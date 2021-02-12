How to make Easter baskets: Easy DIY Easter basket idea

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Use our easy guide on how to make Easter baskets at home to make your very own DIY Easter basket this year with the kids.

If you’re looking for things to do with the kids at home at the moment, then Easter crafts are a great way to keep them busy and celebrate the season at the same time. Little ones will love to make and decorate their very own Easter basket. Plus, once it’s complete, it will be perfect for egg hunts in the garden or around the home.

All you need is an old carton, some coloured card and paper to make this super simple craft project. For a mess-free make, swap the pastel paper cutouts for stickers and use sticky tape instead of glue.

Once the basket has been decorated, it’s time for the fun to begin. Simply order Easter eggs online to fill the baskets with at the end or leave clues around for your kids to find on an egg hunt.

How to make Easter baskets at home

To make an Easter basket at home you will need:

Old fruit tea box or similar sized cardboard box

Hole punch

Wired ribbon

Blue and green card

Pastel paper

Scissors

Glue stick

