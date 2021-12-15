Lapland UK: Is it worth it and when can I get tickets?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The (now sold out) Lapland UK really is THE place to get your Christmas on. And, here’s how you can get ahead now and secure your tickets for 2022.

Festive photos of families are splashed all over Instagram and Facebook, baking with Mother Christmas and trekking through snowy forests to meet Father Christmas.

Lapland UK is a great one for a new family tradition, like Christmas family pyjamas. This could even beat the top Christmas toys. This North-Pole-like experience is a truly magical one, and at a fraction of the cost of a trip to actual Lapland.

What is Lapland UK?

It’s a festive park with ‘Elveden Village’ – home of the elves, Mother and Father Christmas and the reindeers. Children get to meet the elves and help them build toys in the Toy Factory. They also get to ice Christmas cookies with Mother Christmas before meeting the main man himself, Father Christmas.

Located in Ascot Berkshire, it’s an immersive theatre, where staff stay in character throughout as they perform and interact with families as they make their way around the park.

You receive an ‘Elf Passport’ to travel through a magical door along the eleven Polar pathways. But, not before you invest in some ‘jingle’ currency to spend along the way.

There’s an ice rink in Elveden Village and cafes as well as a post office to send that all important last-minute list.

Adults and children will be able to meet huskies, reindeer and at the end of the visit, the main man himself, Father Christmas!

Is Lapland UK worth the money?

Yes! Says mum-of-two, Louise. “It really is a one-time special and magical experience. We got our tickets £69 pp. The level of detail that has gone into it is amazing. It’s so much more than just meeting Father Christmas.”

The ticket price differs from day to day. So it can get pricier closer to Christmas and on weekends. While Lapland UK isn’t a cheap day out, dad-of-two, Paul likened it to ‘the same price as West End theatre tickets, but you get so much more!’ A day full of memory making and festive fun – get in early for a better price.

As part of the ticket price you also get a framed photo of you/your family with Father Christmas. Plus, you take away a Christmas Day toy as a gift from Father Christmas to open on the big day.

Mum-of-three, Kiran told us; “You also get pre-visit letters, access to the Lapland app with games and stories, biscuit decorating, ice skating and meeting Father Christmas to get a gift on the day. PLUS, parents leave with a (discreetly passed) gift and letter from FC to take home for Christmas day.”

Where can I get Lapland UK tickets?

You can get tickets on the Lapland UK website. Though, all tickets are sold out for this year. And fair warning, tickets were sold out by September so you have to be quick to get yours.

We have been in touch with Elveden Village and they tell us that tickets for Christmas 2022 are set to go on sale end of January 2022 – sign up on the site to be emailed as soon as they’re available.

Lapland UK – all you need to know from parents who’ve been

What’s best to wear?

“Wear wellies, it can get muddy on the trails. Though the festive forest is quite sheltered so if it’s wet, just a coat with a hood or hat would be fine.” – Mum-of-two, Jas

How long is the tour?

“When you book your time slot, the actual visit to Father Christmas will be about 4 hours after that. As you are given time to really enjoy everything in Elveden Village.” Mum-of-three, liSA

Do you need to pay for ice skating?

“No need to pre-book the ice skating, it’s all included in the ticket price though make your way there as soon as you arrive, before it gets too busy. You have about 90 minutes in Elveden Village before meeting FC himself!” Dad-of-one, Luke

What is the Christmas Day gift? Can you easily hide it?

“Nothing to worry about here, the gift is a cuddly toy bear called Tom Fenton. You are slyly given it as you leave, in an extra ‘nothing-to-see-here’ bag, the kids didn’t even notice.” mum-of-twins, Lucy

What’s the best age?

“Mine were six and three, tbh my three year old got a bit bored and antsy around the Mrs Claus story and just wanted to be ice skating. I’d say aged 5+ is the best age for them to really get the most out of it all.” Mum-of-three, Suzie