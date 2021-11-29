Cyber Monday Toy deals – save up to £160 on Barbie, Marvel LEGO and L.O.L

Cyber Monday toy deals have not disappointed this year with some of the years predicted best-sellers hitting the savings line up.
When it comes to buying top toys for Christmas – whether they’re bought from supermarkets, Facebook sells or the Amazon top toys list – it’s all about saving as much as you can where you can – and that’s where we come in.
From Lego to L.O.L, Paw Patrol or board games, we’ve found the best Cyber Monday deals on the best toys, across the board. Happy savings!
Best Cyber Monday Toy Deals for 2021
1. Fire 7 Kids tablet
Age suitability: From 3 to 7
The Fire 7” Kids Tablet scores highly with parents seeking a budget-friendly gadget for their child, and for good reason – it certainly packs in a lot of features. It offers 16 GB of storage, 7 hours of battery life, Fire For Kids Unlimited, and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which means access to popular apps, games, audiobooks, and content from channels like Disney and Nickelodeon. The price has been reduced by 50% for a limited time, going from £99.99 to £49.99.
£99 £49.99 (SAVE £50)
2. Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon blue) + Just Dance 2022
Age suitability: Suitable for all ages but some controls may be difficult to handle for those under 6 years.
As Cyber Monday toy deals go the Nintendo Switch is our top toy deal every year for one reason; every year the deals just get better. This gaming console is ideal for up to four players and can even be used in TV mode, meaning that you can play the game on your television through the Switch. In 2021, Amazon is offering the Nintendo Switch in classic neon Red and neon Blue with best-selling game Just Dance 2022 at a bargain price! It really is a great and fun way to get the whole family dancing along to the top hits of the year.
£329.98 £273.99 (SAVE £55.99)
Related products:
Nintendo Switch Red/Neon Blue & Animal Crossing New Horizons – £299 (SPECIAL OFFER)
Complete with the Nintendo Switch in Red and Neon Blue, this package includes the Animal Crossing New Horizons game. One of the most popular games of 2020, it’s sure to be a winner for those who missed out on Christmas last year.
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart, 3-months membership, Stealth Switch accessories & Minecraft Nintendo Switch –
£294.96£279.99 (SAVE £14.97)
Another amazing Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal. This Nintendo Switch set contains the console with the Mario Kart Deluxe Bundle, Minecraft game and various accessories to keep your device safe.
3. Barbie’s Dreamhouse Dollhouse
Age suitability: 3 years +
Bag yourself the ultimate Cyber Monday toys deal! This is Amazon’s bests seller, and with over 1400 reviews and 4.7 out of 5 stars its easy to see why. Measuring at an impressive 3 feet tall and 4 feet wide it features 3 stories and 8 rooms. Because of this if offers all-angle play, a working elevator and pool with slide, Barbie will LOVE this! And so will any child unwrapping on Christmas day.
Related products:
KidKraft Dollhouse Kayla–
£136.99 £89.70 (Save £47.29) | Amazon
With over 3,900 reviews and a firm 4.5 out of 5 stars this KidKraft House is a winner. Standing nearly
four feet tall, with three levels, four rooms and a patio, kids will love exploring every brightly illustrated, detailed room.
Barbie Dreamhouse –
£309.99 £250.41 (Save £59.58) | Amazon
With 10 play areas and cool customisation this dollhouse will gift hours of playtime. The possibilities are endless. There’s a puppy slide and party room, please an egg chair. Barbie and her friends will have a blast in this bargain buy.
4. Paw Patrol Adventure Kit Activity Toy
This value for money activity kit based on the Paw Patrol series is an awesome gift idea for little adventurers. It comes complete with mini binoculars, child-friendly headphones, flashlight, compass, and walkie-talkie, all guaranteed to keep kids active and engaged as they embark on fun explorations and activities in the vein of our favourite problem-solving TV friends.
Age suitability: Age 3 and upwards
£30 £20 (SAVE £10)
5. Invert FS2 Stunt Scooter
£125 £66 (SAVE £59)
In the time of coronavirus, scooters have become the number one way to get around. This neo chrome scooter is the ideal combination of speedy and safe, with a solid rear brake and smooth handling capabilities. It’s perfect for just cruising around or knocking out tricks with deck inserts, 25mm grind rails and high rebound tyres. You can also buy a bundle for £93 which includes a helmet and knee pads.
