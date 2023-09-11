Names that start with T: From Truly to Tate we’ve found 200+ baby names beginning with T

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Names that start with T vary hugely from fun and fantastic to classic and traditional, with inspiration from Taylor Swift to Tess of The D'urbervilles, Troy Bolton to Tan France.

The letter T offers a small but perfectly formed selection of cool baby names . Last year, a list of the most popular baby names in the UK and Wales saw T names appearing just seven times in the boys' list, and in the girls' list, only once. Safe to say, if you want a little one who will stand out from the crowd, and it’s more unpopular baby names you’re craving, T is a great place to start.

For boys, Theodore placed 11th on the most popular name list, with Theo just behind it at #15, while the adorable Teddy, an increasingly popular moniker for both Theodore and Edward, came in at #26. Stephanie Lowe, family editor at Goodto.com, tells us; "Our son's name is actually Edward, but he quickly, and permanently, became a Ted." So, whether you’re prepping for the arrival of your firstborn, or already have a child with a letter T name and are looking for unique baby names to match, you’ve come to the right place.

Names that start with T

Lilia E. Corrigan is a children’s therapist and the founder of Heart Baby Names ; she gave us the low-down on all there is to know on baby names beginning with T. "Names like Tully have come onto her radar recently thanks to pop culture presence. Tully is traditionally a male Irish name that means peaceful, and appeared on the US top 1000 charts for the first recorded time last year in 2022, at #922 for girls.

The success of the television show Firefly Lane likely has something to do with this, as one of the main characters is named Tallulah and goes by Tully. “Other T names for girls that I’ll be keeping an eye on into 2024 are Tia, Taylor (following Taylor Swift's Eras tour this year), Tayla, Tatum, Teagan, Tessa and Taya,” Lilia says.

100 girl names beginning with T

Tianna

Origin: Latin Pronunciation: Tee-AH-nuh Meaning: alternative spelling of Tiana, meaning ‘joy’. Taylor

Origin: English Pronunciation: TAY-luh Meaning: a clothes tailor, from the Latin ‘to cut’, Tyler

Origin: English Pronunciation: TY-ler Meaning: a maker of tiles Theadora

Origin: Greek Pronunciation: Thea-DAWR-ah Meaning: adapted from Thedoros, which means ‘gift of god’ Tia

Origin: Spanish Pronunciation: TEE-ya Meaning: Aunt Tilly

Origin: English Pronunciation: TIL-ee Meaning: diminutive of Matilda, which means ‘battle strength’ Tillie

Origin: English Pronunciation: TIL-ee Meaning: Same meaning as above, just different spelling. A diminutive of Matilda, which means ‘battle strength’ Tahmina

Origin: Persian Pronunciation: Tah-ME-nah, Meaning: Brave and valiant Teagan

Origin: Welsh, Pronunciation: TEH-gan, Meaning: Variant of Tegan, which means ‘darling’ Thandie

Origin: Southern African, Pronunciation: Tan-DEE, Meaning: diminutive of Thandiwe, which means ‘loving one’. Trinity

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TRIN-ih-tee, Meaning: The Father, The Son and The Holy Spirit of Christianity Tiara

Origin: English, Pronunciation: Tee-AH-ruh, Meaning: Semi-circle crown Tess

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEH-S, Meaning: diminutive of Theresa, which means ‘harvester’ Tessa

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEH- suh, Meaning: diminutive of Theresa, which means ‘harvester’ Talia

Origin: Hebrew Pronunciation: TAH-lee-ah Meaning: Gentle dew from heaven. Thea

Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: THEE-ah, Meaning: adapted from Thedoros, which means ‘gift of god’ Tiana

Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: Tee-AH-nuh, Meaning: Joy Tuti

Origin: Indonesian Pronunciation: Too-tee, Meaning: an unusual girls name Temperance

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEM-pur-ence, Meaning: Moderation and self-control Tabitha

