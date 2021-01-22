When will kids go back to school after lockdown in the UK?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Another week of tackling the challenge of homeschooling has many parents wondering when kids will go back to school after lockdown in the UK.

Homeschooling is difficult enough during a pandemic, but add to that parents who are also working from home with kids and it’s near impossible for anyone to stay focused.

Although there are plenty of free online resources to help with homeschooling and even broadband discounts for families to help provide internet access for all, it doesn’t replace the stable and productive environment of a school classroom for learning.

We already know school exams are cancelled for 2021 and school closures will last at least until February half term, but when will kids be bale to go back to school?

When will kids go back to school after lockdown?

According to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, schools will have two weeks notice before pupils are requried to return to school. However, exactly when this will be, the government isn’t “able to exactly say” at this stage.

Dr Jenny Harries, the government’s deputy chief medical officer, has also suggested that schools could return under a regional approach. Similar to the tiered lockdown system seen in the UK last year, schools would reopen in late February if they were located in areas with lower coronavirus case numbers.

There are currently concerns that the government will close schools until Easter. There hasn’t been any formal confirmation about any plans to re-open schools yet but the chairman of the Education Committee, Robert Halfon, has said schools will be closed still for “a few weeks yet” still.

The prime minister said that students will come back to school “as soon as possible”. However, a number of things would have to happen for this to come about.

Speaking to the Liaison Committee, Boris Johnson said that the big deciders over whether children would be allowed to return to school include:

The success of the vaccination programme

The effect of the new coronavirus variants and any of the changes to the virus

How successful the current lockdown measures are

But he also stated: “It is far, far too early to say this means we can go into any kind of relaxation in February.”.

The Department of Education has said that, ultimately, schools should wait to hear from them. The department has also emphasised that they’re keeping plans for schools re-opening constantly under review.

Will mass testing be available in schools when they go back?

As part of the government’s plan to get kids back into school, there is a mass testing programme for schools.

Before Christmas, pupils were all in ‘bubbles’. This meant that if one child tested positive for coronavirus then pupils, teachers and their households would quarantine. Under the new plan, testing will be available for students twice a week. Pupils take two tests, three to five days apart for when they come back to school – whenever that might be.

Under the plan, children would get tested frequently as an alternative to self-isolation if someone in their class contracts the virus. However, with the new highly-contagious strains of coronavirus variants in the UK, it might not be an effective plan. As Geoff Barton, the general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders says, it’s “very confusing and will send out a mixed message to pupils, parents and staff about what is safe.”

A report from the Guardian reveals that ministers are now set to halt plans for coronavirus testing in schools. This is because teachers have expressed concerns that it has not been fully reviewed. The £79 million programme is now being paused across England while the Department of Education waits for further health advice.