9 of the best escape room games for teenagers to outsmart, outwit and break free
From puzzles to plot-twists, these thrilling escape rooms for teenagers are a great way to get the whole family together
If you're on the hunt for an exhilarating adventure that'll get the whole family together, including your teen, this round-up of the best escape room games for teenagers has you covered.
One of the many challenges of parenting teens is grappling with them to put down their phone and be a little more present with the family, especially if you think they're always on social media. While you might already have one of the best board games for teenagers, if you want something a little different, but still right up your teen's alley, then an escape room game could be the answer.
Escape room games aren't just about solving puzzles and cracking codes. They're about teamwork, communication and bonding with your family in a whole new way – without having to fork out the cost of going to one in real life. So, get everyone together and get ready for a fun family night in with our round up of the best escape room games for teenagers. Competitive hats on!
Players: 1-6 | Age: 10+
The legendary cast returns for Cluedo Escape – one of them tries to steal Boddy's blackmail files! Players work together to guess who it was by cracking puzzles that unlock new clues. Piece together the clues to figure out 'whodunit', why and with what. A fun way to introduce your teen to the world of classic Cluedo if they've never played before!
Players: 1-6 | Age: 8+
Competing to be the first to escape from a series of challenging scenarios, the goal of Race to Escape is to be the first player to reach the end of the escape route by successfully navigating through a series of obstacles and challenges. This may involve answering riddles, solving puzzles and making strategic decisions, helping your teen get their thinking cap on.
Players: 1-4 | Age: 12+
Theme parks are a teenage dream, but give your clan a chance to test themselves to see if they have the ingenuity to escape a haunted one! Shuffle the cards and pick a character. Take turns drawing cards, describing the rooms and solving puzzles. If you escape before time runs out, you win!
Players: 2+ | Age: 9+
The mighty pharaoh has been stirred from his eternal slumber and holds you responsible! Get the family together and pick characters. You have to search for clues and solve puzzles to escape and race against time to escape before it's too late. For added atmosphere, teens can scan the playlist QR code on their phones for an Egyptian mix to groove to as they work.
Players: 1+ | Age: 14+
To solve the mystery, you must solve the many clues hidden in an ancient treasure chest to find Balthazar’s Stone and break its ancient curse. Your teen will need to use all their powers of deduction and logic to solve a baffling, mind mangling sequence of clues to crack combination locks, piece together the information discover the truth about the stone.
Players: 3-8 | Age: 13+
This immersive and challenging escape room game involves team work, problem-solving and creativity, and it's challenging enough for teens. Players explore the rooms of Stargazer's Manor, searching for clues and investigating objects to uncover the truth. Throughout the game, your teen will encounter puzzles and challenges that must be solved to progress and escape.
Players: 2+ | Age: 16+
Perfect for a game night with teens, this Tokyo cinema-themed escape room will get the whole family moving about the house. The host sets up the clue file, props and clues around their own house. Players need to solve the sequence of riddles, clues and conundrums to crack codes and escape the room before time runs out. There's a time limit of 60 minutes, so the pressure is on!
Players: 2-6 | Age: 8+
This game also turns your own house into an escape room. Gather the whole family and embark on an adventure into the world of high-stakes crime. Players take on different roles such as thieves, detectives, or museum curators, so it's perfect for those with a creative streak. The ultimate goal is to solve the art heist mystery and escape with the stolen artwork as quickly as you can!
Players: 1+ | Age: 14+
Themed around a haunted board game from the 1950s, the box itself has been chained and padlocked, so your teen will have to work out the combination just to get started! To solve Ghost in the Attic, players need to launch an investigation across the many pieces of evidence supplied in the box as well as discover secret websites that are hiding important clues.
What are the benefits of escape room games for teenagers?
Escape room games provide a fun and interactive way for teenagers to develop a wide range of skills that are valuable both in and out of school.
- Teamwork and collaboration: Escape room games require players to work together to solve puzzles and escape within a set time limit, helping to promote teamwork, communication and collaboration skills among teenagers.
- Critical thinking and problem-solving: They also present a series of puzzles and challenges that require logical thinking and problem-solving skills to overcome. Teenagers can develop their critical thinking abilities while having fun.
- Decision-making: Players must make quick decisions under pressure to progress through the game, which could help teenagers improve decision-making skills and use their initiative.
- Creativity and innovation: Escape room games often feature unique themes and puzzles that encourage creativity and innovation. Teenagers have the opportunity to think outside the box and come up with creative solutions to challenges.
- Time management: With a limited amount of time to escape, teenagers must learn to manage their time effectively and prioritise tasks. This can be a valuable skill that translates to other areas of their lives, such as school work and job prospects.
- Adaptability and resilience: Not every puzzle will be easy to solve, and teenagers may encounter setbacks along the way. Escape rooms teach them to adapt to new situations, learn from failures and persevere until they succeed.
Continue reading
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
From building healthy family relationships to self-care tips for mums and parenting trends - Daniella also covers postnatal workouts and exercises for kids. After gaining a Print Journalism BA Hons degree and NCTJ Diploma in Journalism at Nottingham Trent University, Daniella started writing for Health & Wellbeing and co-hosted the Walk to Wellbeing podcast. She has also written for Stylist, Natural Health, The Sun UK and Fit & Well. In her free time, Daniella loves to travel, try out new fitness classes and cook for family and friends.
-
-
Everyone thinks Amazon is to blame for this once-popular baby name falling out of favour - would you still choose it?
One baby girl's name has seen a dramatic decrease in popularity since a certain Amazon invention
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Millennials share their top parenting rules for 2024 and it proves they’re determined not to make the same mistakes their own parents did
Parenting today looks a lot different than it did just a few decades ago
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Quick! Save a whopping £25 on this Playmobil set (normally £40) – and it's perfect for Back To The Future fans
If you have your own little Marty McFly at home, they'll love this Playmobil set – and right now there's 65% off
By Sarah Handley Published
-
From fast-paced fun to high-stakes strategy: 9 of the best board games for teenagers (and there's not a mobile phone in sight)
Our pick of the best board games for teenagers will teach your not-so-little-one some key life skills, and ensure some quality bonding time too
By Daniella Gray Published
-
12 gratitude journals, positivity planners and activity books for teaching kids to process their emotions and manage anxieties
Children and teens can learn about big feelings with these handy journals and worry books
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Bag a bargain in the Amazon '2 for £20' toy sale with big names on offer, including LEGO, Duplo, Paw Patrol and more
If you've got toys on your shopping list, now's the time to take advantage of promotions and offers - and you can get two toys for £20 on Amazon right now
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Tired of one-word answers? Try these expert-led 25 teen conversation starters (#19 could be very telling)
Getting teens to engage in conversation can be difficult. If the adolescent in your life is closed off, try these 25 simple openers to get the chat flowing as suggested by experts.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Love Hunter wellies, but hate the price tag? Take a look at our 12 picks for the whole family (and there's 50% off)
Get the whole family rainy-day-ready with 50 per cent off this popular wellie brand
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Nearly half of teenagers are concerned about having children - and there are two huge factors making them worry
Most teens picture a future in which they have kids, but that doesn't mean they're not worried about the practicalities of life with children
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-