Origin: Hebrew, Pronunciation: TAH-buh-tha, Meaning: A gazelle

Tatiana

Origin: Roman, Pronunciation: TAH-tee-ah-nuh, Meaning: adapted from the name Tatius, a 3rd century Roman saint Taliah

Origin: Hebrew Pronunciation: TAH-lee-ah, Meaning: alternative spelling of Tahila, which means ‘morning dew’ Taffy

Origin: Welsh, Pronunciation: TA-fee, Meaning: a diminutive form of a Dafydd (David). Talitha

Origin: Hebrew Pronunciation: TAH-leeth-ah, Meaning: alternative to Tahlia, which means ‘morning dew’ Treasure

Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TRE-shah Meaning: from the Greek word Thesauros, meaning ‘treasure, collection’ Thalia

Origin: Hebrew Pronunciation: TAH-lee-ah, Meaning: alternative spelling of Tahila, which means ‘morning dew’ Theodora

Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: Thea-DAWR-ah, Meaning: adapted from Thedoros, which means ‘gift of god’ Theodosia

Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: THE-oh-dor-sha, Meaning: adapted fromTheodosios, which means ‘gift of god’ Tania

Origin: Russian, Pronunciation: TAN-yuh, Meaning: a diminutive of Tatitian, which is adapted from the name Tatius, a 3rd century Roman saint Tanya

Origin: Russian, Pronunciation: TAN-yuh, Meaning: Same as above, just different spelling. A diminutive of Tatitian, which is adapted from the name Tatius, a 3rd century Roman saint Taniyah

Origin: Russian, Pronunciation: TAN-ee-yuh, Meaning: a diminutive of Tatitian with a slight which is adapted from the name Tatius, a 3rd century Roman saint Teresa

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEH-ree-sah, Meaning: alternative spelling of Theresa, which means ‘harvester’ Theresa

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEH=ree-sah, Meaning: Same as above just different spelling; Harvester Taliyah

Origin: Hebrew Pronunciation: TAH-lee-ah, Meaning: alternative spelling of Tahila, which means ‘morning dew’ Tahlia

Origin: Hebrew Pronunciation: TAH-lee-ah, Meaning: Morning dew Tegan

Origin: Welsh, Pronunciation: TEH-gan, Meaning: Darling Theo

Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: Theo, Meaning: adapted from Thedoros, which means “gift of god” Teshi

Origin: African, Pronunciation: TEH-she, Meaning: Cheerful, full of laughter Tulip

Origin: English, Pronunciation: CHEW-lip Meaning: the Tulip flower Tula

Origin: English, Pronunciation: CHOO-lah Meaning: Variation of Tulip, the flower

Tru

Origin: English, Pronunciation: CHROO: Meaning: Variation of True, meaning ‘honest, faithful, genuine’ True

Origin: English, Pronunciation: CHROO: Meaning: Honest, faithful, genuine Truth

Origin: English, Pronunciation: CHROO-th: Meaning: Variation of True, meaning ‘honest, faithful, genuine’ Truly

Origin: English, Pronunciation: CHROO-lee, Meaning: From Old English ‘trēowlīce’ meaning ‘faithfully’. Trudy

Origin: Dutch, Pronunciation: CHROO-dee, Meaning: From Old English ‘trēowlīce’ meaning ‘faithfully’. Tory

Origin: English Pronunciation: TOR-ee, Meaning: Diminutive of Victoria, meaning ‘victory’, Tori

Origin: English Pronunciation: TOR-ee, Meaning: Diminutive of Victoria, meaning ‘victory’, Tetty

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TET-ee, Meaning: Diminutive of Charlotte, meaning ‘free’ Therese

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEH-reez, Meaning: an alternative to Theresa, which means ‘harvester’ Tiffany

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TIH-fa-nee, Meaning: Medieval form of the name Theophania, a name for girls born on the Christian festival of Epiphany. Twinkle

