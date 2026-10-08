Today's top TV picks

Pierre

DRAMA

9PM

C4

★★★★

After promising Brenda he'll find out who murdered her nephew Michael, Pierre (David Harewood) is given a memory stick of the videos Michael made about the police and he asks his friend Chiadi (Peter De Jersey) in Internal Investigations to do some digging. As he's hounded by his doctor, who has his test results, the solicitor crosses paths with money lender Sean Lambert (Christopher Fairbank) after one of his clients suffers the consequences of not keeping up with repayments. And if he doesn't have enough going on, after learning of attempts to smear Michael's reputation, Pierre finds a potentially incriminating video...

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Cooking with the Stars

REALITY

7.30PM

ITV1

★★★

It's budget week, which means tonight's three pairs - Scarlett Moffatt and Jack Stein, Bez and Kate Austen, and Zara McDermott and Elliott Grover - must deliver delicious dishes using thrifty ingredients. Elliott immediately hands Zara a new skill to learn as her chicken noodle soup requires the noodles to be made from scratch, but in the studio it's Bez who cracks first as an onion error requires him to start his aubergine curry all over again. Meanwhile, Scarlett is in her element with Jack's chicken doner - and even reveals her drag queen name would be 'Donna Kebab'. But who will impress the chefs with their finished dish?

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Jamie's 20 Minute Meals

COOKERY

8PM

C4

★★★★

Jamie Oliver continues to impress. His campaigning has finally led to the banning of deep-fried food in school dinners, and here, filmed in just a single take to show how easily it can be done, he's cooking substantial but quick meals. On the menu tonight are trout with green veg, and 'new-style' steak and chips - because the potato part is made with gnocchi.

Clickbait Clinic

FACTUAL

8.30PM

BBC1

★★★

Stacey Dooley discovers that the viral trend for testosterone replacement therapy, or T-maxxing as it’s known in the manosphere, can have some very unpleasant side effects alongside the increased muscle mass, with the worst including shrunken testicles, enlarged breasts, infertility and even heart failure. Also in tonight’s episode, she investigates the rather bizarre health hack of curing migraines with a McDonald’s Coca-Cola and large fries. But is there any truth to it?

Treasure Island

DRAMA

PARAMOUNT+

(RELEASED WEEKLY)

All aboard as Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale of cut-throat pirates’ high-seas pursuit for buried treasure casts off. Here, Tom Sweet stars as Jim Hawkins, who embarks on a voyage of discovery after coming into possession of Captain Flint’s treasure map. In this version, his fearless mother Bess Hawkins (Hayley Atwell) is by his side while he’s pursued by iconic peg-legged pirate Long John Silver (David Oyelowo). Filmed in the Canary Islands and boasting arr-mazing (sorry!) period sets, the six-parter also takes a dive into Silver’s timber-shivering past