Related products:
Invert FS1.5 Mini Glow Stunt Scooter –
£70£42 (SAVE £28)
Save almost £30 on this glow-in-the-dark scooter, perfect for whizzing around on dark evenings. Suitable for ages 5 and over, it has reinforced steel forks with cut outs, a two bolt handlebar clamp and a rear foot brake. Equally as great for a casual ride as it is for doing tricks.
Zinc Black Folding T-Motion Tri Scooter –
£50£40 (SAVE £10)
Argos currently have a good 20% off all their scooters for Black Friday. This Zinc scooter is perfect for younger riders, 3-years and older. It has a solid rear brake for quick stopping, an anti-slip and folds for easy storage – and it has light-up wheels!
6. Theo Klein Miele Toy Kitchen
Age suitability: 3 years +
Every child needs a toy kitchen – and this one from Miele via Amazon is one of the best! It’s made of high-quality wood and contains everything that any aspiring chef could need. Included is an oven, microwave, removable sink and cookware made of metal and wood. Ideal for any child who loves to play, there’s also a unique battery-powered hob with sound and two different light functions. If you like these, check out our round up of the best wooden kitchen toy deals – where you can make huge savings!
£165.44 £76.67 (SAVE £88.77)
Related products:
My Little Chef Kitchen Play Set –
£47.99 £29.68 (SAVE £18.31)
This kids’ Kitchen play set comes with so many different accessories, including utensils, play food and even additional appliances. It has a battery operated light, sound functions and creates realistic cooking-related sounds and lights that kids will just love.
Teamson Kids Florence Wooden Kitchen for Kids –
£97.74 £68.99 (SAVE £28.75)
A colourful, retro, wooden alternative to the above. This Teamson wooden kitchen is almost £30 off in the Amazon Black Friday sale. It includes a cordless phone, spatula and three plastic shakers as well as a built-in toy clock.
You can also buy additional Morphy Richards-designed toy appliances for the toy kitchen and a range of plastic fast food accessories from Amazon.
7. Cra-Z-Slime Super Duper Blendz Set
Young ones can immerse themselves in hours of messy play with this super slime set, featuring 18 pots of slime and 8 colourful mix-ins all at hand to inspire your child to make some pretty cool creations and enjoy some goey, colourful fun. Also included in this set are extra accessories to help take their creativity to another level, such as a bag of sequins, beads, confetti, and pom-poms.
Age suitability: Age 6 and upwards
£40 £20 (SAVE £20)
8. Bing Mini House Twin Pack Playset and Figure
Age suitability: 12 months and upwards
Based on the much-adored TV show Bing, this bright and vibrant playset comes complete with figurines of characters from the CBeebies show and play-sized versions of Bing and Pando’s house. This set will not only score you major brownie points in the eyes of a child, but will also help to stimulate their minds and encourage imaginative play, so it’s a win-win!
£48 £24 (SAVE £24)
9. Peppa Pig 2 In 1 Tea Trolley
Age suitability: From 3+
Peppa Pig is a firm favourite among children, and this Peppa-themed 2 in 1 tea trolley will provide hours of fun for the little ones in your life. This colourful set contains all the items needed for a tea party including a teapot, milk jug, cups, saucers, and a serving tray. It’s been reduced by a massive 50%, dropping from an original price of £40 to £20.
10. Hasbro Gaming Mouse Trap
Suitable 6 years+, this classic family board game comes from the makers of the Cranium game. The aim of Mouse Trap is to move around the board, collecting and stealing cheese from other players. But! Watch out for the mouse traps that are also on the board. To win, be the first player to collect six cheese wedges.
£24.99 £18.99 (SAVE
Related products:
Hasbro Hungry Hipps Board Game –
£19.99£12.99 (SAVE £7)
Another classic family game also on offer from Hasbro, this Hungry Hippos game will test reaction times as players try their best to snap up the golden marbles. Suitable for those 4-years and over.
Hasbro Monopoly Classic Board Game –
£23.99£12.59 (SAVE £11.40)
This has got to be one of the best family games, it’s a holiday must-have board game. Buy up various properties, streets and landmarks in London with this classic edition.