Origin: American, Pronunciation: TWIN-kul, Meaning: To light up Tatum

Origin: English Pronunciation: TAY-tum, Meaning: Cheerful, spirited Tallulah

Origin: Native American, Pronunciation: TAH-loo-lah, Meaning: Leaping water Taytum

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAY-tum, Meaning: an alternative to Tatum, meaning ‘cheerful, spirited’ Tara

Origin: Irish, Pronunciation: TAH-ra, Meaning: Tower, hillside Tenley

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEN-lee, Meaning: Settlement, woodland, clearing Tinley

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TIN-lee, Meaning: A variation of Tenley, meaning ‘settlement, woodland, clearing’ Tala

Origin: Native American, Pronunciation: TAH-la, Meaning: Wolf Toni

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TOE-nee, Meaning: Diminutive of Antonia, from the Roman surname Antony Tamara

Origin: Russian, Pronunciation: Ta-MAH-rah, Meaning: Palm tree

Tamia

Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: TAH-me-ah, Meaning: Chipmunk Theia

Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: THEE-ah Meaning: adapted from Thedoros, which means ‘gift of god’ Teigan

Origin: Welsh, Pronunciation: TEH-gan, Meaning: Variant of Tegan, which means ‘darling’ Teegan

Origin: Welsh, Pronunciation: TEH-gan, Meaning: Variant of Tegan, which means ‘darling’ Toby

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TOE-bee, Meaning: God is good Taryn

Origin: American, Pronunciation: TAH-rin, Meaning: Of the Earth Tahani

Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: Ta-HAR-nee, Meaning: Congratulations Taylee

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAY-lee, Meaning: Variant of Taylor, meaning a clothes tailor, from the Latin ‘to cut’ Tarana

Origin: African, Pronunciation: Tah-RAH-na, Meaning: Born during the day Terra

Origin: Italian, Pronunciation: TE-rah, Meaning: Earth Tayla

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAY-lee, Meaning: Variant of Taylor, meaning a clothes tailor, from the Latin ‘to cut’ Tracey

Origin: Pronunciation: TRAY-cee, Meaning: alternative to Theresa, which means ‘harvester’ Trace

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TRAYCE Meaning: Brave Tammy

Origin: Russian, Pronunciation: TAM-ee, Meaning: abbreviation of Tamara, which means ‘palm tree’ Tamar

Origin: Russian, Pronunciation: TAM-ee, Meaning: abbreviation of Tamara, which means ‘palm tree’ Teyana

Origin: Various, Pronunciation: Meaning, an alternative pronunciation to Tiana, a short form of Christiana, meaning Christian, or Tatiana, meaning ‘Roman saint’ Treva

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TREE-vah, Meaning: Prudent Tarub

Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: TAH-rub, Meaning: Joyful Tana

Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TAH-nah, Meaning: Star of fire goddess Tate

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAYT, Meaning: Cheerful

Tanvi

Origin: Sanskrit, Indian, Pronunciation: TAN-vee, Meaning: Slender, delicate Tova

Origin: Hebrew, Pronunciation: TOE-va, Meaning: Good, pleasing Tanner

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAN-er, Meaning: Leather worker, person who tans hides Teddi

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TED-ee, Meaning: Diminutive of Edward, or Theodore Talulah

Origin: Native American, Pronunciation: TAH-loo-lah, Meaning: Alternative spelling of Tallulah, meaning ‘leaping water’ Tyla

Origin: English Pronunciation: TY-lah, Meaning: alternative spelling of Tyler, meaning ‘a maker of tiles’ Tyra

Origin: Scandinavian, Pronunciation: TIE-rah, Meaning: God of battle Tali

Origin: Hebrew Pronunciation: TAH-lee, Meaning: abbreviation of Tahila, which means ‘morning dew’ Talya

Origin: Hebrew Pronunciation: TAH-lee-ah, Meaning: alternative spelling of Tahila, which means ‘morning dew’ Trisha

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TRI-sha, Meaning: Noble Trish

Origin: Pronunciation: TRISH, Meaning: Diminutive of Trisha, meaning ‘noble’ Tacey

