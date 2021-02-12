How to make Easter baskets: Easy DIY Easter basket idea

Use our easy guide on how to make Easter baskets at home to make your very own DIY Easter basket this year with the kids.
If you’re looking for things to do with the kids at home at the moment, then Easter crafts are a great way to keep them busy and celebrate the season at the same time. Little ones will love to make and decorate their very own Easter basket. Plus, once it’s complete, it will be perfect for egg hunts in the garden or around the home.
All you need is an old carton, some coloured card and paper to make this super simple craft project. For a mess-free make, swap the pastel paper cutouts for stickers and use sticky tape instead of glue.
Once the basket has been decorated, it’s time for the fun to begin. Simply order Easter eggs online to fill the baskets with at the end or leave clues around for your kids to find on an egg hunt.
How to make Easter baskets at home
To make an Easter basket at home you will need:
- Old fruit tea box or similar sized cardboard box
- Hole punch
- Wired ribbon
- Blue and green card
- Pastel paper
- Scissors
- Glue stick
For craft supplies, check out Wilko
- Cover an the old box with dotty paper. Punch a hole either side of the box and thread a length of wired ribbon through, knotting ends inside.
- Use the large egg template (below) to cut 2 egg shapes slightly bigger than your box from blue card. You may need to enlarge or reduce the template depending on the size of your box.
- Cut the bottom edge of the ‘eggs’, measuring them against the box, so that they sit flush.
- Cut grass from thin green card, stick onto one of the egg shapes, trimming edges to neaten. From the pastel coloured paper, cut out a butterfly, flowers and a rabbit. Using our photo as a guide, arrange and stick to the tips of the grass.
- Finally, glue each blue card egg either side of the box.