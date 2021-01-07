School exams 2021: Are exams cancelled and how will pupils be graded?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Being a student is difficult at the best of times but with a second round of school closures and another national lockdown in full swing, 2021 could be the hardest year yet.

This is why many parents, students and teachers alike were relieved when they heard the news about school exams in 2021.

Back in the summer last year, autumn exams were cancelled for millions of students around the UK as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead, England’s exam watchdog Ofqual produced a new way of calculating students’ grades for admission into university and higher education. The new system relied on an algorithm that used information on how pupils ranked in order of ability and the results of the school or college in previous years. Teachers’ predictions and previous exam grades meant little in the end.

As well as being a disaster for GCSE students, it was a huge point of contention for university admissions. Stories of A-level and BTEC students being offered places at some of the best universities in the country, only for their spot to be refused on results day as the averaging system failed to work properly, hit the headlines. After a government U-turn, it was teachers’ own assessments that gave pupils their final grades, but not before thousands of hopeful students lost places at their first choice universities.

While schools didn’t close as coronavirus cases rose later in 2020, they have done so this time around. Now, in a move that suggests the government might have learned their lesson, school exams and assessments in 2021 will be graded completely differently this year. This is what we know so far…

Are school exams cancelled in 2021?

In a speech in the House of Commons on January 6, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced that exams would be cancelled in 2021.

Referencing the last exam season, he said, “Another area where we have learned lessons is on exams. Last year, all four nations of the UK found their arrangements for awarding grades did not deliver what they needed, with the impact felt painfully by students and their parents.

“Although exams are the fairest way we have of assessing what a student knows, the impact of this pandemic now means that it is not possible to have these exams this year. I can confirm that GCSEs and A and AS Level exams will not go ahead this summer. This year we are going to put our trust in teachers rather than algorithms.”

However, he also confirmed that this was only the case for the SATs, GCSE and A-level exams, as vocational qualifications such as BTECs could still go ahead this month if schools and colleges thought it was the right thing to do.

“I know students and staff have worked hard to prepare for the January exams and assessments of vocational and technical qualifications, and we want to allow schools and colleges to continue with these assessments where they judge it is right to do so.” Gavin Williamson said, “No college should feel pressured to offer these and we will ensure all students are able to progress fairly, just as we will with VTQs in the summer.”

The statement from the education secretary comes after Boris Johnson revealed that schools would be closing and exams cancelled, at the same time as announced the third lockdown for England. Speaking from Downing Street, the prime minister said, “We recognise that this [school closures] will mean it is not possible or fair for all exams to go ahead this summer as normal. The Education Secretary will work with Ofqual to put in place alternative arrangements.

“We will provide extra support to ensure that pupils entitled to free school meals will continue to receive them while schools are closed, and we’ll distribute more devices to support remote education.e

“I completely understand the inconvenience and distress this late change will cause millions of parents and pupils up and down the country.

“Parents whose children were in school today may reasonably ask why we did not take this decision sooner.

“The answer is simply that we have been doing everything in our power to keep schools open, because we know how important each day in education is to children’s life chances.”

The changes to school exams in 2021 will affect anyone in their final year of secondary school, those taking AS and A-level exams as well as primary school pupils expecting to complete SATs early this year.

How will pupils be assessed instead?

“This year we are going to put our trust in teachers rather than algorithms.” Gavin Williamson said in his statement, adding that further training would be given to teachers to help them through the process. This means that teachers will be the ones to decide on students’ final grades in 2021, rather than any external moderation systems.

He went on to explain, “The department and Ofqual had already worked up a range of contingency options.”

“While the details will need to be fine-tuned in consultation with Ofqual, the exam boards and teaching representatives, I can confirm now that I wish to use a form of teacher-assessed grades, with training and support provided to ensure these are awarded fairly and consistently.”

While this is all we know about the plans at the moment, we can expect schools and educational establishments to offer clearer guidance to teachers and students in the coming days.

Also in his speech to the House of Commons, Gavin Williamson laid out the plans for an extension of free school meals (which the MPs voted against last year) and said that further funding would be delivered to help this happen.

Further testing was also announced for when children return to schools, as the Oxford vaccine and Pfizer vaccine are now in distribution to other parts of the population and cases are rapidly rising once again.

“Finally I would like to turn to our programme of testing for the virus.” He said, “There has been a brilliant, concerted effort in secondary schools and colleges to deliver testing for the start of this term and none of the work done to roll this out is going to be wasted. Regular testing will take place of staff and students in school and, in due course, help us to reopen schools as soon as possible. Testing is going to be the centre of our plans to return children back to school back to the classroom and back to college as soon as possible.”

“I never wanted to be in a position where we had to close schools again. I believe that schools should always have their gates open welcoming children and always being at the heart of their community. The moment that the virus permits, all our children will be back in school with their teachers and their friends.”