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAY-cee, Meaning: Fruitful Tille

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TIL-ee, Meaning: diminutive of Matilda, which means battle strength Tulsi

Origin: Hindi, Pronunciation: TUL-see, Meaning: Holy basil Tamsin

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAM-zin, Meaning: Twin Tina

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEE-nah, Meaning: Diminutive of Christina, meaning ‘follower of Christ’ Trixie

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TRICKS-ee, Meaning: Diminutive of Beatrix, meaning ‘voyager, traveller’ Twiggy

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TWIG-ee, Meaning: Slender, slim Tawny

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAW-nee, Meaning: Golden brown Tusa

Origin: Native American, Pronunciation: TOO-sa, Meaning: Prairie Dog

100 boy names beginning with T

Teddy

Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TEH-dee, Meaning: abbreviation of Theodore, adapted from Thedoros, which means “gift of god” Theodore

Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: Thea-DAWR, Meaning: adapted from Thedoros, which means “gift of god” Theo

Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: THE-oh, Meaning: adapted from Thedoros, which means ‘gift of god’ Thomas

Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TOM-ass, Meaning: A twin Tommy

Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TOM-mee, Meaning: Diminutive of Thomas, meaning ‘twin’ Titan

Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TIE-tan, Meaning: Defender Titus

Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TIE-tes, Meaning: Title of honour Thiago

Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: TEE-ya-go, Meaning: supplanter Truth

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TROO-th: Meaning: Variation of True, meaning ‘honest, faithful, genuine’ Theoden

Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: THEO-den, Meaning: adapted from Thedoros, which means ‘gift of god’ Tiago

Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: TEE-ya-go, Meaning: Alternative spelling of Thiago, meaning supplanter Tariq

Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: TAH-reek, Meaning: Morning star Tarun

Origin: Indian, Pronunciation: TAH-run, Meaning: Young male Troy

Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TROY, Meaning: Footsoldier Taylor

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAY-luh, Meaning: a clothes tailor, from the Latin ‘to cut’, Tanweer

Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: Tan-WEE-ur, Meaning: Radiating, illuminating Tan

Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: T-an, Meaning: Diminutive of Tanweer, meaning ’radiating, illuminating Tyrone

Origin: Irish, Pronunciation: TIE-rone, Meaning: The land of the Yew Tree Tristan

Origin: Celtic, Pronunciation: TRIS-tan, Meaning: Sorrowful Tyler

Origin: English Pronunciation: TY-ler, Meaning: a maker of tiles

Tucker

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TUH-ker, Meaning: Softener or pleater of cloth Thaddeus

Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: THA-dee-us, Meaning: Praise Tiberius

Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: Tie-BEER-ee-us, Meaning: Of of near the Tibet river Tyrus

Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: TIE-rus, Meaning: Rock, or person from Tyre Teo

Origin: Italian, Pronunciation: TAY-oh, Meaning: Gift of God Taj

Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: TARJ, Meaning: Crown Turner

Origin: English Pronunciation: TURN-er, Meaning: Woodworker Timothy

Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TIM-oh-thee, Meaning: To Honor God Tu

Origin: Vietnamese, Pronunciation: TWO, Meaning: Sharp and bright Ty

Origin: English Pronunciation: TY, Meaning: Diminutive of Tyler, a maker of tiles Tegan

Origin: Welsh, Pronunciation: TEH-gan, Meaning: Darling Tobias

Origin: Hebrew, Pronunciation: Toe-BYE-ass, Meaning: God is good Tate

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAYT, Meaning: Cheerful Tyson

Origin: French, Pronunciation: TIE-sun, Meaning: High-spirited, or ember Tanner

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAN-er, Meaning: Leather worker, person who tans hides Titus

Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: TYE-tus, Meaning: Title of honour Travis

Origin: French, Pronunciation: TRAV-iss, Meaning: Toll collector Tatum

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAY-tum, Meaning: From Tatham, an English village Truman

