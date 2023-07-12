11 last-minute Prime Day teacher gifts you won't want to miss

It's your last chance to nab some cool teacher gifts in the final new hours of Amazon Prime Day, which ends at midnight tonight. Here's what we're buying for the modern-day heroes that are our children's amazing teachers.

With the end of school looming, many parents find themselves in a whirlwind of end-of-year madness, from attending Sports Day, shopping for next year's school uniform, or thinking about buying gifts for teachers. Happily, Amazon Prime Day is here, at least for a few more hours, to help simplify at least one of those tasks. Just make sure you snap up your Prime Day teacher gifts before Prime Day ends at midnight!

Forget buying yet another mug for a teacher or sending your kid to school with an oh-so-obviously last-minute bottle of wine or box of chocs, Amazon Prime Day is the time and place to pick up some gifts that your kids' teachers will genuinely appreciate. Here's what's in our baskets...

Bee Friendly Wildflower Seeds Mix - £4.99 | £2.59 Save 48% If you know your teacher is a fan of gardening then wildflower seeds make a great little gift to pop inside a thank you card. These bee-friendly flowers are not only beautiful but they provide a home for important insects too, and this particular packet contains 26 varieties of flower, including cornflower seeds, California poppy seeds, half-height sunflower seeds, marigold seeds, sage seeds, red poppy seeds, and much more. Teachers always say they don't need gifts, but this is one token they're sure to love.

Lindt Creation Dessert Box - £6.99 | £5.10 Save 27% If you're looking for a budget-friendly teacher present, we think this Lindt chocolate box is the perfect option. Featuring a selection of 40 Lindt chocolates inspired by famous dessert recipes - including tiramisu, chocolate fondant, and creme brulee - it's an indulgent treat for any hardworking teacher.

Teacher Candles £12.99 | £10.94 (save 16%) The best Prime Day teacher gifts are quirky items that you can't easily find or your local store and this funny candle ticks that box for me. Bonus that the teacher is unlikely to end up with 25 identical gifts if you go for something that'll raise a smile like this.

SUNTQ Reusable Coffee Cup - £14.59 | £11.67 Save 20% Teachers and coffee go hand in hand (who can blame them, managing a class of 30 kids isn't easy work!) and this travel cup will keep their drink at the perfect temperature for up to eight hours. The lid is leak-proof too and the BPA-free material means this is an eco-friendly choice.

Le Creuset Stoneware Coffee Mug - £15.00 | £11.99 Save 20% Le Creuset has solidified its status as one of the most sought-after cookware brands with its range of colourful kitchen essentials, so this coffee mug is sure to make your teacher feel special. There are 13 colours to choose from, so you can even pick your teacher's favourite.

NEOM Bedtime Hero Bath Foam - £23.00 | £15.00 Save 35% NEOM is a staple self-care brand and we can't think of anyone who deserves it more than a tired teacher at the end of the school year. This blend of chamomile, ylang-ylang, and cedarwood is designed to bring on a restful night's sleep, so you know your favourite teacher will be getting the relaxation they so richly deserve.

Lindt Master Chocolatier Collection - £22.00 | £16.22 Save 26% You can't go wrong with chocolate gifts, and thanks to Prime Day you can save 26% on this extra-large box of Lindt chocolates. This assortment of milk, white and dark chocolates is sure to leave your teacher feeling spoilt.

Malfy Con Arancia Sicilian Blood Orange Flavoured Italian Gin - £29.95 | £21.84 Save 25% If you're looking to gift your teacher something a bit stronger, gin is a solid choice. This blood orange infusion from Malfy is perfect for the long summer teachers have ahead of them, and at 25% off this is a great Prime Day deal. You can also get 25% off Malfy's Pink Grapefruit Gin too.

Buyagift Afternoon Tea Gift Experience Box - £34.99 | £24.49 Save 30% Afternoon tea is always a winning gift, and with this experience box from Buyagift your teacher can choose from over 465 locations across the UK - including country manors, hotels, tea rooms and restaurants - so you know they're getting the experience they actually want. Now 30% off for Amazon Prime Day, there's no better time to snap up this teacher gift.

Hay Hampers Afternoon Tea Delights Hamper - £29.00 | £24.65 Save 15% Another one for afternoon tea lovers, this bumper hamper includes a delightful selection of premium treats including black Ceylon tea, strawberry and white chocolate cookies, lemon curd all-butter biscuits, a clotted cream fudge bar, and much more. The stylish jute bag packaging is a gift in itself that's especially handy for teachers, plus you can add a personalised message.

The Gin & Treats Hamper - £32.00 | £27.20 Save 15% Another great option for gin lovers is a hamper, and this Prime Day deal comes with much more than just the cans of Manchester Gin and Sicilian Lemon Tonic. There's popcorn, lemon biscuits and gourmet marshmallows to enjoy too, all presented in a beautiful white and gold signature box.

Looking for other great savings before Prime Day ends? Check out these self-care Prime Day deals you actually won't regret buying, have a peek at our Prime Day air fryer deals, or shop the best Prime Day baby deals of 2023 with bargains galore for parents on everything from toys to teething rings!