11. DC Batman 12 Inch Action Figures 6 Pack Gift Set
This superb 12-inch action figure pack features 6 of the most famed superheroes from the DC Batman series including Batman himself, alongside Robin, Talon, The Joker, Harley Quinn, and Copperhead. Get ready to witness an imaginary battle between superheroes and villains, as the figures go head-to-head and bring Gotham city to life.
Age suitability: 3 and upwards
WAS £60, NOW £30
£60 £30 (SAVE £30)
12. LEGO Marvel The Guardians’ of the Galaxy Ship Set
Credit: Zavvi
Age suitability: 14 years +
Blow your teens mind with this amazing Guardians of the Galaxy spaceship! Includes Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket, Mantis, Thor and Chitauri warrior LEGO® minifigures, plus cool weapons and accessories. And what a saving – don’t miss out on this bargain! Use code: Cart10 for an extra £12.80 off!
£134.99 £127.99 (SAVE £7)
Related products:
LEGO Marvel Black Panther Dragon Flyer –
£17.99 £14.99 (Save £3) | Zavvi
Position the 4 movable wings forward, backward, up and down to perform risky stunts at max speed. Look out for the Chitauri warrior’s blaster!
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man at the Sanctum Workshop –
£34.99 £29.99 (Save £5) | Very
Take kids inside Doctor Strange’s cellar and into battle with a monster bug with this action-packed Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home playset.
13. LOL Surprise Clubhouse Playset
Age suitability: 6 years +
As Cyber Monday toy deals go this is a biggy! Predicted as one of the top toys this year. In a world where babies run everything it’s no surprise that this set – along with with 40+ Surprises and 2 Exclusives Dolls – will be a bestseller this this year. Young fans will be blown away to find this under the tree this year.
Related products:
L.O.L Surprise! Dance Machine –
£35.99 £29.99 (Save £7) | JD Williams
Age from 4 years and up any young L.O.L fan will adore getting their groove on to this dance machine. It also comes complete with exclusive doll – Dancebot. This transforming 3-in-1 car has real working headlights which flip up to shine a black light and reveal a neon surprise!
L.O.L Surprise! OMG magic Movie Studios –
£139.99 £109.99 (Save £30) | JD Williams
Age from 4 years and up your L.O.L fans will be blown away with the new 12 dolls they get in this set. Including 2 OMG fashion dolls, 6 LOL Surprise dolls, 2 Pets and 2 Lil Sisters – a full cast and crew for each movie you produce!
14. Melissa &Doug Wooden Ice Cream Counter
Age suitability: 3 years +
Imaginative and hands-on play is so important for children, with research showing play promotes self-confidence, social and cognitive skills. These skills are crucial for building blocks for hand-eye coordination.
Related products:
Bigjigs Toys Ice Cream Stand – £25.59 | Amazon
Toy Ice cream set – comes with scoop and 6 play food ice creams and ice lollies as well as a stand. The perfect toy for the toddler in your life.
15. Harry Potter 35 Games Compendium
Credit: The Works
Age suitability: 5 years +
Cyber Monday toy deals wouldn’t be complete without Harry Potter! Rated by toy-store giant, John Lewis as one of the top ten toys this year. Be quick to grab this top buy from the Cyber Monday toy deals. The HP fans and Potterheads in your family will thank you for it! They’ll be engaged for hours with this amazing set. As Black Friday toy deals go the 35 various Harry Potter themed games are a bargain. Now, it’s just trying to choose will take quiet and focused time. Aged 5+ so the whole family can enjoy!
£14.99 £10 (SAVE £4.99)
Related products:
Harry Potter Diagon Alley Dash Board Game–
£24.99 £10 (Save £14) | The Works
Save a whopping 60% on this immersive and all-round fun game for the family. HP fans will love the Hogwarts Express board, as they race to Hogwarts! Perfect for cosy nights in this Christmas.
Harry Potter Crochet Kit–
£14.99 £7 (Save £7.99) | The Works
Ideal for the crochet fan in your life. This kit has all you need to create your own magical Harry Potter. figure with broom.
16. Barbie Big City, Big Dreams Transforming Vehicle Playset
Age suitability: 3 years +
Selling fast! Be quick if you want to bag this bargain. This pink and purple SUV transforms to reveal a stage and seating. Take your Barbie (sold separately) on a road show of pop-up performances. With over 20 storytelling pieces including a mini drum set, your little ones will be entertained for hours.
