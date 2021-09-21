Pumpkin picking in Essex: 10 of the best patches for Halloween 2021

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

On the hunt for the best pumpkin picking spots in Essex? We’ve rounded up 10 of the best farms that promise a frighteningly good family day out.

Tis the season to get spooky. And just like Christmas – there’s a number of activities and reasons why we celebrate Halloween.

Besides the classic Halloween movie marathon and the opportunity to get dressed up, is of course the obligatory pumpkin picking trip. And it seems the American tradition has really caught on in Essex, with ten PYO pumpkin opportunities available on your doorstep…

10 of the best pumpkin picking farms in Essex:

1. Marsh Farm, Chelmsford

Take a trip to Marsh Farm in Chelmsford where Halloween is in full swing for 2021. Enjoy a pumpkin spiced latte in the cafe after an hour of classic pumpkin picking. And be sure to pick up a few spooky decorations at their ‘Haunting Halloween Shop’. Their special Pumpkin Night sessions also include a frightful fun fair that are sure to have the kids screaming after dark. With something for all the family, it’s definitely a contending for the best pumpkin picking spot in Essex.

Tickets cost £3.99 for daytime picking, which runs from 6th-31st October. Whilst a twilight session will set you back £9.99 pp and is only available on the following evenings: 15th, 16th, 17th, 22nd – 31st October. Advance booking is essential and tickets exclude entrance to their Animal Adventure Park.

Find out more about Marsh Farm and book your tickets for Halloween 2021 here.

2. Hatter’s Farm, Bishop’s Stortford

Hatter’s Farm is the perfect place to pick your own pumpkin – with the farm boasting over 25 varieties of the orange lovelies. There’s also plenty of other Halloween themed activities to take part in for you to make a real family day out of it. Get lost in their maize maze and try your hand at hitting the target with the Pumpkin Cannon. Their Spooky Pumpkin Nights is also returning for 2021 should you fancy a few scares will picking at night…

Tickets for both the day and night pumpkin picking costs £4.26 per car (including booking fee) and must be booked ahead of time online. The patch is open 10am-4pm on the following dates: 9th, 10th, 16th, 17th and 23rd-31st of October.

Find out more about Hatter’s Farm and book your tickets for Halloween 2021 here.

3. Foxes Farm Produce, Basildon

Rally up the troops and set off to Watchhouse Farm in Basildon for some good old fashioned pumpkin picking. The site is one of two popular pumpkin patches run by Foxes Farms, which has been running since 2015. Celebrities including Stacey Solomon, Denise Van Outen and the cast of TOWIE have all been known to stop by during the season. So you might spot a star during your squash session too. Expect the usual picking fun, plus a pumpkin scavenger hunt and silly Halloween themed photo opportunities to entertain the family.

A family ticket for four costs £6, with additional tickets costing £2 per person. The patch is open 25-26th September and 2nd, 3rd, 9th, 10th, 16th, 17th and 18th-31st October. Make sure you book ahead of your trip online.

Find out more about Foxes Farm Produce Basildon and book your tickets for Halloween 2021 here.

4. Foxes Farm Produce, Colchester

Another PUMPTASTIC Autumn day out is on the cards at Foxes Farm’s second patch based in Colchester. One of the best pumpkin picking spots in Essex, spend some time selecting your squash and pumpkins before finding out some tasty and arty ways to use them. Little ones will also love exploring the Bale mountain and other farm-based obstacles – a great way to knacker them out before bedtime.

A family ticket for four costs £6, with additional tickets costing £2 per person. The patch is open 25-26th September and 2nd, 3rd, 9th, 10th, 16th, 17th and 18th-31st October. Make sure you book ahead of your trip online.

Find out more about Foxes Farm Produce Colchester and book your tickets for Halloween 2021 here.

5. Hurley’s Pumpkin Forest, Wickford

Head down to Hurley’s farm for some serious Halloween fun this October. Explore the Witches’s Maize, try your hand at Pumpkin Bowling and egg on dad to have a go at the Wizard Welly Wanging. Choose from a day or twilight session – and note that any pumpkins you want to take away will incur an additional cost (50p/£1 per squash).

Tickets for 2021 cost £5 per car and must be booked online, with your vehicle registration required. Day picking runs from 9am-3pm and twilight sessions are between 4-5pm. Available dates are as follows: 2nd, 3rd, 9th, 10th, 16th, 17th and 18th-31st October.

Find out more about Hurley’s Farm and book your tickets for Halloween 2021 here.

6. Pumpkin Jims, Saffron Waldren

Pumpkin picking for a £1? No wonder Pumpkin Jim’s patch is one of the most popular pumpkin picking spots in Essex. From big carvers to delicious squashes – Jim’s patch has a huge variety of pumpkins to choose from. Plus food trucks serving hot snacks and drinks to warm you up as the weather gets a bit cooler. Some of the slots have already sold out, so be sure to book this one online quick!

A 2 hour pumpkin picking slot costs £1 per person (adults and kids). Open everyday between 23rd-31st October with sessions at 10am-12pm and 1-3pm.

Find out more about Pumpkin Jim’s Patch and book your tickets for Halloween 2021 here.

7. Lathcoats Farm, Chelmsford

PYO Pumpkins at Lathcoats Farm from as little as 50p a person. Entry includes tutorials on pumpkin carving and a fun Halloween hunt activity that kids can sink their teeth into. Plus they’ve got you covered (quite literally!) if the weather takes a turn for the worst.

Visit from 18th to the 31st October 2021 and be sure to book your tickets online in advance. They’re also offering FREE pumpkin picking on Saturday 30th – though stock may be limited due this patch’s popularity!

Find out more about Lathcoats Farm and book your tickets for Halloween 2021 here.

8. Cammas Hall, Bishop’s Stortford

Cammas Hall promises some spooktacular pumpkin picking this October. In addition to the classic PYO fun is a bumper craft tent with special Halloween arts and crafts plus the themed maize maze (all available for an additional fee). We recommend treating the kids to a toffee apple in the Farm Shop, where you’ll find a few other ghoulish goodies too.

Tickets vary between £2-4 depending on when you choose to visit. Timed slots are available to book from 1-31st October, with both day and night sessions on offer.

Find out more about Cammas Hall and book your tickets for Halloween 2021 here.

9. Hasty’s Adventure Farm, Clacton on Sea

Hasty’s Adventure Farm is the perfect October half term destination. Follow the fun pumpkin trail to the patch – avoiding some giant (but friendly) spiders on route – then enjoy a game of Pumpkin Skittles, all before selecting your pumpkin to take home and carve.

Entrance to the farm plus pumpkin picking costs £8.95 per person and pre-booking is essential. Head down for some Halloween fun between 22nd – 31st October 2021.

Find out more about Hasty’s Adventure Farm and book your tickets for Halloween 2021 here.

10. Cobbs Farm, Maldon

There’s free entry and no booking necessary for an afternoon of PYO pumpkins at Cobbs. Rock up to their large farm and take your pick from hundreds of pumpkins available on site. Simple and satisfying!

Cobbs Farm’s pumpkin picking runs daily from 10am-4pm between 22nd-31st October 2021.

Find out more about Cobbs Farm and book your tickets for Halloween 2021 here.