning gift of God
- Trey
Origin: Italian, Pronunciation: TRAY, Meaning: Three
- Trenton
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TREN-ton, Meaning: From or near the river Trent
- Tru
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TROO: Meaning: Variation of True, meaning ‘honest, faithful, genuine’
- Tony
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TOE-nee, Meaning: Diminutive of Anthony, meaning ‘priceless one’
- Trace
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TRAYCE Meaning: Brave
- Tomas
Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TOM-mee, Meaning: Alternative spelling to Thomas, meaning ‘twin’
- Talon
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAH-lon, Meaning: Bird claw
- Thatcher
Origin: English, Pronunciation: THAT-chur, Meaning: Roof thatcher
- Truett
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TRUE-ett, Meaning: Dry wood, river bend
- Terry
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEH-ree, Meaning: Power of the tribe
- Trent
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TRENT, Meaning: From or near the river Trent
- Tristen
Origin: Celtic, Pronunciation: TRIS-tan, Meaning: Variation of Tristan, meaning ‘sorrowful’
- Terence
Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: TEH-rens, Meaning: Soft, smooth
- True
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TROO: Meaning: Honest, faithful, genuine
- Toby
Origin: Hebrew, Pronunciation: Toe-BEE, Meaning: Diminutive of Tobias, meaning ‘God is good’
- Tobiah
Origin: Hebrew, Pronunciation: Toe-BYE-ah, Meaning: Variant of Tobias, meaning ‘God is good’
- Terrell
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEH-rell, Meaning: Variation of Terry, meaning ‘power of the tribe’
- Tahir
Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: TA-heer, Meaning: Virtuous Torin
- Tobin
Origin: Irish, Pronunciation: TOE-bin, Meaning: Chief
- Tahj
Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: TAHJ, Meaning: Crown
- Terrence
Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: TEH-rens, Meaning: Variant of Terence, meaning soft, smooth
- Tassos
Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TASS-os, Meaning: Resurrection
- Tadaaki
Origin: Japanese, Pronunciation: TAH-da-key, Meaning: Bright and light
- Tam
Origin: Hebrew, Pronunciation: TAM, Meaning: Innocent and honest
- Tarriq
Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: TAH-reek, Meaning: Morning star
- Tamir
Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: TAH-meer, Meaning: Rich
- Tomer
Origin: Hebrew, Pronunciation: TOE-merr, Meaning: Palm tree
- Thorin
Origin: Norse, Pronunciation: THO-rin Meaning: Thunder
- Tristian
Origin: Celtic, Pronunciation: TRIS-tee-an, Meaning: Variation of Tristan, meaning ‘sorrowful’
- Tyrese
Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: TIE-reece, Meaning: from the Latin word ‘Terentius’, which means smooth
- Tyree
Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: TIE-ree, Meaning: Diminutive of Tyrese, from the Latin word ‘Terentius’, which means smooth
- Teagan
Origin: Welsh, Pronunciation: TEH-gan, Meaning: Variant of Tegan, which means ‘darling’
- Townes
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TOWNS, Meaning: The settlement
- Todd
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TODD, Meaning: Fox
- Trevon
Origin: Welsh, Pronunciation: TRE-von, Meaning: Variation of Trevor, meaning ‘from the large village’
- Taisce
Origin: Irish, Pronunciation: TASH-ka, Meaning: Treasure
- Thor
Origin: Scandinavian, Pronunciation: THOR Meaning: Thunder
- Tevin
Origin: American, Pronunciation: TEH-vin, Meaning: Handsome, beautiful
- Tamir
Origin: Hebrew, Pronunciation: TAH-meer, Meaning: Owner of many palm trees
- Triston
Origin: Celtic, Pronunciation: TRIS-ton, Meaning: Variation of Tristan, meaning ‘sorrowful’
- Trojan
Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TRO-juhn, Meaning: A person from Troy
- Torgyn
Origin: Scandinavian, Pronunciation: TOR-gin, Meaning: Thor’s roar
- Taha
Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: Ta-Ha, Meaning: The purest
- Tim
Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TIM, Meaning: Diminutive of Timothy, meaning ‘to honour God’.
- Timmy
Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TIM-ee, Meaning: Diminutive of Timothy, meaning ‘to honour God’.