£54.99 £42.99 (SAVE £12)
Related products:
Check out our round up of Barbie Black Friday deals – save up to £128!
Big City, Big Dreams Singing Malibu Barbie Doll –
£26.99 £21.99 (Save £5) | Very
Help Barbie navigate her first solo spot at the show. Lift Barbies microphone to her mouth, music will play and her dress will light up as she sings her song. Barbie fans will LOVE this show-stopping toy.
17. LEGO DUPLO Number Train – Learn To Count Toy for Toddlers
Age suitability: 1.5 years +
Selling fast! As Cyber Monday toy deals go, Lego – always a firm favourite in the Black Friday toy deals – will be in the top sellers this year for a truly versatile open-ended toy. Now, all aboard for a colourful and fun way to count numbers. With moving wheels, an opening roof and friendly DUPLO characters to share the fun, the Number Train will transport your toddler to a world of imaginative, developmental play – all while they are learning numbers.
Related products:
Alphabet Truck Letter Bricks for Toddlers –
£24.99 £19.99 (Save £5) | Very
Toddlers improve their fine motor skills as they stack the letter bricks onto the back of the truck. When they role-play imaginative adventures with the boy, girl and bear, they develop their visual-spatial awareness.
DUPLO Classic Brick Box Building Set with Storage –
£24.99 £19.99 (Save £5) | Amazon
With over 2,500 reviews this building set and storage gets an impressive 4.9 stars out of 5 from people who have bought it – so be quick to bag your bargain now!
18. Osprey Kids Skateboard
Age suitability: 3 years+
Only 5 left in stock move fast if you want to bag this Amazon best seller! The Osprey kids skateboard has over 2500 reviews awarding it a 4.4 out of 5 starts. It’s ideal for beginners and available in a whole range of fun space-inspired colours. Made from 9-ply maple, the deck is resilient and hard-wearing, while the double kick capability of the board makes performing tricks easy for all ages
£24.99 £22.99 (SAVE £2)
Related products:
Shownicer Skateboard Complete Mini-Cruiser – £39.99 £25.49 (SAVE £14.50)
This Shownicer skateboard is very similar to the Gonex as it’s also made of PP plastic but it comes in a cooler palette of colours. As well as having the options of yellow, pink, blue or black, this skateboard has light-up wheels so it’s perfect for riding around in the dark.
Xootz Kids’ Retro Plastic Complete Skateboard –
£22.99 £15.70 (SAVE £7.29)
For an even cooler colour, the Xootz Kids’ Retro Plastic Complete Skateboard is the one. These come in a pastel colour palette comprising of two different blues, pink, purple or yellow. Measuring 22 x 6 inches
19. Bilibo Rocking Toy
Age suitability: 24 months +
It may not seem like a lot, but the multi-award winning Bilibo rocking toy is a brilliant and innovative open-ended toy. Watch as your little one’s imagination takes flight as they create new, curious and inventive ways to play with it.
Related products:
MOLUK Plui –
£11.99 £9.99 (Save £2) | Amazon
Pluï is a charming new water toy that’s guaranteed to add plenty of fun in the bath tub or at the swimming pool. Immerse it in water to fill up and then let it rain. The key is how you control the flow of water simply by sealing or opening the top nozzle with the tip of your finger. Great for motor skills.
20. Jurassic World Super Colossal Indominus Rex
Age suitability: 4 years +
As Cyber Monday toy deals go this Dinosaur will always be a firm favourite, and with over 100 bought today alone, best be quick to bag your bargain! Inspired by the Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous series, the Super Colossal Dominus Rex is approximately 18-in high & 3.5 ft long/45.72 x 104.14-cm! Any dino fan will love to open this on Christmas morning!
Jurassic World Super Colossal Brachiosaurus –
£70 £45 (Save £25) | Argos
Calling all dino fans! This larger-size Brachiosaurus figure from the original Jurassic Park film, is approximately 28-inches high and 34-inches long.
Jurassic World Super Colossal T-Rex –
£70 £35 (Save £35) | Argos
HALF PRICE! The king of Dinos is a bargain! Be quick to make sure you get y ours ready to wrap for Christmas. At approximately 28-inches high and 34-inches long it is hours of fun!