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TROO-man, Meaning: Loyal one Tripp

Origin: American, Pronunciation: TRIP, Meaning: The third

Tom

Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TOM, Meaning: Diminutive of Thomas, meaning ‘twin’ Trevor

Origin: Welsh, Pronunciation: TRE-vur, Meaning: From the large village Taddeo

Origin: Italian, Pronunciation: Tad-EY-oh, Meaning: Diminutive of Thaddeus, meaning gift of God Trey

Origin: Italian, Pronunciation: TRAY, Meaning: Three Trenton

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TREN-ton, Meaning: From or near the river Trent Tru

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TROO: Meaning: Variation of True, meaning ‘honest, faithful, genuine’ Tony

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TOE-nee, Meaning: Diminutive of Anthony, meaning ‘priceless one’ Trace

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TRAYCE Meaning: Brave Tomas

Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TOM-mee, Meaning: Alternative spelling to Thomas, meaning ‘twin’ Talon

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TAH-lon, Meaning: Bird claw Thatcher

Origin: English, Pronunciation: THAT-chur, Meaning: Roof thatcher Truett

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TRUE-ett, Meaning: Dry wood, river bend Terry

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEH-ree, Meaning: Power of the tribe Trent

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TRENT, Meaning: From or near the river Trent Tristen

Origin: Celtic, Pronunciation: TRIS-tan, Meaning: Variation of Tristan, meaning ‘sorrowful’ Terence

Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: TEH-rens, Meaning: Soft, smooth True

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TROO: Meaning: Honest, faithful, genuine Toby

Origin: Hebrew, Pronunciation: Toe-BEE, Meaning: Diminutive of Tobias, meaning ‘God is good’ Tobiah

Origin: Hebrew, Pronunciation: Toe-BYE-ah, Meaning: Variant of Tobias, meaning ‘God is good’ Terrell

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TEH-rell, Meaning: Variation of Terry, meaning ‘power of the tribe’

Tahir

Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: TA-heer, Meaning: Virtuous Torin Tobin

Origin: Irish, Pronunciation: TOE-bin, Meaning: Chief Tahj

Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: TAHJ, Meaning: Crown Terrence

Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: TEH-rens, Meaning: Variant of Terence, meaning soft, smooth Tassos

Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TASS-os, Meaning: Resurrection Tadaaki

Origin: Japanese, Pronunciation: TAH-da-key, Meaning: Bright and light Tam

Origin: Hebrew, Pronunciation: TAM, Meaning: Innocent and honest Tarriq

Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: TAH-reek, Meaning: Morning star Tamir

Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: TAH-meer, Meaning: Rich Tomer

Origin: Hebrew, Pronunciation: TOE-merr, Meaning: Palm tree Thorin

Origin: Norse, Pronunciation: THO-rin Meaning: Thunder Tristian

Origin: Celtic, Pronunciation: TRIS-tee-an, Meaning: Variation of Tristan, meaning ‘sorrowful’ Tyrese

Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: TIE-reece, Meaning: from the Latin word ‘Terentius’, which means smooth Tyree

Origin: Latin, Pronunciation: TIE-ree, Meaning: Diminutive of Tyrese, from the Latin word ‘Terentius’, which means smooth Teagan

Origin: Welsh, Pronunciation: TEH-gan, Meaning: Variant of Tegan, which means ‘darling’ Townes

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TOWNS, Meaning: The settlement Todd

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TODD, Meaning: Fox Trevon

Origin: Welsh, Pronunciation: TRE-von, Meaning: Variation of Trevor, meaning ‘from the large village’ Taisce

Origin: Irish, Pronunciation: TASH-ka, Meaning: Treasure Thor

Origin: Scandinavian, Pronunciation: THOR Meaning: Thunder

Tevin

Origin: American, Pronunciation: TEH-vin, Meaning: Handsome, beautiful Tamir

Origin: Hebrew, Pronunciation: TAH-meer, Meaning: Owner of many palm trees Triston

