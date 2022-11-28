These Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser dupes are all under £30

These Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser (opens in new tab) dupes are all under £30 - pick one up for the perfect hot chocolate pick me up without the hefty price tag.

If you're looking for the perfect Christmas gift for someone who is obsessed with Caffe Nero (opens in new tab), Costa (opens in new tab) or Pret festive hot drinks (opens in new tab) then why not snap up one of these fabulous milk frothers so they can make hot chocolate, frothy coffees and cappuccinos at home to their heart's content - and the price tag is too good to resist.

If you cant find the perfect coffee machine deals (opens in new tab) or can't afford to fork out for a fancy Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser then one of these Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser dupes are a great buy. Once you've bought one, simply stock up on your Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser hot chocolate mixes (opens in new tab).

Here's all you need to know...

Swan, Automatic Milk Frother and Warmer

(opens in new tab) Swan Automatic Milk Frother and Warmer - WAS £34.99, NOW £28.04, SAVE £6.95 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Have your choice of milk at the touch of a button to make either lattes, cappuccinos, flat whites, plus a whole lot more. Get perfectly frothed or heated milk at the touch of a button. in under 80 seconds. The two-layer non-stick coating prevents milk from sticking to the interior of the machine making cleaning your milk frother as simple as using it.

This Swan device comes with two attachments - one for frothing and one for warming. Both have maximum lines so you can quickly and easily add the right amount of milk to get the perfect froth every time.

Safety features include automatic switch off and non-slip feet.

PARIS RHÔNE 4-in-1 Automatic Coffee Frother

(opens in new tab) PARIS RHÔNE 4-in-1 Automatic Coffee Frother - WAS £39.99, NOW £29.99, SAVE £10.00 | Amazon (opens in new tab) The electric milk frother is inspired by the Eiffel Tower of Paris and its 4-in-1 Multi-Milk Frother and Warmer enables you to whip the milk into hot dense foam, hot airy foam, or cold froth, and DIY your velvety-smooth coffee. It can also heat the milk up to 70°C / 158°F. A simple one button control with quiet mode.

This PARIS RHÔNE coffee frother features a simple and quiet operation that you can switch the mode via one button to make different kinds of fragrant milk froth in only two minutes without bearing the noise.

A detachable whisk makes it easy to clean and its non-stick coating & scratch-resistant materials means milk is less likely to stick to the inner wall. The auto-shut off power makes it safe and reliable to use.

KIDISLE Electric Milk Frother

(opens in new tab) KIDISLE Electric Milk Frother - WAS £32.99, NOW £27.98, SAVE £5.01 | Amazon (opens in new tab) This KIDISLE velvetiser milk frother is electric and comes with two whisks. It adopts side spiral stirring technology to ensure thorough stirring, and provide every coffee and foam lover with dense foam. Its 4 in 1 function enables you to create hot and thick foam, hot and thin foam, hot milk, cold foam - the perfect milk froth for a latte, cappuccino, hot chocolate, and ice coffee. You can choose different modes according to the beverage you want to make.

The KIDISLE electric milk frother is safe and durable - made from high-quality food-grade stainless steel material, with the temperature controller, once the temperature of milk has achieved the setting value, the coffee frother will stop working.

It has a 300ML maximum capacity for heating milk and a 150ML maximum capacity for frothing milk.

The milk foamer can be cleaned by automatic rotation, it also has a detachable base and detachable whisk, which can be removed for cleaning. Plus, there is a non-stick coating inside the product cup body, so the milk will not stick in the cup, it is easy to clean.

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser hot chocolate mixes

(opens in new tab) Hotel Chocolat Single Serve Sachet Selection x 10 - 350 grams - WAS £14.50, NOW £12.32, SAVE £2.18 | Very (opens in new tab) These Hotel Chocolat single serve selection sachets are great for finding your favourite flavour as the Everything Selection features; Salted Caramel, Hazelnut Praline, Orange, Mint, Ginger, Chilli, Vanilla-White and Milky, Classic and Dark. Use them with either the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser or a Velvetiser dupe for that signature hot chocolate taste.

Seen one that you or someone you know would like? Save yourself some cash to spend on other presents or team one up one of the Velvetiser dupes with the OG Hotel Chocolat sachets - for a gift that goes a little further.

