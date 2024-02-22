Get all the 'One Day vibes' with these Airbnb properties on the Greek island of Paros and they're perfect for parents

Finding the perfect family holiday can be a serious headache but these holiday properties on the Greek island of Paros - made famous by the Netflix series One Day - could be just the thing for your next getaway.

Jetting off to the most popular holiday destinations kids want to visit isn't cheap or easy at the best of times, and now Rishi Sunak's crackdown on term-time holidays is making many of us think twice about trying to save money on family holidays by booking out of season.

Happy news for parents who are pining for a holiday, though - new data from Airbnb* shows that searches for stays in Paros, Greece, have increased by a third (32%) since the series aired. So to help fans bring their wanderlust to life, Airbnb has rounded up its top One Day-inspired stays in Paros.

Netflix’s One Day stars actor Leo Woodall and has pulled on viewers’ heartstrings, but it’s not just Dexter and Emma’s storyline that has fans talking. Set over 14 episodes, scenes were filmed in some of Europe’s most awe-inspiring locations, with the lesser-known Greek island of Paros featuring in the fourth episode, when the couple go on holiday together – inspiring wanderlust amongst the show’s 5.3 million viewers.

A small island located in the Aegean Sea, the overlooked island of Paros, Greece is filled with pretty coastal villages, cobbled streets, and stunning beaches, making it the perfect getaway. And guess what? We think these holiday properties are the perfect spot for a family break with the kids that won't cost a fortune or for a parents-only minibreak - perhaps while you leave the kids with the grandparents for a weekend!

One Day inspired Airbnb stays on the Greek island of Paros

Netflix’s new series One Day takes viewers on a 20-year love story between two friends – and a tour of some of Europe’s most beautiful locations, including the Greek island of Paros.

Airbnb data shows that searches to Paros have increased by almost a third (32%) since the TV series aired.

Filled with pretty coastal villages, cobbled streets, and stunning beaches, Paros is home to these Airbnb properties that give serious One Day vibes and are perfect for a family-friendly holiday or a kid-free minibreak.

From a secret garden maisonnette in the pretty fishing village of Naousa in the north of the island to a summer breeze cycladic apartment located on the cobbled streets of Parikia, Airbnb has rounded up some of the island’s most gorgeous homes – perfect for a truly One Day-inspired getaway.

Here's our pick of the Paros, Greece Airbnb** listings that we think parents will love...

Amanda Cupples, General Manager for the UK and Northern Europe at Airbnb, said: “One Day has brought one of the world’s most quietly romantic Greek islands, Paros, to the attention of viewers. With the hit series currently on everybody’s lips, you can bring your wanderlust to life with a stay in one of these amazing listings on Airbnb. Mirroring the experiences of characters Emma and Dexter, guests can embark on their own One Day-inspired adventure, crafting cherished memories that will endure for a lifetime.”

If you're sold on the thought of a family summer break in Greece, have a peek at how to save money at the airport before you go and check out when schools break up for the summer holidays so you can get planning.

*Airbnb data showing searches to Paros, Greece, made by GB guests between the dates February 8 - February 12 2024 compared with the same period in 2023 (Feb 8-12 2023). The TV show ‘One Day’ aired on 8 February 2024.

**Airbnb is not the copyright holder of the featured images. Airbnb receives a limited licence from Hosts who agree to Terms of Service and upload these images.