- Tirta
Origin: Indonesian, Pronunciation: TER-tah, Meaning: Sacred water, or place of pilgrimage
- Thompson
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TOM-sun, Meaning: Son of Tom
- Timothee
Origin: French, Pronunciation: TIM-oh-thay, Meaning: One who honours God
- Tai
Origin: Chinese, Pronunciation: TAY, Meaning: Vast, great, extreme
- Trygg
Origin: Scandinavian, Pronunciation: TRIGG, Meaning: True, faithful
- Truitt
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TROO-it, Meaning: Honest, little one
- Toddy
Origin: English, Pronunciation: TODD-ee, Meaning: Fox
- Topher
Origin: American, Pronunciation: TOE-fer, Meaning: Christ Bearer
- Tige
Origin: Irish, Pronunciation: TI-ge, Meaning: Powerful cat
- Torrence
Origin: Irish, Pronunciation: TO-rence, Meaning: Little hills
- Tal
Origin: Hebrew, Pronunciation: TAL, Meaning: Rain, dew
- Tad
Origin: Gaelic, Pronunciation: TAD, Meaning: Gift of God
When should you decide on a baby name?
Lilia E. Corrigan, of Heart Baby Names, shares her expertise on all things baby names. “Choosing the right name for your baby is a significant, personal decision. When deciding on the name is personal preference. Some parents discuss names from the early days of dating and settle quickly. Others decide during pregnancy, whilst some wait until the baby is here to decide,” Lila says.
“When parents approach me with several strong top contending names, I always recommend ‘trying them out’ around the house, referring to baby as those names one at a time, dropping the names into conversation. Write them down on paper with the potential middle name and or surname. Give them a signature! You’re going to be calling the name for the rest of your life, it makes sense to try it out before committing!”
Why is choosing a baby name so important?
“Selecting a name for your child can be an exciting but overwhelming process, as names become fundamental parts of our identities. Names can affect our self-esteem, family, and cultural ties, they are often the first thing someone learns about us. They shape how we not just perceive ourselves, but also how we are perceived by others,” Lila says.
“Choosing your baby’s name is an amazing opportunity to gift upon them a meaningful identity that they will carry throughout their life. This decision should be made with conscious care, with the intention that this part of your child’s identity will serve them in all aspects of their life.
How do you choose a name you won’t regret?
“Choosing a name for your baby is a heartfelt decision, as it carries such a profound impact on your little one’s life. I have had parents who have approached me with name regret, which often stems from feeling rushed into making a decision before baby is born, or listening to negative opinions from family and friends which has deterred them from using the name that they truly loved.
Because of this, I always assure parents that baby does not have to be named prior to birth. It is absolutely okay to wait, and see what name they feel like once earth-side! It is also important to explore origins and meanings, to ensure they resonate with family or cultural significance,” Lila says.
“If you wish to avoid names that may become popular on the playground, I always advise exploring naming data to monitor rankings and naming trends. Taking note of how the name flows with middle names and surnames is another factor that I encourage expectant parents to consider, along with choosing a spelling that both resonates with you but isn’t likely to cause your child difficulty or confusion as they move through life.”
How long can a baby go unnamed?
“The time frame of how long you have to name your baby differs globally. In the UK, although your baby’s birth must be registered within 42 days, you have twelve months to register their name. In the Republic of Ireland, you should register baby’s birth and name within 3 months, however you legally have twelve months to do this.”
After a few more ideas? Our baby name generator may be just what you need, or if you can’t decide between two, check out our favourite double barrel baby names.
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Grace Holliday is a freelance journalist specialising in pregnancy, parenting, and motherhood. She has written for a broad variety of newspapers and magazines, including the Guardian, the Independent, the Telegraph, Glamour, and Stylist. She is also a proud northerner and mum-of-one.
-
-
"I can assure you that I will be telling everybody at every opportunity that I won Celebrity MasterChef"
Exclusive interview with 2023 Celebrity MasterChef winner, Welsh opera singer and Go.Compare favourite, Wynne Evans...
By Jessica Dady Published
-
Where was The Inheritance filmed? Filming locations of the Channel 5 drama
Where was The Inheritance filmed? As well as impressive acting, there's some impressive backdrops to the action - we reveal where they can be found.
By Lucy Wigley Published