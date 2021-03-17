How to make a paper gun that shoots – a step-by-step guide

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This easy how to make a paper gun step-by-step guide doesn’t take long to master and only uses three materials you probably already have at home.

Much nicer than plastic toy guns, these paper alternatives are both fun to make and fun to play with. Plus, anything to stop the constant clutter of plastic toys spilling out of the toybox is a blessing in our eyes.

A great craft for kids to help you with, you can make a paper gun using any colour or pattern of paper. Let the kids choose their favourite colourful prints and paper for the craft. Children love how quick and easy a paper gun that shoots is to make and playing with the craft afterwards is a bonus that should keep kids entertained (at least for a little while).

How to make a paper gun

To make a paper gun you will need:

A4 paper in your choice of pattern or colour

Scissors

Rubber band

Step-by-step guide on how to make a paper gun

Step 1

Turn the piece of A4 paper so that it’s landscape and fold in half.

Step 2

Open out the folded piece of paper to reveal the crease in the centre. Now fold one edge of the paper into the crease line. Repeat folding the same side into the centre.

Step 3

Now repeat on the opposite side, folding the opposite edge into the centre line. Once folded to the centre, fold the paper in half along the original crease line the create a slim strip of folded paper.

Step 4

Repeat steps 1-3 so you have two folded strips.

Step 5

Open out one of the folded strips and fold in half in the opposite direction. Open out again, refold along the original centre crease.

Step 6

To make the handle of the paper gun, use the second strip of paper to line up with the centre crease. Now fold the first strip of paper down at a 90-degree angle on the left side.

Step 7

Repeat the fold on the right side.

Step 8

Fold the handle in half along the centre crease. Now fold the second strip, the barrel of the gun, in half.

Step 9

Sandwich the handle of the paper gun, the first paper strip, in between the folds of the barrel paper.

Step 10

Then push the ends of the barrel papers underneath the folds of the handle. This will be a tight fit, so push slowly.

Step 11

Once pushed through, keep pulling on the paper ends until the middle folded section fits snugly together.

Step 12

Use a pair of scissors to cut out notches for the tip of the barrel and the top folds of the paper gun.

How to make a paper gun that shoots

Perhaps a toy to play with outdoors, you should now have your very own homemade paper gun that shoots. To make your craft shoot, place an elastic band or hair tie in the notches. To fire the elastic band or hair tie, pull on the bottom fold of the paper gun where a trigger would be. The elastic band should ping off.