Origin: Celtic, Pronunciation: TRIS-ton, Meaning: Variation of Tristan, meaning ‘sorrowful’ Trojan

Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TRO-juhn, Meaning: A person from Troy Torgyn

Origin: Scandinavian, Pronunciation: TOR-gin, Meaning: Thor’s roar Taha

Origin: Arabic, Pronunciation: Ta-Ha, Meaning: The purest Tim

Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TIM, Meaning: Diminutive of Timothy, meaning ‘to honour God’. Timmy

Origin: Greek, Pronunciation: TIM-ee, Meaning: Diminutive of Timothy, meaning ‘to honour God’. Tirta

Origin: Indonesian, Pronunciation: TER-tah, Meaning: Sacred water, or place of pilgrimage Thompson

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TOM-sun, Meaning: Son of Tom Timothee

Origin: French, Pronunciation: TIM-oh-thay, Meaning: One who honours God Tai

Origin: Chinese, Pronunciation: TAY, Meaning: Vast, great, extreme Trygg

Origin: Scandinavian, Pronunciation: TRIGG, Meaning: True, faithful Truitt

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TROO-it, Meaning: Honest, little one Toddy

Origin: English, Pronunciation: TODD-ee, Meaning: Fox Topher

Origin: American, Pronunciation: TOE-fer, Meaning: Christ Bearer Tige

Origin: Irish, Pronunciation: TI-ge, Meaning: Powerful cat Torrence

Origin: Irish, Pronunciation: TO-rence, Meaning: Little hills Tal

Origin: Hebrew, Pronunciation: TAL, Meaning: Rain, dew Tad

Origin: Gaelic, Pronunciation: TAD, Meaning: Gift of God

When should you decide on a baby name?

Lilia E. Corrigan, of Heart Baby Names , shares her expertise on all things baby names. “Choosing the right name for your baby is a significant, personal decision. When deciding on the name is personal preference. Some parents discuss names from the early days of dating and settle quickly. Others decide during pregnancy, whilst some wait until the baby is here to decide,” Lila says.

“When parents approach me with several strong top contending names, I always recommend ‘trying them out’ around the house, referring to baby as those names one at a time, dropping the names into conversation. Write them down on paper with the potential middle name and or surname. Give them a signature! You’re going to be calling the name for the rest of your life, it makes sense to try it out before committing!”

Why is choosing a baby name so important?

“Selecting a name for your child can be an exciting but overwhelming process, as names become fundamental parts of our identities. Names can affect our self-esteem, family, and cultural ties, they are often the first thing someone learns about us. They shape how we not just perceive ourselves, but also how we are perceived by others,” Lila says.

“Choosing your baby’s name is an amazing opportunity to gift upon them a meaningful identity that they will carry throughout their life. This decision should be made with conscious care, with the intention that this part of your child’s identity will serve them in all aspects of their life.

How do you choose a name you won’t regret?

“Choosing a name for your baby is a heartfelt decision, as it carries such a profound impact on your little one’s life. I have had parents who have approached me with name regret, which often stems from feeling rushed into making a decision before baby is born, or listening to negative opinions from family and friends which has deterred them from using the name that they truly loved.

Because of this, I always assure parents that baby does not have to be named prior to birth. It is absolutely okay to wait, and see what name they feel like once earth-side! It is also important to explore origins and meanings, to ensure they resonate with family or cultural significance,” Lila says.

“If you wish to avoid names that may become popular on the playground, I always advise exploring naming data to monitor rankings and naming trends. Taking note of how the name flows with middle names and surnames is another factor that I encourage expectant parents to consider, along with choosing a spelling that both resonates with you but isn’t likely to cause your child difficulty or confusion as they move through life.”

How long can a baby go unnamed?

“The time frame of how long you have to name your baby differs globally. In the UK, although your baby’s birth must be registered within 42 days, you have twelve months to register their name. In the Republic of Ireland, you should register baby’s birth and name within 3 months, however you legally have twelve months to do this.”